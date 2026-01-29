Smartwatches that let you track your kid without giving them a cell phone

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
As children start spending more time outdoors, at school or with friends, parents often look for simple ways to stay connected. Smartphones feel too early for many families, which is where smartwatches for kids step in as a balanced solution.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallNoise Junior Explorer 2 Smart Watch for Kids with 4G SIM Compatible, 2-Way Video & Voice Calling, Geofencing, Real Time Location Monitoring via Google Maps, IP68, SOS Emergency Alerts (Frost Pop)View Details
₹5,999
Value for moneyNoise Scout Kids smartwatch with Assisted GPS Tracking, 4G Video & Voice Calling, Parental Control, Long Battery, Habit Formation, in-Built Games, Buddy app for Parents (Ninja Green)View Details
₹4,999
Budget friendlyBoat Wanderer Smart Kids Watch w/ 2-Way Video & Voice Calls, SOS, Geo Fencing, Restrict Unknown Calls, Parental Controls,2MP Camera 1.43" (3.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch (Sunshine Yellow)View Details
₹5,876
Most trusted brandmi Smart Watch for Kids Women Boys Men Girls ID116 Phone Watch Wrist Activity Tracker All Android and iOS DevicesView Details
₹439
Feature packedNoise Junior Champ 3 Smart Watch for Kids | 3-in-1 Look with 2 Switchable Bumpers, in-Built Learning Hub, Habit Builder, Exam & School Mode, SOS, 100+ Cloud Faces, Parental Control (Cotton Cloud)View Details
₹2,499
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Designed with safety and simplicity in mind, kids’ smartwatches offer features like location tracking, calling, activity monitoring and learning tools. They encourage independence without overwhelming children with unnecessary apps. This list highlights smartwatches that focus on ease of use, durability and peace of mind, making them practical choices for both kids and parents.
This kids’ smartwatch focuses on safety with 4G SIM support for two-way voice and video calling, built-in GPS, and geofencing to define safe zones and receive alerts if children move outside them. Real-time tracking uses Google Maps integration so parents can check the location instantly from their phones.
A habit-building scheduler helps structure daily routines like brushing, homework, and bedtime, while the family chat hub keeps everyone connected in a private space. The watch is IP68 water resistant for everyday splashes, includes an activity tracker and alarm clock, and runs a kid-friendly Android-based interface with simple touchscreen controls.
Strong focus on safety with GPS, geofencing, SOS, and 4G calling.
Routine-building tools and chat hub support healthy daily structure.
SIM compatibility can be picky, leading to setup issues for some users.
Video call and connectivity stability can vary by network conditions.
Buyers like the accurate GPS tracking, calling features, and overall safety-focused design, but report mixed experiences with SIM compatibility, connectivity stability, and value for money.
You should choose this product if you want a safety-first kids’ smartwatch with live GPS, geofencing, SOS alerts, and two-way calling wrapped in a playful, water-resistant design.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Noise Scout is built around assisted GPS tracking and parent-controlled connectivity, letting you see your child’s approximate location every three minutes using satellite signals and cellular data for better reliability. Parents control who can call or be called, reducing unwanted contacts.
The watch supports 4G video calling, two-way voice calling, safe zone alerts within a 500 m radius, and alarms for playtime, homework, and bedtime. A companion Buddy app lets parents manage contacts, tracking intervals, and habit reminders, making it a structured, screen-light alternative to giving kids a full smartphone.
Strong parental control over contacts and communication.
Assisted GPS plus safe zone alerts support everyday safety.
Battery life, GPS accuracy, and connectivity can feel inconsistent.
Feature set is relatively basic beyond tracking and calls.
Buyers like the design and concept but frequently mention fast battery drain, unreliable GPS, and limited features.
You should choose this product if you want simple GPS tracking, safe-zone alerts, and tightly controlled calling in a kid-friendly watch.
boAt Wanderer is a 4G kids’ smartwatch built for always-on connectivity with a 1.4 inch HD display, physical SIM slot, Wi‑Fi, and in-built GPS for real-time tracking. Parental controls let adults manage contacts, study modes, and restrictions on unknown calls from the companion app.
The watch supports two-way video and voice calls, SOS alerts, geo-fencing, and step tracking to encourage activity. With IP68 dust and water resistance and a 2MP front camera, it’s suitable for outdoor play, snapshots, and safe communication while keeping parents informed about location and basic fitness.
Full 4G + Wi‑Fi connect with GPS, geo-fencing, SOS.
IP68 rating and step tracking suit active kids.
Battery life can vary significantly with heavy video calling and GPS.
Location accuracy and stability may depend heavily on network coverage.
Buyers like the kid-friendly design, tracking tools, and price, but report mixed experiences with battery longevity, watch reliability over time, and GPS accuracy for detailed tracking.
You should choose this product if you want a feature-rich 4G kids’ watch with video calling, GPS, geo-fencing, and rugged protection at an accessible price point.
The ID116-style smartwatch is positioned as an affordable fitness and notification companion rather than a dedicated kid-safety watch. It uses a 1.3–1.33 inch TFT colour touchscreen with basic single-touch interaction instead of full multi-touch gestures.
Core features include heart rate monitoring, blood pressure estimation, sleep tracking, step counting, calorie tracking, and multi-sport modes. It pairs over Bluetooth with Android and iOS phones via third-party apps such as FitPro, offering call and message alerts, alarm support, and USB plug-in charging by removing the strap instead of using a separate cable.
Very low-cost way to add fitness and notification features.
Direct USB charging without an extra cable.
Single-touch screen feels less responsive than modern smartwatches.
Health metrics (like BP) are indicative only, not medical grade.
Buyers typically like the budget pricing and basic tracking but often note limitations in app stability, touch response, and accuracy compared to more expensive branded wearables.
You should choose this product if you want a very affordable starter smartwatch for basic fitness tracking and notifications without advanced kid-specific safety tools.
Junior Champ 3 is designed as a learning-focused kids’ watch rather than a cellular calling device. It uses a squircle dial with a 1.4 inch IPS LCD screen and two switchable bumpers so children can customise the look from sporty to casual.
The watch includes an in-built Learning Hub with flashcards, quizzes, and games, plus habit tracking, schedulers, and modes like Exam Mode and School Mode with DND to minimise distractions. Activity and wellness tracking encourage movement, while 1 ATM water resistance and Bluetooth connectivity link the watch to the parent app for routine management and parental controls.
Strong mix of learning tools and habit-building features.
Customizable looks with bumpers and cloud faces.
No built-in GPS or cellular calling for outdoor safety.
Primarily suited for routine-building, not real-time tracking.
Buyers appreciate the build quality, styling, and routine features, often highlighting how it helps children follow schedules and feel engaged, though detailed long-term performance feedback is still limited.
You should choose this product if you want a safe, non-cellular kids’ smartwatch that builds routines, learning, and discipline without exposing children to open calling or browsing.
The Candy Pink variant of boAt Wanderer offers the same hardware as the Sunshine Yellow model, pairing a 1.4 inch HD touchscreen with 4G SIM support, Wi‑Fi, and GPS for connected safety. It’s shaped and colored for younger children who like bright wearable gadgets.
Parents can use app-based controls to enable geo-fencing, restrict unknown callers, enable Study Mode, and configure SOS behavior. The watch supports two-way video calls, voice calls, step tracking, IP68 water resistance, and a 2MP front camera for kids’ photos and quick check-ins.
Full range of safety features plus 4G video calling.
IP68 rating and fun design suit active kids.
Real-world battery life and GPS reliability can vary.
Some users report functional issues and short runtime.
Buyers like its looks, features, and tracking, but report watches that stop working quickly, fast battery drain, and inconsistent location accuracy, especially in challenging network areas.
You should choose this product if you want a colorful safety-focused kids’ smartwatch with GPS, geo-fencing, and 4G calling plus strong parental controls.
Punnk Funnk Q18 focuses on basic safety and connectivity using LBS location rather than full GPS, making it best suited to approximate area tracking. It supports cellular calling through a compatible SIM, allowing kids to stay reachable without owning a phone.
Parents can set up two-way calling, SOS emergency alerts, geo-fenced safe zones, and remote monitoring through its companion app. A built-in camera, time display, notifications, and kid-tuned design round out the feature set, though support excludes some networks like Jio and BSNL.
Simple voice-calling watch with core safety alerts.
Geo-fencing and SOS provide baseline peace of mind.
LBS tracking is less precise than GPS.
SIM compatibility and reliability issues are frequently reported.
Buyers like the concept and look for gifting but often mention issues with SIM detection, inconsistent functioning, and mixed perceptions of build quality and value.
You should choose this product if you want an entry-level kids’ calling watch with SOS and basic location awareness at a low budget, accepting limitations in precision and compatibility.
The GameSir Kids smartwatch is designed for children but sized to fit older kids or even adults, emphasizing location tracking and communication in a robust square dial. It supports nano SIM cards (except BSNL and Jio) and cellular connectivity for real-time communication.
The watch includes GPS-based tracking, two-way calling, SOS alerts, parental controls, geo-fencing, educational games, music player, camera, alarms, and DND mode. With a 1.44 inch LCD, IP-rated dust/water resistance, and up to around a week of battery life under lighter use, it balances safety tools with entertainment options.
Rich feature set (GPS, games, music, SOS, calling).
IP-rated resistance and multi-day battery under light loads.
Some networks unsupported; setup needs care.
Many features can be distracting if not well managed.
Buyers enjoy the design, GPS safety features, and built-in games but report mixed reliability, connectivity issues, and inconsistent battery life and perceived value.
You should choose this product if you want a feature-packed kids’ smartwatch that combines GPS tracking, calling, and games with strong parental controls.
GameSir Q18 in purple shares a similar core platform, focusing on 2G/3G SIM-based calling and GPS tracking for children. Airtel and VI SIM cards are supported, while Jio and BSNL are not recommended.
The watch offers two-way voice calling, SOS button alerts with live location, accurate GPS tracking, safe-zone alerts, camera, multimedia features, and a water-resistant, lightweight build designed for everyday wear. Integration with the SeTracker app gives parents monitoring tools like history and geo-fencing.
Combines GPS tracking with voice calling and SOS.
Splash-resistant design suitable for kids’ daily activities.
SIM recognition and connectivity can be unreliable for some users.
Location accuracy and overall quality receive mixed feedback.
Buyers are divided, with some satisfied with the battery and calling, while others call it poor value, criticise SIM detection, and complain about inaccurate GPS and inconsistent build quality.
You should choose this product if you need GPS plus calling with SOS in a low-cost package and are comfortable working within specific carrier support.
WatchOut Next-Gen+ is positioned as a more advanced kids’ GPS watch with SIM support up to 5G networks for future-ready connectivity, where supported. It combines voice and video calling with live tracking so parents can reach children at school, play, or travel.
The watch adds heart rate monitoring, fever alerts, SOS emergency alerts, activity tracking, and multi-sport modes to keep an eye on health. Its companion app enables geo-fencing, contact management, and notifications, while the colourful design and camera provide entertainment and everyday usability for ages roughly three to thirteen.
Strong safety mix of GPS, SOS, calls, and health alerts.
Designed for a wide age range with kid-friendly UI.
GPS and battery longevity feedback is mixed in real use.
Some users report devices failing after a few months.
Buyers appreciate its safety features and value but report varied results for GPS precision and long-term battery health, with some watches failing early or draining quickly.
You should choose this product if you want a feature-rich kids’ GPS watch with calling and health alerts that can grow with your child over several years.
Smartwatches provide basic communication and safety features without exposing children to social media or excessive screen time, making them a controlled and age-appropriate first connected device.
GPS tracking, calling, SOS alerts and parental controls matter more than advanced apps. These features focus on safety, communication and routine tracking rather than entertainment alone.
Children aged five and above benefit the most, especially when they begin school or outdoor activities. The watch supports independence while keeping parents reassured about safety and location.
|Smartwathe for kids
|Connectivity
|Location Tech
|Calling
|Noise Junior Explorer 2
|4G LTE + Wi‑Fi
|GPS + geofencing
|2‑way voice & video
|Noise Scout
|4G assisted GPS
|Assisted GPS, 3‑min updates
|2‑way voice & video
|boAt Wanderer (Yellow)
|4G SIM, Wi‑Fi
|GPS + geo-fence
|Video & voice
|mi ID116
|Bluetooth only
|None
|No cellular calling
|Noise Champ 3
|Bluetooth
|None
|No cellular calling
|boAt Wanderer (Pink)
|4G SIM, Wi‑Fi
|GPS + geo-fence
|Video & voice
|Punnk Funnk Q18
|Cellular (no Jio/BSNL)
|LBS location
|Voice calling
|GameSir Kids Watch
|Cellular + Bluetooth
|GPS tracking
|2‑way calling
|GameSir Q18
|2G/3G cellular
|GPS + safe zones
|2‑way calling
|WatchOut Next-Gen+
|Cellular SIM (4G/5G capable)
|Real-time GPS
|Voice & video
Price drop on Samsung smartwatches:Get up to 60% off the these stylish wearables at affordable prices
Next-gen smart rings are getting smarter, but can they really replace fitness bands and smartwatches?
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.