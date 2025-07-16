Some tech gadgets are near worthless the day after you open the box: 7 devices with low resale value

Many people hope to recover some of their tech spend by selling used electronics, but some gadgets lose value astonishingly fast. Even if you keep them in perfect condition, a steep resale drop is almost impossible to avoid for certain categories, thanks to frequent product launches, changing software, and limited resale demand. If holding onto value matters to you, these are the main types to approach with caution.

Why some gadgets tank in value Yearly upgrades: New models quickly make older ones look outdated.

Short support cycles: Devices become less useful when software updates stop.

Low buyer interest: Secondhand markets often overflow with the same product.

Design limitations: Disposability and hygiene issues reduce appeal.

Wear and tear: Smaller, personal gadgets age quickly with regular use. Wireless Earbuds Earbuds like the AirPods and other truly wireless models are notorious for losing value within months. Most have sealed batteries that degrade quickly, and hygiene concerns make buyers wary of used pairs. Software updates and new generations come thick and fast, further undercutting resale prices.

Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers Wearables depreciate almost immediately, and resale is hurt by missing straps, worn-out batteries, and the fact that many people prefer these new for hygiene reasons. Even flagship models from major brands rarely hold their worth after a year or two.

Android Smartphones While all smartphones see a drop after purchase, Android devices suffer the steepest falls due to more limited software support and rapid turnover of models. Oversupply, especially from budget brands, further drags down pre-owned prices.

Smart Home Assistants Gadgets like smart speakers lose value quickly. Rapid hardware refreshes, app compatibility changes, and minimal interest in secondhand devices keep resale values low. Buyers often prefer getting a new one bundled with discounts or offers.

Budget and Mid-Tier Laptops Cheaper laptops and even mid-range models tend to be disposable, with low resale value after a year or so. Limited specs, short battery life, and a flood of similar models on used markets make selling them barely worth the effort.

Non-iPad Tablets Android and cheap branded tablets are among the worst performers for retaining value. Apple iPads fare better, but most Android tablets see major value drops and sell for very little secondhand.

Virtual Reality Headsets VR advances rapidly, and older headsets become obsolete fast. Used units, especially those without current software support or with missing accessories, fetch a fraction of their original price. Hygiene worries make VR resales even tougher.