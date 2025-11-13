Sony’s PS5 outsells every Xbox console ever: As PS5 sets new milestone, Microsoft faces hard questions

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has now sold over 84 million units, officially surpassing every Xbox console ever including the much-loved Xbox 360, according to Windows Central. What went wrong for Microsoft gaming, and why has Sony’s momentum proved so resilient?

Exclusives, ecosystem, and brand power The PS5’s meteoric rise owes much to Sony’s relentless focus on blockbuster exclusives that gamers can’t play anywhere else. These games include Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Astro Bot, Ghost of Yotei, and Death Stranding 2 are just a few driving repeat upgrades. There’s a lot more at play here, including cinematic storytelling, Sony’s innovative DualSense controller, and hardware refinements that have helped the PS5 hold attention even in a tough economic climate and chip shortage years. PlayStation’s brand continues to enjoy loyalty particularly where Sony’s history and localisation resonate with regional gamers. In contrast, Xbox has shifted focus from building must-own exclusives to expanding Game Pass and cross-platform access, which weakens the urgency to buy the actual hardware.

Hardware strategy and identity crisis Microsoft’s recent moves such as letting prized Xbox franchises debut on rival platforms and putting more weight behind Game Pass have boosted services but hurt traditional console sales. Xbox Series X|S numbers have dropped nearly 20% compared to their last generation’s pace. With the console market plateauing, fewer must-play exclusives, and price hikes eroding value perception, Xbox’s core message now feels less about buying a box and more about gaming anywhere. While that’s great for players accessing their favourite titles on PCs, phones, and even PlayStations, it dulls the appeal of the Xbox console as a gateway for new fans. Sony, meanwhile, has doubled down on the PlayStation experience and makes each console feel like a destination.

