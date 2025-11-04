Smart TV deals on Amazon to save up to 65%; Upgrade your home setup now

Amazon's latest sale on Smart TVs brings jaw-dropping prices on top brands, offering an unparalleled opportunity to bring a cinematic feel into your living room. We've tracked down the hottest deals so you can get the best picture quality without emptying your wallet.

Our Picks Highest discount Best picture quality Best performance FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Highest discount TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details ₹34,990 Check Details TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C View Details ₹43,990 Check Details Best picture quality Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details ₹43,990 Check Details Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25M2 View Details ₹43,490 Check Details Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL View Details ₹33,990 Check Details View More

Imagine the difference an upgrade will make. Forget grainy picture and poor contrast; picture yourself settled in to Watch Cricket match in 4K clarity, seeing every run, every boundary, and every wicket with breathtaking detail and vibrant color. This sale makes that dream a reality for everyone.

The TCL 55T8C impresses with its dazzling QLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, and cutting-edge AiPQ Pro Processor for enhanced colors, contrast, and clarity. Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and 93% DCI-P3 coverage ensure lifelike visuals and cinematic vibrance, while its sleek metallic bezel-less design delivers premium aesthetics. The Google TV operating system offers seamless access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa support for voice control.​

Audio is equally powerful, featuring a 2.1 Onkyo Hi-Fi sound system with a rear subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support for immersive surround sound. Game-centric features include HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM, and ultra-fast 144Hz gameplay, giving both gamers and cinephiles an engaging experience. Multiple Eye Care technologies make long viewing comfortable and safe.​

Specifications Display 55" QLED, 3840 x 2160px, 144Hz native refresh Processor AiPQ Pro (Quad Core) Audio 2.1 Onkyo system, Dolby Atmos, 35W total output Storage/RAM 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, 4 HDMI (1x eARC), USB, LAN​

The TCL 55Q6C elevates home viewing with mini LED technology, offering sharper contrasts and vibrant colors thanks to 512+ local dimming zones and QD-Mini LED panel. It delivers smooth 144Hz motion clarity and Dolby Vision IQ, supported by an advanced AiPQ Pro Processor for intelligent image tuning. The wide viewing angle makes family watching a pleasure, with Google TV for smooth browsing and app access, plus hands-free voice control.​

For immersive audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual-X complement a powerful 40W output. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, USB, and built-in Alexa/AirPlay2 support. Game Master features and wide compatibility ensure it’s ready for streaming, action, and gaming marathons.​

Specifications Display 55" QD-Mini LED, 3840 x 2160px, 144Hz Processor AiPQ Pro (Quad Core) Audio 40W output, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual-X Storage/RAM 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM Connectivity HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, USB, LAN​

Samsung’s 55-inch Vision AI QLED TV features Quantum Dot technology for 100% color volume, Q4 AI Processor for dynamic 4K upscaling, and a 50Hz panel for smooth, sharp visuals. Dolby Atmos sound and Q-Symphony create immersive audio and allow integration with Samsung’s soundbars, while Knox Security and SmartThings Hub boost both protection and connected home compatibility.​

Built-in Alexa/Google support, Samsung TV Plus, and mobile-to-TV mirroring deliver versatile entertainment. Advanced features like object tracking sound, Multi View, and a suite of gaming enhancements—including ALLM and Mini Map Zoom—make this TV a well-rounded choice for gamers and families alike.​

Specifications Display 55" QLED, 3840 x 2160px, 50Hz Audio 20W output, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony Processor Q4 AI Processor Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet Smart Features Samsung TV Plus, IoT/Matter hub, Alexa/Google support​

Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 brings a 43-inch 4K LED panel with X1 processor and HDR10/HLG, delivering crystal-clear motion and real-time color enhancement. Google TV integration provides streamlined access to popular streaming apps, Google Assistant, and Alexa compatibility, alongside PlayStation-ready HDMI 2.1 ALLM and eARC.​

The sound system includes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, ensuring immersive stereo sound at 20W output. Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit compatibility expand smart connectivity for seamless multi-device integration. Its sleek design fits perfectly in smaller living rooms or bedrooms.​

Specifications Display 43" LED, 3840 x 2160px, 60Hz Audio 20W output, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Open Baffle Processor X1 4K HDR Connectivity 4 HDMI (eARC/ALLM), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Apple Airplay 2/Homekit, Alexa/Google Assistant​

The 43-inch Samsung Vision AI QLED offers stunning 4K visuals with Quantum Dot and Q4 AI upscaling, 50Hz motion, and an array of smart features including built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound, and 20W output promise rich audio, while gaming enhancements (ALLM, HGiG, Game Motion Plus) add versatility.​

Access to Samsung’s TV+ platform and features like Mobile-to-TV Mirroring, Multi View, and SmartThings Hub create a unified entertainment experience. Contemporary design and IoT compatibility ensure this TV keeps pace in a smart home.​

Specifications Display 43" QLED, 3840 x 2160px, 50Hz Audio 20W output, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound Processor Q4 AI Processor Connectivity 3 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet Smart Features Alexa/Google, Samsung TV+, SmartThings Hub​

This 55-inch Samsung LED TV focuses on 4K clarity and color, with a Crystal Processor 4K and HDR10+ support for lifelike pictures. Sleek, bezel-less aesthetics complement adaptive sound and robust smart features including Alexa/Google Assistant, Samsung TV+, and Matter Hub. Gaming is streamlined with ALLM and relevant settings for a smooth console or PC connection.​

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, and three HDMI ports ensure easy setup and integration for additional devices. One-touch mirroring, sound optimization, and multiple personalized modes make this a versatile centerpiece for media lovers.​

Specifications Display 55" LED, 3840 x 2160px, 50Hz Audio 20W output, Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony Processor Crystal 4K Processor Connectivity 3 HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Smart Features Alexa/Google, Samsung TV+, Matter Hub​

The Lumio Vision 7 combines ultra-fast Google TV with a BOSS Processor, offering vibrant colors (108% DCI-P3), Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support across a 139 cm QLED display. Indian sports, music fans, and gamers will appreciate the 30W quad-driver speakers, Dolby Atmos, and HDMI 2.1 bandwidth along with ultra-wide color and advanced MEMC motion smoothing.​

Complete wireless and wired connectivity and an extensive app ecosystem, plus impressive build quality and warranty coverage, make the Lumio Vision 7 a compelling choice for modern smart TV users demanding value, speed, and cinematic quality.​

Specifications Display 55" QLED, 3840 x 2160px, 60Hz, 108% DCI-P3 Processor BOSS/Quad Core, 3GB DDR4 RAM, 16GB ROM Audio 30W quad driver, Dolby Atmos Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x3, USB 3.0/2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Dolby Vision/HDR10, MEMC, ALLM, Google Assistant​

The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED leverages bezel-less 4K clarity with Dolby Audio, DTS-X, and a powerful 34W sound system. It runs Fire TV OS with built-in Alexa, offering seamless DTH and streaming app integration, vivid colors (DCI-P3 ≥92%), and MEMC visual smoothness. Chromecast and Vivid Picture Engine ensure top-tier image quality for movies, sports, and gaming alike.​

Flexible connectivity includes HDMI, USB, and Ethernet for easy expansion, while the voice remote enables hands-free smart living. Xiaomi’s 1-year warranty and robust app support round out a premium 2025 smart home experience.​

Specifications Display 55" QLED, 3840 x 2160px, 60Hz Audio 34W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X Processor Quad Core, Fire TV OS Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features Alexa, Chromecast, Eye Comfort, 12000+ apps​

LG’s UA82 Series 4K LED TV shines with super upscaling, α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, and dynamic tone mapping for vivid color and clarity. WebOS 25 features intuitive smart navigation, while LG ThinQ, Google Home, and Apple Airplay2 extend platform flexibility. WOW Orchestra and AI acoustic tuning provide immersive sound, with advanced HDMI connectivity and built-in Alexa/Google compatibility.​

Energy-efficient and loaded with global channels, this LG TV fits into modern homes boasting streamlined design, wide viewing angles, and robust warranty and support for Indian buyers.​

Specifications Display 55" 4K UHD LED, 3840 x 2160px, 60Hz Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 Audio 20W, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos Connectivity HDMI x3, USB x1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Smart Features WebOS 25, ThinQ, Hey Google, Apple Airplay2​

Sony’s BRAVIA K-43S22BM2 offers stunning 4K LED visuals with advanced HDR processing, smooth 60Hz motion, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X sound, and immersive color from the X1 processor. Google TV provides streamlined app browsing, convenient Google Cast and Assistant, plus Apple Airplay2 and Homekit compatibility for Apple device ecosystems.​

With HDMI 2.1 (ALLM/eARC) support, gamers and movie buffs get responsive performance, while the included warranty and clear voice technologies make this compact TV a reliable addition to any space.​

Specifications Display 43" LED, 3840 x 2160px, 60Hz Audio 20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Processor X1 4K HDR Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Alexa, Apple Airplay2/Homekit, ALLM​

Similar articles for you Price drop on 65-inch smart TVs from Samsung, LG and more leading brands