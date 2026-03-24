Smoke free kitchen in minutes? Top 5 chimneys for Indian homes by Faber, Elica, Kaff and more

Indian cooking is aromatic, flavourful and often smoky. From tadkas and sizzling curries to deep fried snacks, Indian kitchens go through a lot each day, which makes having proper ventilation important. Absence of proper ventilation can quickly lead to the build up of grease and strong odours, which in turn can create an unhealthy cooking environment in your home. This is where a kitchen chimney comes in. Chimneys not only remove strong aromas and grease particles from the cooking area, but they also keep the temperature under check, which keeps your kitchen clean and fresh for longer durations.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details ₹14,990 CHECK DETAILS KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black View Details ₹9,490 CHECK DETAILS Faber Coral 90cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean T-Shape Chimney | Built In Oil Collector | Touch & Gesture Control | 12Yr Motor,2Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Hood Coral BLDC FL HC SC BK IN 90 View Details ₹18,890 CHECK DETAILS Glen 60 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood KOPPA HSR 60, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details ₹18,990 CHECK DETAILS Crompton QuietPro Plus BLDC 1700m3/hr 60cm Slant Chimney| Filterless Intelligent Autoclean| Built In Oil Collector| Touch+Motion Sensor Control|10Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Overall Warranty (CHD-QPPI60FLE-IND) View Details ₹16,999 CHECK DETAILS

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In addition to these features, modern chimneys also come with features that turn on routinely to circulate fresh air in the kitchen and offer hands-free operation. So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen or buying your first chimney, here are our top five recommendations for you. These options focus on high suction power and smart features and hence are ideal for diverse needs of Indian kitchens.

This 60cm chimney features a curved glass design and it is suitable for stoves with two to four cooking tops. It is powered by a BLDC motor that comes with a suction capacity of 1500 m3 per hour and has a noise level of just 48db. It has a filter-less design with an auto cleaning functionality and an oil collector. Buyers can control it using touch-based and gesture-based commands.

Specifications Size 60cm Suction power 1500 m3 per hour Controls 9-speed control, touch and gesture-based controls Noise level 48db LED lights 2 Reasons to buy Suction power Quality Ease of installation Reason to avoid Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its suction power and its ergonomic design. However, the noise level has received mixed feedback.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this chimney for its powerful performance.

2. KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This 60cm chimney by Kaff comes with a curved design with a glass front panel featuring a digital display. It's suitable for stoves with two to three cooking tops and it has a dedicated oil collector tray at the back. It comes with a suction capacity of 1450 m3 per hour and has a noise level of 58db. Buyers can control it using both, touch-based and gesture-based commands.

Specifications Size 60cm Suction power 1450 m3 per hour Controls 3-speed control, touch and gesture-based controls Noise level 58db LED lights 2 Reasons to buy - Suction power - Quality - Design Reason to avoid - Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its stylish design and suction power. However, the noise level has received mixed feedback.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this chimney for its modern aesthetics and suction power.

This 90cm chimney by Faber comes with a T-shaped design and it's suitable for stoves with four to six cooking tops. It has a BLDC motor in its core that provides a suction capacity of 1500 m3 per hour and a noise level of 44db. It offers nine levels of suction controls and buyers can control it using both, touch-based and gesture-based commands.

Specifications Size 90cm Suction power 1500 m3 per hour Controls 9-speed control, touch and gesture-based controls Noise level 44db LED lights 1 Reasons to buy Suction power Noise level Design Reason to avoid Single light

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like that it makes low noise while operating. They also like its suction power and ease of use.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this chimney for its low noise level and suction power.

This 60cm chimney comes with a suction capacity of 1600 m3 per hour and it's ideal for stoves with two to four cooking tops or kitchens with an area of 200 sq ft. It has several smart features for various needs of Indian homes. For instance, it has a stir fry function that boosts the chimney to max speed for one minute before returning to normal capacity, which is ideal for tadkas. It also has aeration technology for improved air circulation and heat sensor technology that automatically turns on the chimney when the gas stove is ignited.

Specifications Size 60cm Suction power 1600 m3 per hour Controls 9-speed control, touch and gesture-based controls Noise level 58db LED lights 1 Reasons to buy Suction power Quality Design Reason to avoid Single light Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its high suction power and easy to maintain design. Some buyers have reported issues with its noise level.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this chimney for its smart features and suction power.

This 60cm chimney by Crompton comes with a high suction capacity of 1700 m3 per hour and it's ideal for stoves with two to three cooking tops. It has several smart features. For instance, there is a feature called Intelligent Auto Clean, which automatically cleans the chimney after every 30 hours of chimney usage. Another smart feature for buyers is called Smart On, wherein the chimney anticipates your needs and starts working accordingly. Additionally, buyers get a built-in heat sensor that automatically switches on the chimney when the temperature under the cooker hood rises.

Specifications Size 60cm Suction power 1900 m3 per hour Controls Touch and gesture-based controls Noise level 43db LED lights 2 Reasons to buy - Suction power - Installation quality - Value for money Reason to avoid - Smart On feature - Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its modern aesthetics and hassle free installation. They also like its overall performance.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this chimney for its smart features, design and suction power.

Top 3 features of best chimneys for Indian homes

NAME SIZE SUCTION CAPACITY CONTROLS Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1500 m3 per hour 9-speed controls, touch and gesture-based controls KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1450 m3 per hour 3-speed control, touch and gesture-based controls Faber Coral 90cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean T-Shape Chimney 90cm 1500 m3 per hour 9-speed control, touch and gesture-based controls Glen 60 cm 1600 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1600 m3 per hour 9-speed control, touch and gesture-based controls Crompton QuietPro Plus BLDC 1700m3/hr 60cm Slant Chimney 60cm 1900 m3 per hour Touch and gesture-based controls

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