Special Discount on LG refrigerators up to 42% off side by side, double and single in Amazon Diwali Sale, ends Oct 20

Picking an LG fridge is simpler this week. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 runs till Oct 20 and prices on LG models are down sharply. You will find single door units for small kitchens, double door family picks, and side by side options for bigger homes, across 190L to 700L.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 650 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Frost Free Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze, Multi Air Flow & Smart Diagnosis) View Details Get Price LG 650 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Door Cooling+, Frost Free Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze) View Details ₹77,990 Check Details LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details ₹74,990 Check Details LG 630 L Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi InstaView Door-In-Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (GL-X257AMC3, Matte Black, Door Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh+) View Details ₹1.65L Check Details LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details ₹72,990 Check Details View More

Key features include inverter compressors, door cooling, convertible modes, LG ThinQ app on select models, toughened shelves, stabilizer free operation, and 3 to 4 star ratings that keep power bills in check. If your old fridge is noisy or cramped, this is a sensible time to switch without overpaying.

Order before Oct 20 to lock in the lower price and bring home the right LG fridge.

Side by side LG refrigerators up to 42% off If your family needs generous storage, it’s a good week to pick a side by side LG refrigerator. Expect inverter compressors, door cooling, multi air flow, and ThinQ on select models at sharp prices. Check listings for special discounts on side by side LG refrigerators.

Many offers are live in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. Extra savings may stack with bank deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 event.

Top deals on LG side by side fridges:

LG double door refrigerators 3 star with up to 30% off LG double door refrigerators with 3 star ratings are up to 30 percent off for family kitchens. Expect inverter compressors, door cooling, convertible modes, toughened shelves, deodorizers, and quiet operation across practical 260L to 420L capacities.

Deals are live in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 with fast delivery and no cost EMI. You may also spot offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. If you are researching other formats, there are special discounts on side by side LG refrigerators as well.

Top deals on LG double door fridges:

LG single door refrigerators all 4 and 5 star with up to 31% off LG single door refrigerators with 4 and 5 star ratings are up to 31% off. Pick 185L to 270L capacities with inverter compressor, fast ice, anti bacterial gasket, base stand drawer, toughened shelves, stabiliser free operation.

Many deals are live in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. Extra offers may appear during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. If you want larger storage, there are special discounts on side by side LG refrigerators.

Top deals on LG single door fridges:

LG mini, bottom mounted, bottom freezer fridges with up to 33% off Mini LG fridges suit hostels and home offices, with 45L to 95L options, quiet running, chiller zone, and toughened shelves. Bottom mounted and bottom freezer designs place fresh food at eye level and add larger crispers. Save up to 33% now..

Deals are live in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. Look for special discounts on these LG refrigerators. Extra savings may appear during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 too.

Top deals on LG fridges:

