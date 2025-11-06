Sony turns PlayStation Portal into true gaming handheld with cloud gaming update

Sony has released a new update to the PlayStation Portal, transforming it into a true handheld gaming console. This update allows users to play PlayStation 5 games directly from the cloud without requiring a console connection. With this update, the Portal is not just a second screen for your PlayStation 5; it has become a completely new independent gaming console.

Until now, the PlayStation Portal has been a device that could only mirror games from a PS5 using Remote Play over Wi-Fi. With the addition of this new cloud gaming feature, users gain access to hundreds of exclusive titles from the PlayStation Plus Premium library without needing to own a PlayStation 5. This feature taps into the same cloud gaming infrastructure that powers cloud gaming streaming on consoles and PCs, offering up to 60fps with adaptive video quality based on network quality.

For many users, this completely changes the Portal into a standalone handheld device that delivers console-level gameplay without needing a physical console nearby. Sony also optimised the firmware to reduce input latency with improved DualSense haptic feedback over cloud sessions, ensuring smoother gameplay across different genres.

The move signals Sony’s growing investment in cloud technology as it competes with Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. As broadband and 5G access continue to improve globally, the PlayStation Portal’s new feature positions Sony to capture the expanding market of mobile-first gamers seeking console-quality play on the go.