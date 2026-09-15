Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Smart TV prices are dropping: These models are now worth checking out

Falling prices are making larger 4K smart TVs more accessible, with several models now offering stronger value for home entertainment upgrades.

Updated15 Sep 2026, 10:05 PM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Lower TV prices could make this a better time to upgrade your home screen.
Lower TV prices could make this a better time to upgrade your home screen.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

Find the best EMI Offers

starts from 

2,500/month

Check Eligibility
Find the best EMI Offers

Smart TV prices can change significantly, especially during sales and limited time offers, making it difficult to know when an upgrade actually makes sense. A television that felt expensive a few weeks ago can suddenly become much more affordable, particularly in popular 4K sizes.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)View Details...

...
Check Offers

Samsung 55 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA55UE85AHULXLView Details...

...
Check Offers

Unlock Personalized
EMI Offers

100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026View Details...

...
Check Offers

Vu California 139cm (55 inches) Glo MiniLED Google 4K TV VUGLOMINILED 2026View Details...

...
Check Offers

Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPINView Details...

...
Check Offers
View More...
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

I have looked at the latest price movements across several smart TV models to find where the biggest savings are visible. From affordable 55 inch options to larger screens for a more immersive viewing experience, these price drops could make upgrading your living room setup considerably easier.

Sony BRAVIA 3 is a 55 inch 4K Google TV focused on picture processing rather than high refresh gaming. It uses Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, Triluminos Pro colour technology and 4K X Reality PRO upscaling to improve everyday content. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported, while Google TV provides access to major streaming apps. Its 50Hz panel and 20W speakers make it more suited to movies, shows and regular television than serious gaming.

Specifications

Display
55 inch 4K Ultra HD LCD
Processor
4K HDR Processor X1
Refresh rate
50Hz
HDR
HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision
Audio
20W with Dolby Atmos
Operating system
Google TV

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent picture processing.

...

Google TV interface is easy to use.

Reason to avoid

...

Only 50Hz native refresh rate.

...

Built in sound could be stronger.

2. Samsung 55 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA55UE85AHULXL

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung’s 55 inch Crystal UHD Vision AI TV brings a feature rich package for everyday entertainment. It combines a 4K Crystal Processor with HDR10+, 4K upscaling and Vision AI features designed to improve picture and sound. The 120Hz refresh rate, VRR and ALLM also make it more suitable for gaming than many conventional 4K TVs. Tizen provides access to popular streaming services, while 30W speakers and Object Tracking Sound Lite improve the audio experience.

Specifications

Display
55 inch 4K Ultra HD LED
Processor
Crystal Processor 4K
Refresh rate
120Hz
HDR
HDR10+, HLG
Audio
30W with Object Tracking Sound Lite
Operating system
Tizen

Reasons to buy

...

120Hz panel suits gaming and sports.

...

Strong smart TV ecosystem.

Reason to avoid

...

Not a QLED panel.

...

Picture lacks local dimming.

LG’s 55 inch NU87 brings Nano 4K display technology together with webOS 26 and a range of AI powered picture features. It supports 4K Super Upscaling, AI HDR Remastering, Filmmaker Mode and Dynamic Tone Mapping. Gaming features include ALLM, VRR and Game Optimizer, although the native refresh rate is 60Hz. Its 20W speakers support Dolby Atmos, while Google Cast, AirPlay and LG ThinQ add useful connectivity options for a modern living room.

Specifications

Display
55 inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell
Processor
AI picture processing
Refresh rate
60Hz
HDR
HDR10 and HLG
Audio
20W with Dolby Atmos
Operating system
webOS 26

Reasons to buy

...

Good picture processing and upscaling.

...

Feature rich webOS 26 interface.

Reason to avoid

...

Native refresh rate is only 60Hz.

...

20W audio is fairly basic.

The Vu Glo MiniLED is aimed at viewers who want stronger contrast and brightness without moving to an expensive premium television. Its QD MiniLED panel reaches up to 600 nits HDR brightness and uses local dimming for improved contrast. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, while the 120Hz refresh rate makes it useful for sports and gaming. A 50W 2.2 channel sound system and Google TV add further appeal for home entertainment.

Specifications

Display
55 inch 4K QD MiniLED
Processor
VuON AI Processor
Refresh rate
120Hz
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG
Audio
50W 2.2 channel Dolby Atmos
Operating system
Google TV

Reasons to buy

...

600 nits brightness and MiniLED backlighting.

...

Powerful built in audio.

Reason to avoid

...

Less established brand ecosystem.

...

2GB RAM is modest.

Xiaomi FX Pro is a value focused 55 inch QLED television that combines 4K resolution with HDR10+ and a 120Hz Game Booster mode. It runs Fire TV, giving users access to popular streaming services and Alexa based controls. The 34W speaker system is stronger than many televisions in this segment, while Filmmaker Mode targets more natural movie playback. Its 2GB RAM and 32GB storage provide enough space for apps and everyday smart TV use.

Specifications

Display
55 inch 4K QLED
Processor
Quad Core Cortex A55
Refresh rate
60Hz with 120Hz Game Booster
HDR
HDR10+
Audio
34W with Dolby Audio
Operating system
Fire TV

Reasons to buy

...

Good QLED picture for the price.

...

34W speakers are relatively powerful.

Reason to avoid

...

Native refresh rate is 60Hz.

...

Only 2GB RAM

TCL T8D is the most gaming focused television in this selection. Its QLED panel uses QD MiniLED dimming and supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for fast games and sports. The television also gets 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, HDR10+ and TCL’s AiPQ Pro processing. Google TV handles streaming and apps, while the 34W Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X audio system provides more substantial sound than many similarly priced TVs.

Specifications

Display
55 inch 4K QLED MiniLED
Processor
AiPQ Pro Processor
Refresh rate
144Hz
HDR
HDR10+
Audio
34W with Dolby Atmos
Operating system
Google TV

Reasons to buy

...

144Hz refresh rate is excellent for gaming.

...

MiniLED improves contrast and brightness.

Reason to avoid

...

Gaming features can increase power consumption.

...

Picture tuning may need adjustment

The Vu GloQLED is a more affordable alternative to the company’s newer MiniLED model. It uses a 55 inch 4K QLED panel with 400 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support improve its movie credentials, while Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps. The television also includes 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, AirPlay and Chromecast support, making it a straightforward option for everyday home entertainment.

Specifications

Display
55 inch 4K QLED
Processor
VuON Processor
Refresh rate
60Hz
HDR
Dolby Vision and HDR10
Audio
24W with Dolby Atmos
Operating system
Google TV

Reasons to buy

...

QLED display at an accessible price.

...

Google TV and casting support.

Reason to avoid

...

Only 60Hz refresh rate.

...

Lower brightness than MiniLED model.

Smart TV specifications

TVDisplayRefresh rateHDRAudioSmart platform
Sony BRAVIA 355 inch 4K LCD50HzDolby Vision20WGoogle TV
Samsung Vision AI UE85AH55 inch 4K LED120HzHDR10+30WTizen
LG NU87 Nano55 inch 4K NanoCell60HzHDR1020WwebOS 26
Vu Glo MiniLED55 inch 4K QD MiniLED120HzDolby Vision50WGoogle TV
Xiaomi FX Pro55 inch 4K QLED60Hz, 120Hz Game BoosterHDR10+34WFire TV
TCL T8D55 inch 4K QLED MiniLED144HzHDR10+34WGoogle TV
Vu GloQLED55 inch 4K QLED60HzDolby Vision24WGoogle TV

Similar articles for you

Acerpure Nitro 65-inch QLED TV review: Big on size, features and value

Buying a smart TV under 30,000? These are the best 4K models to buy in 2026

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeGadgets And AppliancesSmart TV prices are dropping: These models are now worth checking out
More
FAQs
A price drop can be a good reason to buy, especially when the current price is close to the model’s recent low.
Prices often fall during major sale events, new model launches and inventory clearance periods.
Yes. Older models often become cheaper when newer-generation TVs arrive as retailers and brands clear existing stock.
Check the TV’s recent price history instead of relying only on the displayed discount or MRP.
They can, particularly during major Amazon and Flipkart sale periods, but the actual discount varies by model and screen size.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.