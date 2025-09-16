Spotify’s free tier gets major boost: Pick any song, playback control and more

Spotify has announced a massive upgrade to its free accounts, making the biggest revamp in years and giving the free users the feature they deserved in the first place. Free users represent more than half of the platform’s user base and are gaining more control and flexibility over playback, making Spotify’s free tier closer than ever to the premium experience.

Direct song selection The headline feature of the announcement is “Pick & Play”, allowing the free users to choose and listen to the songs from a playlist, album or even via search. Before this, the users were being forced to play the music on shuffle. Free users can now bypass the frustration of skipping through the whole playlist to play the song that they actually wanted.

Improved search and discovery Spotify has unblocked “Search & Play”, for free users so they can hunt a specific track in the catalogue and play right away. This functionality was previously available for premium subscribers only. Editorial and personalised playlists are now easier to explore, and the app’s music recommendation engine has become more accessible to make discovering new favourites simpler than ever.

Sharing and customisation Sharing takes centre stage with the “Share & Play” feature. Tracks shared by friends or artists on social media can be played directly from the link. The playlist management also received an update; free users can now customise playlist covers with images and graphics, making the music library more personalised on both Android and iOS.

Despite these upgrades, there are still a few limitations remaining for the free subscribers. Playback is still subject to daily “on-demand time” caps, after which shuffle and skip still exist. The premium-only features like offline downloads, lossless audio and unlimited skips still exist. However, this overhaul is designed to boost engagement and ad revenue and further encourage free users to consider premium plans in future.

