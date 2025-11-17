Stay connected with top Bluetooth calling smartwatches starting at just ₹1099

Gone are the days when premium features like Bluetooth calling were restricted to expensive smartwatches. We all want the convenience of managing calls and monitoring health right from our wrists without emptying our wallets.
boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,399
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69" TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Rose PinkView Details
₹1,199
Boult GOBOULT Newly Launched Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43''HD AMOLED,Bluetooth Calling,Working Crown,Zinc Alloy Frame,600 Nits Brightness,AI Voice Assistant,SpO2 Monitoring,120,Sports Mode (Chrome)View Details
₹1,799
boAt New Launch Storm Infinity Max, 20 Days Maximum Battery, Biggest Battery Capacity Ever! 2.01" (5.1cm) Display, Functional Crown, AI Nudges, BT Calling, Smart Watch for Men & Women (Sky Blue)View Details
₹1,399
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Smart Watch 2.01” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watch for Man & Woman- BlueView Details
₹1,399
This is where the budget tech market truly shines. We have compiled a definitive list of the best Bluetooth calling smartwatches in India that you can buy starting at an incredible ₹1099. Read on to find your perfect stylish and affordable wrist companion.
The boAt Storm Call 3 offers excellent all-day battery output backed by a 230 mAh cell. It provides consistent performance across fitness tracking and Bluetooth calling features, ideal for daily wear. Battery life depends on usage intensity but generally lasts through extended workouts and sleep-tracking cycles without frequent recharging.
Its 1.83” HD display ensures sharp visuals, while GPS-style turn-by-turn navigation enhances fitness navigation accuracy. Added safety features like Emergency SOS, a handy QR tray, and advanced Bluetooth communication make it a versatile and stylish option for active lifestyles.
Accurate fitness and heart tracking.
Emergency SOS feature adds safety.
Mixed reports on connectivity strength.
Battery drains faster with Bluetooth calls.
Buyers appreciate its design, accuracy, and tracking features. Battery performance divides opinion, with many finding it reliable while others report faster drainage.
Choose it for navigation assistance, health tracking, and a robust display with dependable daily use.
Powered by a 300 mAh battery, this smartwatch offers up to seven days of backup and two days with heavy calling. The long-lasting battery supports everyday tracking without frequent charging interruptions, ideal for extended use.
The 1.69” display and lightweight design make it easy to wear. Its broad health suite includes sleep monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and auto-detected sports modes. Bluetooth calling, customized watch faces, and reminders enhance its smart appeal while keeping style balance.
Sharp, bright screen visibility.
Reliable Bluetooth calling and sensors.
Sensors occasionally lag.
Mixed reviews on connectivity.
Buyers enjoy its affordable quality and vibrant screen but note inconsistent sensor accuracy and connectivity lag.
Choose it for dependable daily tracking with stylish looks and balanced fitness functionality.
Equipped with a strong battery, this smartwatch ensures long runtimes with efficient Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Its charging cycle is fast, supporting all-day use even with extensive Bluetooth calling.
It offers a vivid 1.43” AMOLED HD display and over 120 sports modes. With advanced health tracking (SpO2, heart rate, female cycle tracking), it’s a holistic health companion. AI voice controls and “Find My Phone” utilities round off its premium functionality.
Premium metal build and display brightness.
Highly accurate call mic and sensors.
Limited third-party app support.
Some users report delayed notifications.
Buyers appreciate its elegant design and crisp AMOLED visuals with smooth calling, praising it as great value for money.
Choose it for its premium style, smooth calls, and strong health monitoring accuracy.
Backed by a massive 680 mAh battery, this smartwatch leads the segment in long battery life—lasting up to 20 days per charge. Ideal for long trips or extended fitness use without charging worries.
The 2.01” HD screen delivers sharp detail with Bluetooth calling and AI nudges for productivity. Its functional crown helps navigate menus smoothly, merging design and practicality. Perfect for users wanting long runtime and a large interface.
Class-leading battery performance.
Smooth connectivity and voice clarity.
Mixed operational stability.
Limited brightness outdoors.
Buyers love its battery longevity, big screen, and stylish design, though some report occasional lag.
Choose it for powerful battery life, large vibrant display, and stylish connectivity features.
With a 280 mAh battery, this smartwatch allows several days of smart features and Bluetooth calls per charge. It is optimised for mixed-use, including workouts and tracking sessions.
The 2.01” HD display offers strong brightness and smooth touch response. Featuring AI voice commands and over 120 sports modes, it doubles as a fitness tracker and communication device. Waterproof design with IP67 rating ensures protection in multiple environments.
Bright display visibility outdoors.
Packed with fitness tracking tools.
Occasional heart rate inaccuracies.
Reports of faster drain under calling.
Buyers find it stylish, feature-rich, and solid in Bluetooth calling performance, though some face sensor inconsistency.
Choose it for a feature-loaded watch with great design, fitness depth, and smooth voice control.
The 470 mAh battery powers this smartwatch for up to 18 days at moderate use. Rapid charging keeps it ready for busy lifestyles, perfect for active routines.
Its 2-inch display and sturdy zinc-alloy frame make it durable and elegant. Noise cancellation with triple-mic setup improves Bluetooth calling, while Alexa voice control adds convenience. Water-resistant and bright, it’s a practical and stylish daily essential for both work and play.
Long battery endurance.
Clear calling with ENC microphones.
Alexa integration inconsistent.
Size may feel large for some wrists.
Users praise its design, clear display, and long battery life. Mixed opinions emerge on Alexa performance.
Choose it for superior durability, ENC calling, and long-lasting battery.
Powered by a stable internal battery, this smartwatch supports multiple uses throughout the week. Its optimized power mode delivers balanced performance for Bluetooth calling and fitness tracking.
Built with polished metal, it combines fashion and function. The 1.39” display presents clear visuals, complemented by 100+ watch faces and sports modes. IP68 water resistance, multiple productivity tools, and NoiseFit app integration make it affordable yet powerful.
Premium metal case design.
Useful app-based fitness insights.
Some report frequent disconnection.
Battery duration may vary.
Buyers appreciate the metal design, great feature set, and smart look, although some face short battery duration.
Choose it for its stylish design, fitness versatility, and smart connected features.
It’s equipped with a 300 mAh battery optimized for balanced standby and functionality. Depending on brightness and Bluetooth use, it comfortably lasts about a week.
This rugged smart watch showcases a 1.46” AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and an SOS emergency feature for safety. Built tough for outdoor use, it supports over 100 sports modes and Bluetooth calling with contact storage. It blends durability with functionality effortlessly.
Durable, impact-resistant design.
Bright and clear AMOLED visuals.
Mixed longevity reviews.
Display issues for few users.
Buyers rave about its rugged style and AMOLED display, though some report short-lived battery.
Choose it for toughness, emergency safety features, and clear outdoor viewing.
With a 300 mAh battery, it offers around seven days of general usage. A single charge lasts roughly one full day when calling is frequently active.
Its 1.43” AMOLED screen displays detailed visuals, complete with always-on mode and gesture control. The round dial’s metallic brilliance, 100 sports modes, and advanced Tru Sync calling make it a balanced smartwatch for both casual and professional wearers.
Stunning AMOLED clarity.
Strong Bluetooth call quality.
Feature stability inconsistent.
Battery drains faster in AOD mode.
Buyers love its premium display and Bluetooth performance though feature bugs are occasionally noted.
Choose it for premium visuals, comfort, and richly integrated fitness monitoring.
Fitted with an efficient internal battery, Diva 2 comfortably lasts several days between charges. Built for modern women, it emphasizes elegant design without sacrificing performance.
The 36mm AMOLED screen highlights vivid colors and crisp visuals. With comprehensive health tracking, cycle management, and password protection, it offers functionality and style. Its design and safety features make it a chic accessory and wellness companion combined.
Elegant, luxury-grade styling.
Bright AMOLED screen quality.
Moderate battery runtime.
Mixed durability reports.
Buyers like its sleek look and easy navigation, praising the AMOLED clarity and fitness tracking accuracy.
Choose it for elegant design, health features, and fashionable everyday utility.
Calling quality varies, but modern budget watches use improved Bluetooth technology and an updated mic and speaker setup. For clear audio, hold the watch close to your mouth in a quiet area. It is ideal for quick, short calls only.
Yes, frequent Bluetooth calling is the biggest battery consumer. While the watches claim multi-day battery life, heavy call use often reduces it to less than two days on many models. Check the specific talk-time and consider your usage before purchase.
The main compromise is usually in the display and build quality. Budget models typically lack a true AMOLED screen and offer slower processor performance. They often use plastic instead of metal, and health sensor accuracy is not medically certified.
