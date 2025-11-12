Sony launched a 27-inch gaming monitor with DualSense controller charging dock

Sony has officially unveiled a dedicated 27-inch gaming monitor designed specifically for PlayStation 5 players who prefer desktop gaming setups. At November's State of Play Japan broadcast, Sony announced this monitor, which comes with premium visuals and a built-in charger for DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers. The availability is limited, but there is still hope for it to go global if it sells well.

The monitor features a QHD IPS panel with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution to deliver sharp visuals for comfortable desk viewing distances. This display is equipped with HDR support and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically adjusts HDR settings when connected to PS5 or PS5 Pro consoles without requiring manual configuration. The panel supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology with up to 120Hz refresh rate on PS5 systems. For PC gamers, the display can go all the way up to 240Hz for even smoother gameplay.

The standout feature of this monitor is, of course, its built-in charging dock for the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers. This dock is hidden at the back of the monitor when not in use, keeping the setup cleaner. It's great for keeping your controllers charged up whenever you are ready for gaming and an easy way to organise your gaming setup. The catch is that this charging dock is sold separately.

For connectivity, it includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port compatible with PlayStation Link adapters. The monitor also features built-in stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio output, allowing flexibility in audio configuration. VESA mount support enables customisable display setups for players seeking dual-screen configurations.