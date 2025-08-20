Spotify’s playlist mix turns you into a DIY DJ

If you’ve ever been stuck fumbling with crossfades at a house party, Spotify just fixed that awkward moment. The new Mix feature (in beta for select Premium users) lets you blend tracks automatically or fine-tune transitions manually, complete with waveform previews and beat-based editing.

You can choose an “Auto” mix to let Spotify do its thing, or get hands-on with presets like “Fade” or “Rise.” Want a smoother vibe between tracks? Adjust volume, EQ, and transition timing before hitting “Save.” There’s even a toggle to switch back to the original version of the playlist if things get too... disco.

Why this matters (Beyond your shower karaoke) Spotify’s approach lowers the barrier to casual DJing. It doesn’t replace proper software like Logic Pro or Audacity, but it’s enough to make you sound intentional when you're DJing from your phone. Fancy mixing tracks live or setting a mood smoother than a raw playback? This makes it seamless.

Bonus for social listening: you can collaborate on Mix playlists with friends. Think shared tempo and style control, minus the awkward “do you want me to mix live?” showdown.

Of course, it’s still in beta. Not every Premium user has access yet, my test account here in India didn’t show the feature. If you do see it, the Mix button pops up on your created playlists. If not, update your app and keep checking.