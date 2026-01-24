Smartwatches under ₹5,000: Amazon Republic Day post-sale deals you shouldn’t miss

Budget smartwatches have moved from being basic step counters to genuinely useful everyday wearables, and Amazon Republic Day post-sale deals make this shift more accessible than ever. Under ₹5,000, models like the Noise Halo Plus and Halo 2 combine AMOLED screens and refined designs, while the boAt Ultima Prime brings 100+ sports modes and Bluetooth calling to fitness-focused users. Fastrack’s Astor FR2 Pro and Radiant FX2 bridge style with practical features, and the Redmi Watch 5 Lite adds advanced GPS and long battery life to the mix. Rugged choices like the Noise Endeavour and CrossBeats Everest 2.0 expand options for outdoor enthusiasts, and the Pebble Endure 2 rounds it out with a tough build and custom watch faces. These post-sale deals make smart, everyday use far easier to justify.

The Noise Scout Kids smartwatch stands out in Amazon Republic Day Sale post-deals for parents who want everyday connectivity without overcomplicating things. Assisted GPS helps track school runs and outings, while 4G video and voice calling keeps communication simple and controlled. Safe zones, habit reminders, and the Buddy app add structure to daily routines. Battery life holds up through school days, and the playful design keeps children interested without feeling like surveillance.

Specifications GPS Assisted satellite tracking Calling 4G video and voice support Battery 680 mAh capacity App Noise Buddy parental control app

The Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition makes a strong case for itself in Amazon Republic Day Sale post-deals, especially for buyers who want a smartwatch that looks as polished as it feels on the wrist. The stainless steel finish and metallic straps give it a premium edge, while the bright 1.46-inch AMOLED display keeps notifications, workouts, and sleep data easy to read. With reliable fitness tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and steady battery life, it fits neatly into daily routines without demanding constant charging.

Specifications Display 1.46-inch Super AMOLED Battery 300 mAh, up to 7 days Connectivity Bluetooth calling and syncing Health Heart rate and SpO2 tracking

The Noise Halo 2 is built for people who enjoy the feel of a traditional watch but want modern smart features woven in naturally. Its rotating axe-cut bezel adds a tactile way to move through menus, while the 1.43-inch AMOLED screen keeps everything sharp and easy on the eyes. Bluetooth calling, smooth menu animations, and a reliable health suite make it practical for everyday use, whether you are working, travelling, or tracking your routine.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Build Stainless steel body Connectivity Bluetooth calling and syncing Tracking Heart rate, sleep, and activity monitoring

The Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro blends sharp styling with everyday practicality, making it easy to move from office hours to after-work plans without switching watches. The stainless steel case and 1.43-inch AMOLED display give it a premium feel, while Bluetooth calling and the functional crown keep navigation simple. Health tracking runs quietly in the background, helping you stay aware of your routine without constant nudges.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Build Stainless steel body Connectivity Bluetooth calling and app sync Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress monitoring

The boAt Ultima Prime focuses on everyday usability without losing its sense of style. The 1.43-inch AMOLED screen stays easy on the eyes indoors and outdoors, while the functional crown makes scrolling through notifications and workouts feel natural. Bluetooth calling, SOS alerts, and personalised fitness nudges add practical value, especially for users who want quick access to essentials without reaching for their phone.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Battery 300mAh Connectivity Bluetooth calling and app sync Tracking Heart rate, SpO2, and 100+ sports modes

The Noise Endeavour is built for people who like their smartwatch to keep up with busy, slightly unpredictable days. Its rugged body feels reassuring on the wrist, while the 1.46-inch AMOLED display stays bright enough for outdoor walks and workouts. Bluetooth calling and the SOS feature add everyday practicality, and the wide spread of fitness modes makes it useful beyond basic step counting. It suits users who want durability without giving up on a premium screen.

Specifications Display 1.46-inch AMOLED, always-on Battery 300mAh Connectivity Bluetooth calling and app sync Safety SOS emergency feature

The CrossBeats Everest 2.0 stands out in Amazon Republic Day post-sale deals for buyers who want a smartwatch that feels ready for the outdoors and everyday tasks alike. Its rugged build and built-in torch make it practical for evening walks and adventures, while the 1.43-inch AMOLED display stays readable even in bright light. Bluetooth calling keeps you connected without your phone, and long battery life plus 100+ sports modes make it a strong post-sale pick.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch True AMOLED, always-on Battery Up to 15 days claimed, 320 mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with calling Extras Built-in torch, 100+ sports modes

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is one of the more sensible picks from Amazon’s Republic Day post-sale deals for buyers who want fitness tracking without daily charging anxiety. Its large 1.96-inch AMOLED display stays clear outdoors, while built-in GPS means runs and walks can be tracked without carrying your phone. Bluetooth calling works reliably, and the 18-day battery suits busy routines. For under ₹5,000, it balances everyday practicality with strong health and navigation features.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED, always-on Battery Up to 18 days, 470 mAh Connectivity Bluetooth with built-in GPS Extras 5ATM water resistance, 150+ workout modes

The Fastrack Radiant FX2 stands out in Amazon’s Republic Day post-sale deals for buyers who want a big, bold smartwatch without crossing the ₹5,000 mark. Its 2.04-inch AMOLED screen makes notifications and workouts easy to read, while Bluetooth calling and a built-in voice assistant add everyday convenience. The metal alloy case gives it a premium feel, and health tracking covers the basics well. For professionals and students alike, it blends style with practical features.

Specifications Display 2.04-inch AMOLED, always-on Battery Up to 5 days, lithium polymer Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with calling Extras IP68 rating, functional crown, 100+ sports modes

The Pebble Endure 2 features prominently in Amazon’s Republic Day post-sale deals for buyers looking for a rugged smartwatch with a premium feel under ₹5,000. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display with always-on support keeps information visible at a glance, while the rotating crown makes daily navigation smoother. Bluetooth calling, solid health tracking, and customisable watch faces make it practical for everyday use. The tough build suits active users who want durability without sacrificing style.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, always-on Battery 300mAh lithium polymer Connectivity Bluetooth with calling support Extras Rotating crown, DIY watch faces, multiple sports modes

