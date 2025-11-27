Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 vs Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: A complete performance comparison guide

Qualcomm just threw us a curveball with the latest processor launch. After we finally settled on the new naming scheme for its flagship processor, Qualcomm hit us with another processor launch called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. This is confusing since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 was supposed to be the flagship processor in the series. But now it's an affordable version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Let's see what the differences are in these processors to clear up the confusion a bit.
Here's where the first real difference shows up. Both processors use Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU architecture with the same core layout, two prime cores and six performance cores. But the 8 Elite Gen 5 runs at up to 4.6 GHz, whilst the standard 8 Gen 5 maxes out at 3.8 GHz. That's roughly an 800 MHz difference.
In practice, Qualcomm says the 8 Gen 5 delivers about 6 % slower CPU performance. That's honestly not massive. Real-world tasks like app launches, multitasking, and productivity work won't feel noticeably different. The 8 Gen 5 still manages about 36 % better performance than the older 8 Gen 3. The efficiency story is nearly identical—both chips land within about 1.4 % of each other when it comes to power consumption. Qualcomm is essentially selling binned chips that couldn't reach Elite frequencies, which is clever engineering.
Now the differences get more noticeable. The 8 Elite Gen 5 packs a bigger, more powerful GPU compared to the 8 Gen 5's cut-down variant. The Elite's GPU is about 20 % faster—the biggest performance delta between these chips.
For gaming? The 8 Gen 5 handles all modern Android titles beautifully at high settings. You're getting silky-smooth gameplay on everything from Genshin Impact to Honkai: Star Rail. The Elite Gen 5 gives you more headroom for 90 to 120 fps with maxed-out visuals and