Special Discount on LG refrigerators up to 42% off side by side, double and single in Amazon Diwali Sale, ends Oct 20

LG refrigerators are up to 42% off across side by side, double door, and single door models. Expect inverter compressors, smart diagnostics, door cooling, and roomy interiors. Grab the deals before Oct 20, when the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 ends.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published17 Oct 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Special Discount on LG refrigerators prices drop in Amazon Diwali sale 2025.
Special Discount on LG refrigerators prices drop in Amazon Diwali sale 2025.

Picking an LG fridge is simpler this week. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 runs till Oct 20 and prices on LG models are down sharply. You will find single door units for small kitchens, double door family picks, and side by side options for bigger homes, across 190L to 700L.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

LG 650 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Frost Free Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze, Multi Air Flow & Smart Diagnosis)View Details...

...
Get Price

LG 650 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Door Cooling+, Frost Free Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze)View Details...

₹77,990

...
Check Details

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)View Details...

₹74,990

...
Check Details

LG 630 L Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi InstaView Door-In-Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (GL-X257AMC3, Matte Black, Door Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh+)View Details...

₹1.65L

...
Check Details

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)View Details...

₹72,990

...
Check Details
View More...

Key features include inverter compressors, door cooling, convertible modes, LG ThinQ app on select models, toughened shelves, stabilizer free operation, and 3 to 4 star ratings that keep power bills in check. If your old fridge is noisy or cramped, this is a sensible time to switch without overpaying.

Order before Oct 20 to lock in the lower price and bring home the right LG fridge.

Side by side LG refrigerators up to 42% off

If your family needs generous storage, it’s a good week to pick a side by side LG refrigerator. Expect inverter compressors, door cooling, multi air flow, and ThinQ on select models at sharp prices. Check listings for special discounts on side by side LG refrigerators.

Many offers are live in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. Extra savings may stack with bank deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 event.

Top deals on LG side by side fridges:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

LG double door refrigerators 3 star with up to 30% off

LG double door refrigerators with 3 star ratings are up to 30 percent off for family kitchens. Expect inverter compressors, door cooling, convertible modes, toughened shelves, deodorizers, and quiet operation across practical 260L to 420L capacities.

Deals are live in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 with fast delivery and no cost EMI. You may also spot offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. If you are researching other formats, there are special discounts on side by side LG refrigerators as well.

Top deals on LG double door fridges:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

LG single door refrigerators all 4 and 5 star with up to 31% off

LG single door refrigerators with 4 and 5 star ratings are up to 31% off. Pick 185L to 270L capacities with inverter compressor, fast ice, anti bacterial gasket, base stand drawer, toughened shelves, stabiliser free operation.

Many deals are live in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. Extra offers may appear during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. If you want larger storage, there are special discounts on side by side LG refrigerators.

Top deals on LG single door fridges:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

LG mini, bottom mounted, bottom freezer fridges with up to 33% off

Mini LG fridges suit hostels and home offices, with 45L to 95L options, quiet running, chiller zone, and toughened shelves. Bottom mounted and bottom freezer designs place fresh food at eye level and add larger crispers. Save up to 33% now..

Deals are live in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. Look for special discounts on these LG refrigerators. Extra savings may appear during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 too.

Top deals on LG fridges:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Diwali Special! Refrigerators up to 55% off across all capacities and brands; bestselling models at low prices

Best 3 star side by side refrigerators starting at 51990, up to 47% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 on all big brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Grab 5-star refrigerator deals from Samsung, LG and more

Best 3 star side by side refrigerator for energy-efficient cooling and more space: Top 7 picks for modern Indian kitchen

5 in 1 convertible refrigerator with fast cooling and modern features: Top 6 picks from top brands for every home

Best double door energy efficient refrigerators in India 2025 with inverter technology and frost free cooling for homes

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesSpecial Discount on LG refrigerators up to 42% off side by side, double and single in Amazon Diwali Sale, ends Oct 20
More
FAQs
An LG multi door refrigerator offers three or four compartments for better food zoning.
A counter depth LG refrigerator sits flush with cabinets for a built in look.
A French door LG refrigerator has double doors above and a pull out freezer below.
An LG InstaView refrigerator lights up the interior with a knock so you can see inside without opening.
An LG convertible refrigerator lets you switch a compartment between fridge and freezer modes.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.