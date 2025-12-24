Sony WF-1000XM6 truly wireless earbuds Surface in an exciting early leak

Sony’s next-generation wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM6 has popped up in a new leak, hinting at a launch that’s just around the corner. If you are a fan of Sony’s brilliant sound quality and ANC features, then you don’t have to wait much longer. The details come from a reliable tipster source, which leaked the renders and specs that ensure that XM6 will be a major upgrade over its predecessor.

The new earbuds, identified by the model number YY2985, have been spotted in shipping documents that describe them as "Bluetooth headphones without [a] frame". This suggests Sony is still in the testing phase rather than preparing for an immediate release. The leak comes after Sony recently launched the WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones, which were initially expected to arrive alongside the wireless earbuds.

What we know so far is limited. The exact design changes from the current WF-1000XM5 remain a mystery. However, based on the shipping records, Sony will likely offer the WF-1000XM6 in multiple colour options beyond the single black variant mentioned in the manifests.

The timeline for launch remains unclear, though industry experts believe we won't see the earbuds until late autumn or early winter 2025. This prediction is based on how Sony handled its over-ear headphones—shipping documents for the WH-1000XM6 appeared months before the official release, following a similar pattern.

Sony's decision to keep the WF-1000XM6 separate from the WH-1000XM6 launch surprised many, as both were initially expected to drop together. Now, it appears the earbuds will follow their own timeline.

