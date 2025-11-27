Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 vs Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: A complete performance comparison guide

Qualcomm just threw us a curveball with the latest processor launch. After we finally settled on the new naming scheme for its flagship processor, Qualcomm hit us with another processor launch called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. This is confusing since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 was supposed to be the flagship processor in the series. But now it's an affordable version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Let's see what the differences are in these processors to clear up the confusion a bit.

CPU performance Here's where the first real difference shows up. Both processors use Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU architecture with the same core layout, two prime cores and six performance cores. But the 8 Elite Gen 5 runs at up to 4.6 GHz, whilst the standard 8 Gen 5 maxes out at 3.8 GHz. That's roughly an 800 MHz difference.

In practice, Qualcomm says the 8 Gen 5 delivers about 6 % slower CPU performance. That's honestly not massive. Real-world tasks like app launches, multitasking, and productivity work won't feel noticeably different. The 8 Gen 5 still manages about 36 % better performance than the older 8 Gen 3. The efficiency story is nearly identical—both chips land within about 1.4 % of each other when it comes to power consumption. Qualcomm is essentially selling binned chips that couldn't reach Elite frequencies, which is clever engineering.

Graphics and gaming Now the differences get more noticeable. The 8 Elite Gen 5 packs a bigger, more powerful GPU compared to the 8 Gen 5's cut-down variant. The Elite's GPU is about 20 % faster—the biggest performance delta between these chips.