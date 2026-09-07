Solo, Grill or Convection? Microwave cooking modes explained before you buy one

FAQs

Which type of microwave oven is best for home use in India?

A convection microwave is the most versatile choice for Indian homes because it can reheat, cook, grill and bake. A solo microwave is sufficient if you mainly need reheating and basic cooking, while a grill microwave is better if grilling is a priority.

How many litres should a microwave oven have for a family?

For 1–2 people, 17–20 litres is generally sufficient. A 20–25-litre model works well for small families, while families of 4–6 may prefer 25–32 litres or more, depending on their cooking requirements.

Can you bake a cake in a microwave oven?

Yes, but you need a convection microwave for conventional oven-style baking. Solo and most grill microwaves are not designed for baking cakes in the same way.

Which utensils can be used in a microwave oven?

Microwave-safe glass, ceramic and certain microwave-safe plastic containers can generally be used. Metal utensils and aluminium foil should not be used in microwave mode unless the manufacturer specifically permits them for a particular cooking function.

What wattage is best for a microwave oven in India?

For everyday home use, models around 700–1,200 watts are common. Higher wattage can generally mean faster cooking, but the right choice also depends on capacity, cooking modes and the type of food you prepare.