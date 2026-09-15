Smart TV prices are dropping: These models are now worth checking out

Smart TV prices can change significantly, especially during sales and limited time offers, making it difficult to know when an upgrade actually makes sense. A television that felt expensive a few weeks ago can suddenly become much more affordable, particularly in popular 4K sizes.

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I have looked at the latest price movements across several smart TV models to find where the biggest savings are visible. From affordable 55 inch options to larger screens for a more immersive viewing experience, these price drops could make upgrading your living room setup considerably easier.

Sony BRAVIA 3 is a 55 inch 4K Google TV focused on picture processing rather than high refresh gaming. It uses Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, Triluminos Pro colour technology and 4K X Reality PRO upscaling to improve everyday content. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported, while Google TV provides access to major streaming apps. Its 50Hz panel and 20W speakers make it more suited to movies, shows and regular television than serious gaming.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K Ultra HD LCD Processor 4K HDR Processor X1 Refresh rate 50Hz HDR HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision Audio 20W with Dolby Atmos Operating system Google TV Reason to buy Excellent picture processing. Google TV interface is easy to use. Reason to avoid Only 50Hz native refresh rate. Built in sound could be stronger.

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Samsung’s 55 inch Crystal UHD Vision AI TV brings a feature rich package for everyday entertainment. It combines a 4K Crystal Processor with HDR10+, 4K upscaling and Vision AI features designed to improve picture and sound. The 120Hz refresh rate, VRR and ALLM also make it more suitable for gaming than many conventional 4K TVs. Tizen provides access to popular streaming services, while 30W speakers and Object Tracking Sound Lite improve the audio experience.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K Ultra HD LED Processor Crystal Processor 4K Refresh rate 120Hz HDR HDR10+, HLG Audio 30W with Object Tracking Sound Lite Operating system Tizen Reason to buy 120Hz panel suits gaming and sports. Strong smart TV ecosystem. Reason to avoid Not a QLED panel. Picture lacks local dimming.

LG’s 55 inch NU87 brings Nano 4K display technology together with webOS 26 and a range of AI powered picture features. It supports 4K Super Upscaling, AI HDR Remastering, Filmmaker Mode and Dynamic Tone Mapping. Gaming features include ALLM, VRR and Game Optimizer, although the native refresh rate is 60Hz. Its 20W speakers support Dolby Atmos, while Google Cast, AirPlay and LG ThinQ add useful connectivity options for a modern living room.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Processor AI picture processing Refresh rate 60Hz HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W with Dolby Atmos Operating system webOS 26 Reason to buy Good picture processing and upscaling. Feature rich webOS 26 interface. Reason to avoid Native refresh rate is only 60Hz. 20W audio is fairly basic.

The Vu Glo MiniLED is aimed at viewers who want stronger contrast and brightness without moving to an expensive premium television. Its QD MiniLED panel reaches up to 600 nits HDR brightness and uses local dimming for improved contrast. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, while the 120Hz refresh rate makes it useful for sports and gaming. A 50W 2.2 channel sound system and Google TV add further appeal for home entertainment.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K QD MiniLED Processor VuON AI Processor Refresh rate 120Hz HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG Audio 50W 2.2 channel Dolby Atmos Operating system Google TV Reason to buy 600 nits brightness and MiniLED backlighting. Powerful built in audio. Reason to avoid Less established brand ecosystem. 2GB RAM is modest.

Xiaomi FX Pro is a value focused 55 inch QLED television that combines 4K resolution with HDR10+ and a 120Hz Game Booster mode. It runs Fire TV, giving users access to popular streaming services and Alexa based controls. The 34W speaker system is stronger than many televisions in this segment, while Filmmaker Mode targets more natural movie playback. Its 2GB RAM and 32GB storage provide enough space for apps and everyday smart TV use.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K QLED Processor Quad Core Cortex A55 Refresh rate 60Hz with 120Hz Game Booster HDR HDR10+ Audio 34W with Dolby Audio Operating system Fire TV Reason to buy Good QLED picture for the price. 34W speakers are relatively powerful. Reason to avoid Native refresh rate is 60Hz. Only 2GB RAM

TCL T8D is the most gaming focused television in this selection. Its QLED panel uses QD MiniLED dimming and supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for fast games and sports. The television also gets 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, HDR10+ and TCL’s AiPQ Pro processing. Google TV handles streaming and apps, while the 34W Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X audio system provides more substantial sound than many similarly priced TVs.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K QLED MiniLED Processor AiPQ Pro Processor Refresh rate 144Hz HDR HDR10+ Audio 34W with Dolby Atmos Operating system Google TV Reason to buy 144Hz refresh rate is excellent for gaming. MiniLED improves contrast and brightness. Reason to avoid Gaming features can increase power consumption. Picture tuning may need adjustment

The Vu GloQLED is a more affordable alternative to the company’s newer MiniLED model. It uses a 55 inch 4K QLED panel with 400 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support improve its movie credentials, while Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps. The television also includes 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, AirPlay and Chromecast support, making it a straightforward option for everyday home entertainment.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K QLED Processor VuON Processor Refresh rate 60Hz HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10 Audio 24W with Dolby Atmos Operating system Google TV Reason to buy QLED display at an accessible price. Google TV and casting support. Reason to avoid Only 60Hz refresh rate. Lower brightness than MiniLED model.

Smart TV specifications

TV Display Refresh rate HDR Audio Smart platform Sony BRAVIA 3 55 inch 4K LCD 50Hz Dolby Vision 20W Google TV Samsung Vision AI UE85AH 55 inch 4K LED 120Hz HDR10+ 30W Tizen LG NU87 Nano 55 inch 4K NanoCell 60Hz HDR10 20W webOS 26 Vu Glo MiniLED 55 inch 4K QD MiniLED 120Hz Dolby Vision 50W Google TV Xiaomi FX Pro 55 inch 4K QLED 60Hz, 120Hz Game Booster HDR10+ 34W Fire TV TCL T8D 55 inch 4K QLED MiniLED 144Hz HDR10+ 34W Google TV Vu GloQLED 55 inch 4K QLED 60Hz Dolby Vision 24W Google TV

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