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Stay cool this summer: 5 premium split ACs above ₹50,000 that offer fast cooling and smart features

Indian summers are getting harsher every year. With temperatures soaring above 50 degrees, conventional ACs are no longer an option. So, here are the top five premium split ACs above 50,000 to beat the heat this year.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published17 Mar 2026, 09:37 PM IST
Best premium split ACs above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 to beat the heat this summer
Best premium split ACs above ₹50,000 to beat the heat this summer(Amazon)
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Indian summers are getting harsher every year. Temperature frequently soars beyond the 45-degrees mark, which makes average air conditioners (ACs) significantly less effective. Not just that, conventional ACs also run the risk of overheating due to continuous usage during the peak summer months. Solution? The solution to this problem is to replace conventional ACs with premium split ACs that are built to work in extreme weather conditions, or when the temperature crosses the 50-degree mark.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Most premium split ACs come with a price tag of more than 50,000 and they offer better cooling functionality along with features such as inverter technology, support for voice commands and Wi-Fi to name a few. So, if you are living in a region that battles heatwaves frequently and are looking to upgrade your old ACs, here are our top five picks for you.

This split AC by Blue Star can easily sustain temperatures up to 52 degree Celsius and it is ideal for large rooms between 151 sq ft to 200 sq ft in size. It comes with a 5-in-1 cooling mode wherein users can set the cooling capacity as per their comfort levels. Beyond this, users get access to special features such as dust filters and support for voice commands.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Tons
Temperature
52-degrees Celsius
Energy rating
3-star
Special features
Dust filters, voice command support

Reason to buy

- Support for voice commands

- Good cooling

Reason to avoid

- Average servicing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

While buyers like its overall cooling performance, many have raised concerns with the service provided by the company.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this split AC for its smart features and cooling capabilities.

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This split AC is suitable for medium sized rooms ranging between 170 sq and 210 sq ft in size and it can cool in temperature up to 55 degree Celsius. It features support for AI-based features such as voice commands and support for app-based control of the appliance. It also supports Matter platform, which ensures interoperability between ecosystems such as Apple, Google and Amazon. Buyers also get access to 8-in-1 convertible modes, which lets users run the AC at varying capacities based on their needs.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Tons
Temperature
55-degrees Celsius
Energy rating
4-star
Special features
Wi-Fi support, custom sleep profile, voice commands

Reason to buy

- Support for voice commands

- Supports remotely controlling the AC using app

- Support for multiple ecosystems

Reason to avoid

- AI features can feel like an overkill

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling performance and cooling features.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this AC because it can sustain extreme temperatures.

This two-ton split AC is ideal for large sized rooms ranging in 151 sq ft and 200 sq ft in size and it can provide cooling up to 55 degree Celsius. It comes with a 6-in-1 cooling feature, which buyers can use to customize cooling efficiency. This feature includes a special 'VIRAAT' mode that ensures that the AC runs at 116 percent capacity. The VIRAAT mode can be easily accessed using a dedicated button on the remote controller.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Tons
Temperature
55-degrees Celsius
Energy rating
3-star
Special features
HD filter, AI features

Reason to buy

Great cooling performance

Low noise levels

Reason to avoid

Poor installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling performance and a low noise design.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this split AC for its low-noise design.

This split AC is suitable for large sized rooms ranging between 151 sq ft to 200 sq ft in size and it can withstand temperatures up to 55 degree Celsius. It has four cooling modes, which can be used to set cooling capacity based on the number of people in the room. This AC comes with a filter clean indicator, which alerts users when they need to clean the filter. Additionally, users get access to a super silent mode, which can be useful while sleeping.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Tons
Temperature
55-degrees Celsius
Energy rating
3-star
Special features
Anti-dust filters, dedicated super silent mode

Reason to buy

Good cooling performance

Super silent mode is a plus

Reason to avoid

No smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling performance in extreme weather conditions.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this split AC as it can cool a room even when temperature is as high as 55 degree Celsius.

This AC is suitable for medium sized rooms with the size ranging between 151 sq ft and 200 sq ft. It can cool in temperatures up to 52 degrees Celsius. It comes with Xpandable+ auto convertible inverter technology, which increases the RPM of the compressor according to the actual ambient conditions outside and inside the room. In addition to this, this split has a long air throw of up to 24m.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Tons
Temperature
52-degrees Celsius
Energy rating
3-star
Special features
Xpandable+ technology

Reason to buy

Good cooling speed and performance

Low noise level

Ease of installation

Reason to avoid

No smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cooling performance, low noise level and long air throw.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this split AC for its overall performance.

Top 3 features of best premium split ACs above 50,000

NAMECAPACITYENERGY RATINGTEMPERATURE
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC2 Tons3 Stars52-degrees Celsius
Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC2 Tons4 Stars55-degrees Celsius
LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 2 Tons3 Stars55-degrees Celsius
Voltas 243V Venus Plus 2 ton 3 star inverter Split AC2 Tons3 Stars55-degrees Celsius
Hitachi 2 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC 2 Tons3 Stars52-degrees Celsius

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FAQs

Which are the popular brands in India that sell premiums split ACs above ₹50,000?

Popular brands in this category include LG, Blue Star, Hitachi and Voltas to name a few.

What is the maximum temperature that premium split ACs above ₹50,000 can sustain?

Premium split ACs above ₹50,000 can provide cooling in temperatures up to 55 degrees Celsius.

Are premium split ACs above ₹50,000 energy efficient?

Yes, premium split ACs above ₹50,000 come with up to four star energy rating.

What at the average capacity offered by premium split ACs above ₹50,000?

Premium split ACs above ₹50,000 come in capacities ranging between 1.5 tons and 2 tons.

What are the special features offered by premium split ACs above ₹50,000?

Some of the popular features are support for Wi-Fi, voice commands and sleep profiles.

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