Snapdragon X2 Elite vs Intel Ultra 3: Which ‘all-day’ laptop actually lasts a full day?

For years, Windows laptop users accepted one problem as normal - carrying a charger everywhere. Thin laptops became faster, displays became sharper, and AI features became the new selling point, but battery life still lagged behind what MacBook users were getting. That’s finally changing. In 2026, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2 and Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3 chips are competing on the same battlefield: efficiency. Both promise all-day battery life, AI-ready performance, and thinner laptops that no longer heat up during basic workloads.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price ASUS Zenbook S 16 (2026),AMD Ryzen AI 9 465,AMD Radeon iGPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD,OLED, 16", (40 cm), Windows 11, M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024, Scandinavian White,1.50 kg,UM5606GA-SR249WS,Co-pilot+ PC View Details ₹1.72L Check Offers Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Snapdragon X Elite X1E Built in-AI with Copilot+ 14"(35.5cm) 3K OLED 500Nits Touchscreen Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/90Hz/Qualcomm NPU 45TOPS/Win11/MSO/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83ED003BIN View Details ₹1.38L Check Offers ASUS Zenbook A14 (2026),Snapdragon X2 Elite,NPU Upto 80TOPS,Qualcomm Adreno iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+ OLED, 14"(35.5 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Iceland Gray,0.99 Kg,UX3407NA-QD226WS,AI PC View Details ₹1.70L Check Offers Microsoft Surface Pro 12" - Windows 11 Home - Copilot+ PC - LCD PixelSense Touchscreen - Snapdragon X Plus (8 Core) - 16GB RAM - 512GB SSD - Platinum. with Microsoft 365 for 6 Months* View Details ₹97,990 Check Offers ASUS Vivobook 14 (2026),Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,1TB SSD,FHD+, 14"(35.5 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024, Platinum Gold, 1.46 Kg, X1407CA-LY1581WS,Thin & Light Laptop View Details ₹68,990 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

For this comparison, I looked at multiple Copilot+ laptops launched this year, checked real-world endurance tests across productivity workloads, and compared how both platforms behave during everyday use, including browser-heavy multitasking, Zoom calls, editing work, streaming, and standby usage.

The result is simple: Snapdragon still leads on battery life, but Intel has closed the gap enough to stay relevant for mainstream Windows buyers.

Snapdragon vs Intel: What’s the Real Difference? Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2 is based on ARM architecture, designed primarily around efficiency and lower power consumption. Intel Core Ultra Series 3 sticks with x86 architecture, which continues to support a wider range of older Windows apps, drivers, and accessories.

Feature Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2 Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Architecture ARM x86 AI Performance 50+ TOPS 48+ TOPS Main Focus Battery efficiency App compatibility Thermal Behaviour Cooler and quieter Balanced performance Ideal User Mobile professionals Mixed office workloads

Battery Life: Snapdragon Still Leads Snapdragon laptops consistently deliver longer unplugged usage during real-world workloads. Most systems powered by the X Elite Gen 2 comfortably cross 14 hours of active productivity involving browsers, Slack, Zoom calls, streaming, and editing work.

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 laptops perform much better than previous Intel generations and can now cross a full workday without major battery concerns. However, heavier multitasking and sustained workloads still drain Intel systems faster compared to ARM-based alternatives.

Thermals also remain different. Snapdragon systems usually stay quieter and cooler during prolonged usage, while Intel laptops still generate more heat under pressure, though far less than older Windows ultrabooks.

Snapdragon X Elite Laptops Worth Considering

The Zenbook S 16 targets users who need a larger screen without moving to a bulky workstation laptop. It runs on AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 465 processor with a dedicated 50 TOPS NPU for Copilot+ features and AI-assisted workloads. The laptop pairs this with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, making it suitable for creators handling multitasking, editing, and browser-heavy workflows.

Its 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR playback, and full DCI-P3 colour coverage, which helps during media work and long editing sessions. Despite the large display, the laptop weighs around 1.5kg and includes an 83Wh battery that delivers strong endurance during productivity tasks. Connectivity options include USB4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and HDMI support, reducing the need for dongles during travel.

2. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 2 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Yoga Slim 7x Gen 2 is one of the more balanced Snapdragon-powered laptops available right now. It uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite X1E processor with a 45 TOPS NPU, allowing Windows Copilot+ features like AI image generation, live captions, and productivity tools to run locally.

Lenovo combines the chip with a 14.5-inch 3K OLED touchscreen featuring Dolby Vision support and up to 1000 nits brightness. The laptop also includes 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB Gen4 SSD, which helps maintain smooth multitasking performance across office apps and browser sessions. At roughly 1.28kg, the Yoga Slim 7x remains portable enough for regular commuting, while the 70Wh battery consistently delivers long runtime during daily workloads.

The Zenbook A14 focuses heavily on portability and battery efficiency. Weighing under 1kg, it is aimed at users who frequently work while travelling or move between meetings throughout the day.

It uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite platform with a combination of performance and efficiency cores, alongside an 80 TOPS NPU designed for AI-assisted Windows features. ASUS pairs this with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, which keeps the system responsive during multitasking and browser-heavy workloads.

The 14-inch OLED display offers HDR support and full DCI-P3 colour coverage, while the 70Wh battery is capable of delivering extended video playback and standby performance that surpasses most traditional x86 laptops.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 12 continues targeting users who want a tablet and laptop in a single device. Powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor, the system handles office workloads, video conferencing, and AI-powered Windows features efficiently while maintaining lower power consumption.

The 12-inch PixelSense touchscreen uses a 3:2 aspect ratio, which works well for document editing, note-taking, and split-screen multitasking. The lightweight design, built-in kickstand, and optional keyboard setup make it practical for students, journalists, and remote workers who travel regularly. Despite its compact size, the Surface Pro 12 supports Wi-Fi 7, USB4 connectivity, and all-day battery life under mixed workloads.

Intel Core Ultra 3 Laptops Worth Looking At

The ASUS Vivobook 14 focuses on practical day-to-day productivity without entering premium ultrabook pricing. Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processor with integrated Arc graphics, the laptop handles office work, multitasking, streaming, and light creative workloads smoothly.

It includes a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which is enough for students, office users, and hybrid workers. ASUS also includes military-grade durability certification, a backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E support, and multiple connectivity ports, including USB-C and HDMI. Its battery comfortably lasts through standard office usage while maintaining full compatibility with older Windows software and accessories.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 6 combines Intel’s newer efficiency-focused architecture with a strong multimedia experience. The laptop uses Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors alongside integrated Arc graphics and supports AI-powered productivity features through its onboard NPU.

The 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR playback, and full DCI-P3 coverage, making it suitable for editing, streaming, and content consumption.

Samsung also equips the system with LPDDR5X memory, fast SSD storage, Dolby Atmos speakers, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The lightweight chassis and long battery life make it suitable for professionals who need portability without moving away from traditional Windows compatibility.