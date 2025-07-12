Sony unveils Ghost of Yotei PS5 limited edition bundles inspired by Japanese art

Sony has announced a limited-edition PlayStation 5 bundle tied to the upcoming game Ghost of Yotei. The bundle features a redesigned PS5 console, a matching DualSense controller, and a digital copy of the game. Sony plans to release two distinct designs inspired by Japanese art, set to launch on October 2 alongside the game’s debut.

Ghost of Yotei: Design Inspired by Japanese Traditions Sony revealed the new bundles during its State of Play livestream. The designs draw from the fictional Ezo region depicted in Ghost of Yotei, created by the game’s developer, Sucker Punch. The first design, called the Gold Limited Edition, takes inspiration from kintsugi, a Japanese art technique that repairs broken pottery with gold lacquer. This design highlights gold accents on the console and controller.

The second design, called the Black Limited Edition, uses black tones influenced by sumi-e, a traditional style of Japanese ink painting. Both controllers in the bundles carry a silhouette of Atsu, a character from the game, placed on the touchpad and rendered in gold and black to match the respective bundles.

Availability Sony said the Gold Edition bundle will be available worldwide, while the Black Edition will be sold exclusively through direct.playstation.com in regions where this is supported. Each bundle includes a disc edition PS5 console, a DualSense wireless controller, and a digital copy of Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition with pre-order benefits.

For PS5 owners who already have the slim or Pro versions, Sony will offer limited-edition console covers that match these designs. These covers and the limited-edition DualSense controllers will also be available for separate purchase through online retailers, but only in limited quantities.

The bundles and accessories will launch on October 2, which will coincide with the exclusive PS5 release of Ghost of Yotei. Sony has stated that it will offer pre-order information at a later date.