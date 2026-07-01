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Some deals are worth the wait: Wishlist these Amazon Prime Day laptop deals now

Amazon has revealed early laptop deals ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Get up to 50% off on top brands like Asus, Dell, Acer, MacBook, and more. Check out the 8 best deals to wishlist now.

Published1 Jul 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Find the best laptop in your budget at great discounts during Amazon Prime Days 2026.
Find the best laptop in your budget at great discounts during Amazon Prime Days 2026.(AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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For all of us, a laptop is where work gets done, assignments are completed, ideas come to life, and entertainment keeps going. The right laptop can make a noticeable difference to your productivity and overall experience.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light LaptopView Details...

₹42,490

...
Check Offers

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QINView Details...

₹1.10L

...
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Acer Aspire 5, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Processor,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0"/35.56 cm, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.2 kg, A514-54H, Backlit KB, Premium LaptopView Details...

₹76,999

...
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ASUS Vivobook 16,Smartchoice, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-13420H,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD, OLED,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y),Backlit Keyboard,Office 2024,Silver,1.88 kg,X1605VA-SH1952WS, Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

...
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Dell 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare FHD 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.66kg, [Vostro 3530], 12 Month McAfee, Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

₹67,990

...
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View More...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

That's why choosing one isn't just about finding the lowest price. It's about investing in a device that can keep up with your needs for years. Of course, premium features often come with a premium price tag, which is why many buyers wait for major shopping events before making a purchase.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale, starting on 4th July, is one such opportunity, especially if you've been planning to upgrade your current laptop or buy your first one. With early discounts already announced on popular models from brands like Asus, Dell, Acer, HP, Lenovo, and Apple, now is the perfect time to compare your options, shortlist your favourites, and be ready to grab the best deal once the sale goes live.

About Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 will run for 72 hours, from July 4 to July 6, giving Prime members access to thousands of deals across categories such as electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more. The sale also marks the 10th anniversary of Amazon Prime in India, with special anniversary offers and early access to select product launches.

The sale begins at 12:00 AM IST on July 4 and ends at 11:59 PM IST on July 6. It is exclusively available to active Amazon Prime members. Alongside product discounts, shoppers can also take advantage of up to 10% instant savings on eligible purchases made using SBI and Axis Bank cards.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn 5% cashback, while no-cost EMI and exchange offers on selected products can help reduce the overall cost. To make the most of the event, shoppers can create wishlists in advance, set deal alerts on the Amazon app, and keep an eye on Limited Time Deals and Blockbuster Offers as the sale goes live.

Top 8 laptops you should wishlist for Amazon Prime Day Sale

The Acer Aspire One is a practical choice for students, first-time laptop buyers, and professionals looking for an affordable everyday machine. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3-7320U processor and LPDDR5 RAM, it offers smooth performance for web browsing, online classes, office work, and video streaming.

Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while the Prime Day Sale could make this value-for-money laptop an even better deal with a significant price drop.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 3-7320U (Up to 4.1GHz)
Display
14-inch HD TN Display
RAM
8GB LPDDR5
Storage
256GB SSD
Graphics
AMD Radeon 610M Integrated Graphics

Reasons to buy

...

Lightweight design at just 1.48kg, suitable for travel

...

LPDDR5 RAM delivers faster everyday performance

Reason to avoid

...

HD display lacks Full HD sharpness

...

256GB SSD may feel limited for large files

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QIN

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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is built for users who want a future-ready AI laptop without compromising on everyday performance. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with an NPU delivering up to 46 TOPS, it supports AI-powered tasks while handling multitasking with ease.

The WUXGA IPS display, premium aluminium lid, and Copilot+ PC features make it a great choice for professionals and students. With Amazon Prime Day around the corner, this laptop is expected to become an even better value purchase.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 322 (Up to 4.4GHz)
Display
15.3-inch WUXGA IPS, 400 nits
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
AI Features
Copilot+ PC with NPU up to 46 TOPS

Reasons to buy

...

AI-ready Intel Core Ultra processor with dedicated NPU

...

Bright 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display and premium lightweight design

Reason to avoid

...

RAM is not expandable beyond 16GB

...

Integrated graphics are not ideal for high-end gaming or intensive 3D workloads

The Acer Aspire 5 is designed for professionals, students, and creators looking for a lightweight laptop with powerful hardware. Its Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and WUXGA IPS display deliver smooth performance for productivity, multitasking, and creative work.

At just 1.2kg, it is easy to carry every day. Expect attractive discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, making this premium laptop an excellent buy in its segment.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (Up to 4.5GHz, 14 Cores)
Display
14-inch WUXGA IPS, 16:10 Aspect Ratio
RAM
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
Weight
1.2kg

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful Intel Core Ultra processor packed in a lightweight design

...

Sharp WUXGA IPS display with a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio

Reason to avoid

...

Integrated graphics are not meant for demanding AAA gaming

...

Memory is onboard, limiting future RAM upgrades

The ASUS Vivobook 16 stands out with its large 16-inch OLED display, making it an excellent choice for entertainment, content consumption, office work, and photo editing. The Intel Core i5-13420H processor and 16GB RAM deliver dependable performance for multitasking, while the spacious display offers a more comfortable viewing experience.

Expect better discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, making this premium OLED laptop a worthwhile upgrade for everyday users.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H (Up to 4.6GHz)
Display
16-inch FHD+ OLED, 60Hz
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to buy

...

Vibrant 16-inch OLED display with excellent colours and contrast

...

Powerful H-series processor for smooth multitasking and productivity

Reason to avoid

...

Integrated graphics limit high-end gaming performance

...

At 1.88kg, it is heavier than many thin-and-light laptops in this price range

The Dell Vostro 3530 is a dependable laptop for office professionals, students, and business users looking for reliable performance. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 120Hz Full HD display deliver a smooth experience for multitasking, presentations, and daily productivity.

Dell's trusted build quality adds to its appeal. Expect better discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, making it a smart pick for long-term use.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1334U (Up to 4.6GHz)
Display
15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare, 120Hz
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Software
Windows 11 Home + Microsoft Office Home 2024

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth 120Hz Full HD display for everyday use

...

Reliable business-focused design with upgrade-friendly memory

Reason to avoid

...

Wi-Fi 5 instead of the newer Wi-Fi 6 standard

...

Integrated graphics are suitable only for casual gaming and creative tasks

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a great choice for users looking for a slim, stylish, and reliable laptop for work, study, and entertainment. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and fast SSD storage, it delivers responsive everyday performance.

The built-in fingerprint reader adds extra security, while Intel Iris Xe Graphics handles light creative tasks with ease. Expect attractive discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, making this premium laptop an even better buy.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1335U (Up to 4.6GHz)
Display
15.6-inch Full HD
RAM
16GB LPDDR4X
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Reasons to buy

...

Slim and lightweight design with a fingerprint reader for added security

...

Intel Iris Xe Graphics offers better performance

Reason to avoid

...

Display lacks higher refresh rate support

...

Not designed for demanding gaming or professional graphics workloads

The MacBook Air 15 is built for users who want premium performance, exceptional battery life, and a large, colour-accurate display. Powered by Apple's M3 chip and 16GB unified memory, it handles photo editing, video editing, coding, and multitasking with ease.

The fanless design keeps it silent, while the lightweight build makes it ideal for travel. Expect attractive offers during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, making this premium laptop a smarter investment.

Specifications

Processor
Apple M3 Chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU)
Display
15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display
Memory
16GB Unified Memory
Storage
256GB SSD
Battery Life
Up to 18 hours

Reasons to buy

...

Outstanding performance with excellent battery life and silent fanless design

...

Stunning Liquid Retina display with accurate colours and premium build quality

Reason to avoid

...

256GB storage may feel limited for users with large media libraries

...

Higher price than many Windows laptops with similar storage capacity

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED is a next-generation AI laptop built for users who value battery life, portability, and a vibrant display. Powered by the Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU, it delivers smooth AI-powered computing while offering excellent power efficiency.

The 2K OLED display and spacious 1TB SSD make it a great pick for professionals, students, and content consumers. Expect stronger discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, making this AI-ready laptop an even better value.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X X1-26-100 (45 TOPS AI NPU)
Display
16-inch 2K OLED
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to buy

...

Sharp 2K OLED display with excellent colour reproduction

...

AI-ready Snapdragon X processor delivers long battery life and efficient performance

Reason to avoid

...

Some legacy Windows applications may have compatibility limitations on ARM architecture

...

Not intended for high-end gaming or GPU-intensive professional workloads

Top 3 features of laptops on Amazon deals

LaptopsProcessorDisplayStorage
Acer Aspire OneAMD Ryzen 3-7320U14-inch HD TN Display256GB SSD
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Intel Core Ultra 5 32215.3-inch WUXGA IPS Display512GB SSD
Acer Aspire 5Intel Core Ultra 5 125H14-inch WUXGA IPS Display512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook 1613th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H16-inch FHD+ OLED Display512GB SSD
Dell Vostro 353013th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare 120Hz Display512GB SSD
Samsung Galaxy Book413th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U15.6-inch Full HD Display512GB SSD
Apple MacBook Air 15 (2024)Apple M3 Chip15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display256GB SSD
HP OmniBook 5 OLEDSnapdragon X X1-26-10016-inch 2K OLED Display1TB SSD

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Also Read | MacBook Air vs Windows laptops: Which one makes more sense in 2026?
Also Read | MacBook deals are making premium laptops easier to buy right now
Also Read | Buying a Dell 15 AI laptop? Here’s what each variant offers before you spend

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesSome deals are worth the wait: Wishlist these Amazon Prime Day laptop deals now
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FAQs
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 will run from July 4 to July 6, offering 72 hours of deals across categories, including laptops, smartphones, home appliances, and more.
Popular brands such as Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Samsung, and MSI are expected to feature attractive discounts during the sale.
Yes. Eligible purchases can get up to 10% instant discount using select SBI and Axis Bank cards. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also avail cashback, along with no-cost EMI and exchange offers on selected models.
Shortlist your preferred laptops in advance, add them to your wishlist, set deal alerts on the Amazon app, and compare prices as soon as the sale begins to avoid missing limited-time offers.

Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more

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