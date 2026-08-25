Smartwatch deal alert (2026): Buy now or wait for festive sales? The answer surprised us

Have you been waiting for the right time to buy a smartwatch? If you have, now may be one of the most confusing times to make the purchase. Smartwatches are already available with plenty of attractive deals and discounts in the market right now. This not only includes the budget models but also some premium models. At the same time, the biggest festive shopping events of the year are approaching, which raises the possibility of even better deals and deeper discounts.

The dilemma is simple: buy the smartwatch you want at today’s price or wait a few more weeks and gamble on a bigger festive discount? History suggests that major sale events can bring substantial price cuts, bank offers, cashback and exchange benefits on smartwatches. For instance, Amazon’s 2026 sale events have featured additional bank discounts alongside product-level price cuts.

But waiting isn't always the smarter move. Some current discounts are already aggressive, while popular models can see their prices fluctuate or stocks disappear during major sales. So, what should you actually do? Well the answer depends on the smartwatch model you want to purchase. The models that are already available with a deep discount may not see a further drop in price or better offers. On the other hand, smartwatch models that have a significantly lower discount at the moment are likely to get cheaper during the festive sales.

To help you make your decision, we have curated a list of top smartwatches across categories that are available with massive discounts right now. If the device you want to watch is in this list, now would be a good time to buy the device, if not, waiting for the festive sale might be a better option.

Smartwatches under ₹ 3000 get up to 95% off Budget smartwatches from brands like NoiseFit, Fire-Boltt, Boat and Noise are available at a discount of up to 95% on Amazon right now. Additionally, buyers can available an exchange bonus of up to ₹2,500, and banking discounts on the purchase of these smartwatches. Here are our top picks.

Smartwatches under ₹ 10,000 get up to 55% off Smartwatches under ₹10,000 are available with a discount of up to 40% on Amazon right now. The list includes brands like Noise, Titan, Boat, Motorola and CrossBeats. Additionally, buyers can available an exchange bonus of up to ₹8,500, and banking discounts on the purchase of these smartwatches. Here are our top picks.

Smartwatches under ₹ 20,000 get up to 60% off Smartwatches under ₹20,000 are available with a discount of up to 60% on Amazon right now. The list includes top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, Garmin and Amazfit. Additionally, buyers can available an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,000, cashback offers and banking discounts on the purchase of these smartwatches. Here are our top picks.

Premium smartwatches get up to 50% off Lastly, premium smartwatches, which includes devices above a price point of ₹20,000 are available with a discount of up to 50% on Amazon right now. The list includes smartwatches from top brands like Samsung and Garmin and Amazfit to name a few. Additionally, buyers can save more by availing an exchange bonus of up to ₹32,500, cashback offers and banking discounts on the purchase of these smartwatches. Here are our top picks.

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