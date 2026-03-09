Smart TVs with Dolby Atmos get massive price cuts in Amazon Electronics Premier League Sale

A good smart TV can completely change the way you watch movies, shows and sports at home. With sharper visuals and immersive sound, today’s TVs offer an experience that feels much closer to a cinema. If you have been thinking about upgrading your TV, the Amazon Electronics Premier League Sale might be the right time to do it.

During the sale, several smart TVs with Dolby Atmos audio are available at attractive price cuts. Dolby Atmos is known for creating a more immersive sound experience, making movies, concerts and matches feel more realistic. Combined with modern display technologies and smart features, these TVs are designed to make everyday entertainment more enjoyable.

From compact models for bedrooms to large screens for living rooms, the sale includes a wide range of options from well-known brands. With these discounts, bringing home a feature-packed smart TV becomes a lot easier on the budget.

BEST SMART TV

The Hisense 65E7Q 65‑inch 4K QLED Smart TV is currently available with a massive 53% discount, bringing the price down to around ₹46,999 from ₹99,999. If you want a big-screen upgrade without spending a fortune, this one definitely stands out. The QLED display delivers rich colours and sharp 4K clarity, making movies and sports look vibrant and detailed.

With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a more theatre-like experience at home. It also comes with features like AI 4K upscaling, MEMC for smoother motion, and ALLM for gaming, which makes it a good pick for both binge-watchers and gamers.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Display Technology QLED Sound Output 20W with Dolby Atmos Operating System VIDAA Smart TV OS

The Acer AR50QDXGU2875AT 50-inch 4K QLED Google TV is a great option if you want a feature-packed smart TV without spending too much. Right now, it’s available with a huge 57% discount, bringing the price down to about ₹28,999 from ₹66,999. The QLED 4K display delivers bright colours and crisp visuals, making movies, sports and OTT shows look much more lively.

The 80W high-fidelity speakers with Dolby Atmos add powerful, room-filling sound, which is rare at this price. With gaming-friendly features like VRR, ALLM and MEMC, plus a sleek frameless design, this TV fits perfectly into a modern living room setup.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Display Technology QLED Sound Output 80W with Dolby Atmos Operating System Google TV (Android 14)

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN is a solid pick for anyone looking to upgrade to a bigger, smarter TV without overspending. It’s currently available with an impressive 46% discount, bringing the price down to around ₹33,999 from ₹62,999. The 55-inch QLED 4K display delivers bright colours and sharp picture quality, making movies, cricket matches and OTT shows look vibrant.

On the audio side, the 34W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-X offer immersive sound that fills the room nicely. With MEMC for smoother motion, HDR10+ support and a sleek bezel-less design, this TV easily fits into a modern living room setup.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Display Technology QLED Sound Output 34W with Dolby Audio & DTS-X Operating System Fire TV OS with Alexa Voice Remote

The Toshiba 55M450RP 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV is a great choice if you want a premium viewing experience without stretching your budget too much. Right now, it’s available with a 36% discount, bringing the price down to about ₹34,999 from ₹54,999. The 55-inch QLED 4K display delivers vibrant colours and impressive clarity, making movies and sports look sharp and lively.

With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get immersive visuals and sound that feel more cinematic. It also features AI Sports Mode, AI Picture Optimizer and voice control, making it a smart pick for both entertainment lovers and sports fans.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Display Technology QLED Sound Output 24W with Dolby Atmos Operating System VIDAA Smart TV OS

The Philips 65MLED610/94 65-inch Mini LED QLED Google TV is a fantastic option if you want a truly cinematic experience at home. It’s currently available with a 46% discount, bringing the price down to about ₹53,999 from ₹99,999. The large 65-inch Mini LED QLED display delivers excellent brightness, deep contrast and vibrant colours, making movies and sports look incredibly immersive.

With a 120Hz high refresh rate, fast-moving scenes appear much smoother, which is great for sports and gaming. The 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos create powerful, room-filling sound that adds to the theatre-like feel.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Display Technology Mini LED QLED Sound Output 30W with Dolby Atmos Operating System Google TV

The Toshiba 55M550NP 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV is a great pick if you want powerful sound and premium picture quality without paying flagship prices. It’s currently available with a massive 54% discount, bringing the price down to about ₹36,999 from ₹79,999.

What really stands out is the 49W 2.1 channel audio system with a built-in subwoofer and Dolby Atmos, which adds deep, punchy sound. Gamers will also appreciate VRR 120Hz and Game Mode for smoother gameplay. Running on Google TV, it offers easy access to all popular streaming apps and voice control.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Display Technology QLED with Full Array Local Dimming Sound Output 49W 2.1 Channel with Subwoofer & Dolby Atmos Operating System Google TV

The Samsung UA43F5550FUXXL 43-inch FHD Smart LED TV is a great choice if you’re looking for a reliable smart TV for a bedroom or smaller living room. It’s currently available with an 18% discount, bringing the price down to around ₹22,490 from ₹27,500. Samsung’s Hyper Real Picture Engine and HDR support help enhance contrast and clarity while watching movies or shows.

On the audio side, the 20W speakers with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Adaptive Sound provide clear and balanced sound. Running on Samsung’s Tizen OS, the TV offers easy access to streaming apps and even 100+ free channels through Samsung TV Plus, making it perfect for casual entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution Full HD (1920 × 1080) Display Technology LED Sound Output 20W with Object Tracking Sound Lite Operating System Samsung Tizen OS

The Samsung UA43F5500FUXXL 43-inch FHD Smart LED TV is a dependable option for anyone looking for a compact smart TV with solid everyday performance. The 43-inch Full HD display offers clear visuals with Samsung’s PurColor and HDR support, which helps improve colour and contrast while watching movies or TV shows.

Running on Samsung’s Tizen OS, it gives quick access to streaming apps and even 100+ free channels through Samsung TV Plus. With voice search support and screen mirroring, it’s a practical choice for simple, smart entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution Full HD (1920 × 1080) Display Technology LED Sound Output 20W with Object Tracking Sound Lite Operating System Samsung Tizen OS

