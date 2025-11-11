Snap Layouts is turning busy Windows 11 users into multitasking pros - find out how to make it work for you

Do you ever feel like your productivity sinks as soon as your desktop fills up with overlapping windows? You’re not alone, and the one Windows feature that’s quietly transforming multitasking for millions is Snap Layouts. Introduced in Windows 11 (and now rolling out to some updated Windows 10 devices via PowerToys), Snap Layouts take the pain out of window management by letting you arrange apps in custom grids with just a few clicks.

Who gets Snap Layouts? Snap Layouts are built directly into Windows 11. If you’re on Windows 10, you’ll find the classic snap - drag to screen edges to split in half or quarters but the new visual grid menu is exclusive to Windows 11 or available via third-party tools like FancyZones in Microsoft PowerToys. For anyone working with spreadsheets, documents, browsers, or design tools, Snap Layouts mean you no longer have to drag and resize everything by hand. It’s invaluable for hybrid workers, students, coders, and creators or anyone who juggles several apps or windows throughout the day.

Mastering Snap Layouts 1. Open the app windows you want to arrange. 2. Hover your cursor over the maximise button

Move the mouse pointer over the square icon in the top-right corner of any window (the one between minimise and close).

3. Pick your preferred layout

A grid menu will pop up, showing layouts from side-by-side to three- and four-way splits (plus more on wide monitors). Hover over an arrangement to preview.

4. Click the zone where you want that window

That window snaps in place, and other open apps are shown in the empty areas.

5. Click another app to fill each empty zone

Repeat for each slot - your apps snap into a perfectly organised, tidy arrangement.

6. For keyboard shortcuts:

You can also press Windows + Z to bring up Snap Layouts, then use arrow keys to select a layout and Enter to confirm.

7. To snap windows manually:

Drag any window to the edge or corner of your screen. You can use Windows + Arrow keys to move windows around, even without using the grid menu.