Smartwatch deal alert (2026): Buy now or wait for festive sales? The answer surprised us

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Have you been waiting for the right time to buy a smartwatch? If you have, now may be one of the most confusing times to make the purchase. Smartwatches are already available with plenty of attractive deals and discounts in the market right now. This not only includes the budget models but also some premium models. At the same time, the biggest festive shopping events of the year are approaching, which raises the possibility of even better deals and deeper discounts.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39" Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Jet Black)View Details
₹1,599
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Round Smart Watch 1.39" HD Display with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitor, 120+ Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof Smartwatch for Men & Women - BrownView Details
Unlock Personalized
₹267x 6 months₹1,599
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
boAt Storm Call 4 India's first Smartwatch with Type-C Charging,1.96”(4.97 cm) HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Sports Modes, Heart Rate, SpO2, Sleep & Stress Tracking, SOS,IP68(Active Black)View Details
₹1,599
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 1.69″ HD Display,Dual Chip,AI Voice Assistant, 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitor, Fitness Tracker Smartwatch for Men & Women - BlackView Details
₹1,399
NoiseFit Halo Limited Edition 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Jade Alloy)View Details
₹2,599
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The dilemma is simple: buy the smartwatch you want at today’s price or wait a few more weeks and gamble on a bigger festive discount? History suggests that major sale events can bring substantial price cuts, bank offers, cashback and exchange benefits on smartwatches. For instance, Amazon’s 2026 sale events have featured additional bank discounts alongside product-level price cuts.
But waiting isn't always the smarter move. Some current discounts are already aggressive, while popular models can see their prices fluctuate or stocks disappear during major sales. So, what should you actually do? Well the answer depends on the smartwatch model you want to purchase. The models that are already available with a deep discount may not see a further drop in price or better offers. On the other hand, smartwatch models that have a significantly lower discount at the moment are likely to get cheaper during the festive sales.
To help you make your decision, we have curated a list of top smartwatches across categories that are available with massive discounts right now. If the device you want to watch is in this list, now would be a good time to buy the device, if not, waiting for the festive sale might be a better option.
Budget smartwatches from brands like NoiseFit, Fire-Boltt, Boat and Noise are available at a discount of up to 95% on Amazon right now. Additionally, buyers can available an exchange bonus of up to ₹2,500, and banking discounts on the purchase of these smartwatches. Here are our top picks.
Smartwatches under ₹10,000 are available with a discount of up to 40% on Amazon right now. The list includes brands like Noise, Titan, Boat, Motorola and CrossBeats. Additionally, buyers can available an exchange bonus of up to ₹8,500, and banking discounts on the purchase of these smartwatches. Here are our top picks.
Smartwatches under ₹20,000 are available with a discount of up to 60% on Amazon right now. The list includes top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, Garmin and Amazfit. Additionally, buyers can available an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,000, cashback offers and banking discounts on the purchase of these smartwatches. Here are our top picks.
Lastly, premium smartwatches, which includes devices above a price point of ₹20,000 are available with a discount of up to 50% on Amazon right now. The list includes smartwatches from top brands like Samsung and Garmin and Amazfit to name a few. Additionally, buyers can save more by availing an exchange bonus of up to ₹32,500, cashback offers and banking discounts on the purchase of these smartwatches. Here are our top picks.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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