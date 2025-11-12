Subscribe

Sony launched a 27-inch gaming monitor with DualSense controller charging dock

Sony unveils a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor for PS5 with an optional DualSense charging dock. Launching in the US and Japan in 2026, it features premium connectivity and audio options.

Amit Rahi
Updated12 Nov 2025, 02:28 PM IST

You may be interested in

57% OFF

AOC 27G4E 27 Inch Gaming Monitor 1920x1080 Fast IPS, 180Hz Refresh Rate, Color Gamut-sRGB 128%, HDR10, 0.5ms (MPRT), Adaptive Sync, HDMI 2.0 & Display Port Connectivity, 178° Wide Viewing Angle

  • AOC 27G4E 27 Inch Gaming Monitor 1920x1080 Fast IPS
  • 180Hz Refresh Rate
  • Color Gamut-sRGB 128%

₹11989

₹27990

Get This

13% OFF

Acer ED270 Z 27 Inch Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 280Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I HDR10 I 2 x HDMI(2.0) 1 x DP(1.4), Audio Out I 2W x 2 Speakers I Black

  • Acer ED270 Z 27 Inch Full HD 1500 R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB
  • 280Hz Refresh Rate I AMD Freesync Premium I HDR10 I 2 x HDMI(2.0) 1 x DP(1.4)
  • Audio Out I 2W x 2 Speakers I Black

₹13899

₹15999

Get This

21% OFF

Acer Nitro KG271 X1 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care (Black)

  • Acer Nitro KG271 X1 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%
  • HDR 10 I 2xHDMI
  • 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care (Black)

₹10999

₹13999

Get This

21% OFF

Acer Nitro VG270 X1 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care (Black)

  • Acer Nitro VG270 X1 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%
  • HDR 10 I 2xHDMI
  • 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care (Black)

₹11589

₹14599

Get This

38% OFF

Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black

  • Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%
  • Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi
  • 1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers

₹14999

₹23999

Get This

Sony announces an official PS5 gaming monitor with built-in DualSense charger.
Sony announces an official PS5 gaming monitor with built-in DualSense charger.(Sony)

Sony has officially unveiled a dedicated 27-inch gaming monitor designed specifically for PlayStation 5 players who prefer desktop gaming setups. At November's State of Play Japan broadcast, Sony announced this monitor, which comes with premium visuals and a built-in charger for DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers. The availability is limited, but there is still hope for it to go global if it sells well.

You may be interested in

20% OFF

LG Ultragear 27GS60QC-B, 27 inch (68.58 cm), QHD 2560x1440 1000R Curved, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, AMD FreeSync, DisplayPort, Borderless Design Gaming Monitor

  • LG Ultragear 27GS60QC-B
  • 27 inch (68.58 cm)
  • QHD 2560x1440 1000R Curved

₹17099

₹21287

Get This

28% OFF

Acer KA270 P6 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1MS VRB, AMD FreeSync I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Zero Frame Design I Eye Care I Stereo Speakers

  • Acer KA270 P6 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 144Hz Refresh Rate
  • 1MS VRB
  • AMD FreeSync I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Zero Frame Design I Eye Care I Stereo Speakers

₹8699

₹11999

Get This

45% OFF

Samsung 27" (68.5cm) Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor|FHD 1920 X 1080|180Hz|1ms(MPRT)|AMD Freesync|Ports-DP,HDMI|DP Cable|16.7 Million Colors|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|Bezeless|LS27DG300EWXXL|Black

  • Samsung 27" (68.5cm) Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor|FHD 1920 X 1080|180Hz|1ms(MPRT)|AMD Freesync|Ports-DP
  • HDMI|DP Cable|16.7 Million Colors|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|Bezeless|LS27DG300EWXXL|Black

₹13599

₹24800

Get This

33% OFF

LG Ultragear 27GS75Q-B, 27 inch (68.58 cm), IPS, QHD 2560x1440, 180Hz (O/C 200Hz), Black, 1ms(GTG), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DP Gaming Monitor

  • LG Ultragear 27GS75Q-B
  • 27 inch (68.58 cm)
  • IPS

₹21499

₹32000

Get This

30% OFF

LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC, 32 inch (81.28 cm), QHD 2560 x 1440 1000R Curved, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, AMD FreeSync™, HDR10, VESA Certified, HDMIx2 DisplayPort, 3-Side virtually Borderless Gaming Monitor

  • LG Ultragear™ 32GS60QC
  • 32 inch (81.28 cm)
  • QHD 2560 x 1440 1000R Curved

₹19599

₹28000

Get This

26% OFF

Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)

  • Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB
  • 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black)

₹5695

₹7699

Get This

51% OFF

Samsung 24" (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black

  • Samsung 24" (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI
  • VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black

₹7499

₹15200

Get This

48% OFF

MSI PRO MP223 E2, 21.45 Inch (54.48 cm), Full HD 1920 x 1080, 100Hz, Black, Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable, HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort 1.2a Monitor

  • MSI PRO MP223 E2
  • 21.45 Inch (54.48 cm)
  • Full HD 1920 x 1080

₹5699

₹10999

Get This

56% OFF

LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080, AMD FreeSync, VA, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 22MR410(Black)

  • LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080
  • AMD FreeSync
  • VA

₹6199

₹14000

Get This

37% OFF

MSI PRO MP2412, 23.8-inch, Wide View Panel, FHD 1920x1080, 100Hz, Black, Eye-Friendly Screen, VESA Mountable, Display Kit Support, Tilt Adjustable, HDMI 1.4b, DP 1.2a Monitor

  • MSI PRO MP2412
  • 23.8-inch
  • Wide View Panel

₹6936

₹10999

Get This

23% OFF

Acer ED270U S3 27 Inch WQHD 2560x1440 1500R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD FreeSync I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I Stereo speakers I Eye Care I HDR 10 I Black

  • Acer ED270U S3 27 Inch WQHD 2560x1440 1500R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB
  • 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD FreeSync I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I Stereo speakers I Eye Care I HDR 10 I Black

₹15399

₹19999

Get This

25% OFF

Acer EK240Y P6 P6 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1MS VRB Response Time, AMD FreeSync I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Zero Frame Design I Eye Care I Black

  • Acer EK240Y P6 P6 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 144Hz Refresh Rate
  • 1MS VRB Response Time
  • AMD FreeSync I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Zero Frame Design I Eye Care I Black

₹6749

₹8999

Get This

The monitor features a QHD IPS panel with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution to deliver sharp visuals for comfortable desk viewing distances. This display is equipped with HDR support and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically adjusts HDR settings when connected to PS5 or PS5 Pro consoles without requiring manual configuration. The panel supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology with up to 120Hz refresh rate on PS5 systems. For PC gamers, the display can go all the way up to 240Hz for even smoother gameplay.

The standout feature of this monitor is, of course, its built-in charging dock for the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers. This dock is hidden at the back of the monitor when not in use, keeping the setup cleaner. It's great for keeping your controllers charged up whenever you are ready for gaming and an easy way to organise your gaming setup. The catch is that this charging dock is sold separately.

Advertisement

For connectivity, it includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port compatible with PlayStation Link adapters. The monitor also features built-in stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio output, allowing flexibility in audio configuration. VESA mount support enables customisable display setups for players seeking dual-screen configurations.

This new PlayStation 27-inch Gaming Monitor will be available in the US and Japan in 2026. The price and launch date have not been revealed yet, and we still don't have any confirmation about whether this monitor will be available globally.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesSony launched a 27-inch gaming monitor with DualSense controller charging dock
Read Next Story