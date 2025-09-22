Sound on discount: Amazon Diwali Sale brings attractive offers on soundbars, speakers, and home theatres

The Amazon Diwali Sale is here for Prime members, and audio enthusiasts can upgrade their home entertainment with exciting discounts on soundbars, speakers, and home theatre systems. From compact wireless speakers to premium multi-channel setups, there’s an option for every space and budget. Enjoy cinematic sound quality, deep bass, and immersive audio for movies, music, and gaming.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W)View Details
₹8,999
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) | Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa for TV and Music Streaming - WhiteView Details
₹45,599
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)View Details
₹18,999
Sony SRS-XV800 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker IPX4 Splash-Resistant with 25 Hour-Battery, Built-in Handle and Wheels, Omnidirectional Sound, and Ambient LightsView Details
₹35,990
Sony New Launch ULT Field 5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with Massive Bass|360° Party Light|25hrs Playtime|IP67|Shoulder Strap|Quick Charge|Built in Powerbank|Party Connect(SRS-ULT50)-BlackView Details
₹22,990
With deals across top brands, plus bank offers and exchange benefits, shoppers can save significantly while enhancing their audio experience. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your living room or create a personal music corner, this festive sale makes it the perfect time to invest in sound.
Looking to enhance your TV’s audio experience? The Amazon Sale brings top deals on soundbars from leading brands, offering powerful sound, sleek designs, and smart connectivity. Perfect for movies, music, or gaming, these soundbars deliver immersive performance without taking up much space. With festive discounts, bank offers, and exchange benefits, this is the ideal time to grab a high-quality soundbar that balances performance and price for your home entertainment setup.
Portable speakers and party speakers are available at exciting discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025. Whether you want a compact Bluetooth speaker for travel or a powerful party speaker with deep bass and lights, the options are endless. These speakers combine portability, durability, and strong sound output, making them perfect for both casual listening and lively gatherings. With festive offers and bank deals, it’s the right time to upgrade your music experience.
Home theatres are getting big discounts during the Amazon Sale, making it the perfect time to bring cinema-quality sound to your home. From compact 2.1 systems to powerful 5.1 and Dolby Atmos setups, the range has something for every space and budget. These systems elevate your TV watching experience with immersive sound, deep bass, and clear dialogues. With festive offers, bank discounts, and exchange deals, upgrading to a home theatre has never been more affordable.
