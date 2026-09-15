Smart TV prices are dropping: These models are now worth checking out

Smart TV prices can change significantly, especially during sales and limited time offers, making it difficult to know when an upgrade actually makes sense. A television that felt expensive a few weeks ago can suddenly become much more affordable, particularly in popular 4K sizes.
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I have looked at the latest price movements across several smart TV models to find where the biggest savings are visible. From affordable 55 inch options to larger screens for a more immersive viewing experience, these price drops could make upgrading your living room setup considerably easier.
Sony BRAVIA 3 is a 55 inch 4K Google TV focused on picture processing rather than high refresh gaming. It uses Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, Triluminos Pro colour technology and 4K X Reality PRO upscaling to improve everyday content. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are supported, while Google TV provides access to major streaming apps. Its 50Hz panel and 20W speakers make it more suited to movies, shows and regular television than serious gaming.
Excellent picture processing.
Google TV interface is easy to use.
Only 50Hz native refresh rate.
Built in sound could be stronger.
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Samsung’s 55 inch Crystal UHD Vision AI TV brings a feature rich package for everyday entertainment. It combines a 4K Crystal Processor with HDR10+, 4K upscaling and Vision AI features designed to improve picture and sound. The 120Hz refresh rate, VRR and ALLM also make it more suitable for gaming than many conventional 4K TVs. Tizen provides access to popular streaming services, while 30W speakers and Object Tracking Sound Lite improve the audio experience.
120Hz panel suits gaming and sports.
Strong smart TV ecosystem.
Not a QLED panel.
Picture lacks local dimming.
LG’s 55 inch NU87 brings Nano 4K display technology together with webOS 26 and a range of AI powered picture features. It supports 4K Super Upscaling, AI HDR Remastering, Filmmaker Mode and Dynamic Tone Mapping. Gaming features include ALLM, VRR and Game Optimizer, although the native refresh rate is 60Hz. Its 20W speakers support Dolby Atmos, while Google Cast, AirPlay and LG ThinQ add useful connectivity options for a modern living room.
Good picture processing and upscaling.
Feature rich webOS 26 interface.
Native refresh rate is only 60Hz.
20W audio is fairly basic.
The Vu Glo MiniLED is aimed at viewers who want stronger contrast and brightness without moving to an expensive premium television. Its QD MiniLED panel reaches up to 600 nits HDR brightness and uses local dimming for improved contrast. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, while the 120Hz refresh rate makes it useful for sports and gaming. A 50W 2.2 channel sound system and Google TV add further appeal for home entertainment.
600 nits brightness and MiniLED backlighting.
Powerful built in audio.
Less established brand ecosystem.
2GB RAM is modest.
Xiaomi FX Pro is a value focused 55 inch QLED television that combines 4K resolution with HDR10+ and a 120Hz Game Booster mode. It runs Fire TV, giving users access to popular streaming services and Alexa based controls. The 34W speaker system is stronger than many televisions in this segment, while Filmmaker Mode targets more natural movie playback. Its 2GB RAM and 32GB storage provide enough space for apps and everyday smart TV use.
Good QLED picture for the price.
34W speakers are relatively powerful.
Native refresh rate is 60Hz.
Only 2GB RAM
TCL T8D is the most gaming focused television in this selection. Its QLED panel uses QD MiniLED dimming and supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for fast games and sports. The television also gets 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, HDR10+ and TCL’s AiPQ Pro processing. Google TV handles streaming and apps, while the 34W Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X audio system provides more substantial sound than many similarly priced TVs.
144Hz refresh rate is excellent for gaming.
MiniLED improves contrast and brightness.
Gaming features can increase power consumption.
Picture tuning may need adjustment
The Vu GloQLED is a more affordable alternative to the company’s newer MiniLED model. It uses a 55 inch 4K QLED panel with 400 nits brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support improve its movie credentials, while Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps. The television also includes 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, AirPlay and Chromecast support, making it a straightforward option for everyday home entertainment.
QLED display at an accessible price.
Google TV and casting support.
Only 60Hz refresh rate.
Lower brightness than MiniLED model.
|TV
|Display
|Refresh rate
|HDR
|Audio
|Smart platform
|Sony BRAVIA 3
|55 inch 4K LCD
|50Hz
|Dolby Vision
|20W
|Google TV
|Samsung Vision AI UE85AH
|55 inch 4K LED
|120Hz
|HDR10+
|30W
|Tizen
|LG NU87 Nano
|55 inch 4K NanoCell
|60Hz
|HDR10
|20W
|webOS 26
|Vu Glo MiniLED
|55 inch 4K QD MiniLED
|120Hz
|Dolby Vision
|50W
|Google TV
|Xiaomi FX Pro
|55 inch 4K QLED
|60Hz, 120Hz Game Booster
|HDR10+
|34W
|Fire TV
|TCL T8D
|55 inch 4K QLED MiniLED
|144Hz
|HDR10+
|34W
|Google TV
|Vu GloQLED
|55 inch 4K QLED
|60Hz
|Dolby Vision
|24W
|Google TV
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FAQs
Is this a good time to buy a smart TV?
A price drop can be a good reason to buy, especially when the current price is close to the model’s recent low.
When do smart TV prices usually drop?
Prices often fall during major sale events, new model launches and inventory clearance periods.
Do TV prices drop after new models launch?
Yes. Older models often become cheaper when newer-generation TVs arrive as retailers and brands clear existing stock.
How do I know if a TV price drop is genuine?
Check the TV’s recent price history instead of relying only on the displayed discount or MRP.
Will TV prices drop further during festive sales?
They can, particularly during major Amazon and Flipkart sale periods, but the actual discount varies by model and screen size.