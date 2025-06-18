Sony BRAVIA 8 II OLED TV series, starting at ₹2.46 lakhs, launched in India

Sony has launched its latest BRAVIA 8 II OLED TV series in India, bringing its premium QD-OLED technology to home screens. These are high-end TVs that come in two sizes, 55 inches and 65 inches.

Prices and availability

The 55-inch model is priced at ₹2,46,990 and the 65-inch model costs ₹3,41,990. You can buy them from Sony Centres, the ShopatSC website, large electronics stores, and online platforms.

Design and display

Both TVs have a sleek design and a flat back that is easy to set up in any room. Their surface is resistant to fingerprints and smudges for a cleaner look. They offer a 4K Ultra HD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fast scenes in sports, movies and games.

The TVs are powered by Sony’s XR Cognitive Processor. This feature detects the focus scenes on the screen to adjust the colour, brightness and contrast for a more realistic picture. Besides, the TVs also use technologies like XR Triluminos Max and XR Contrast Booster 25 to further improve brightness and colour depth.



Immersive audio experience

The BRAVIA 8 II TVs use a feature called Acoustic Surface Audio+. This means the sound comes directly from the screen itself. There are two hidden actuators and two subwoofers behind the screen for this. It gives a 50W audio output and supports Dolby Atmos, which makes the sound feel more real.

PS5 support for gamers

If you're into gaming, especially with the PlayStation 5, these TVs come with features that improve the experience. They support 4K at 120 frames per second, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Auto HDR Tone Mapping. There’s also a Game Menu where you can easily change gaming settings while you play.

Smart features and connectivity

Both the Sony Bravia 8 II OLED TVs run on Android TV and come with the Google TV interface. They also support voice control through Google Assistant. It allows you to connect them using Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB, LAN, and more. Moreover, for people who need accessibility features, options like screen readers, text magnification and colour inversion are also included.

Eco-friendly makeover

Sony has used recycled plastic (SORPLAS) to build these TVs and included an Eco Dashboard that helps you track power usage.