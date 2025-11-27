Steam Black Friday Sale: Grab these 10 must-buy AAA games at crazy low prices

Steam's first-ever Black Friday Sale is live in India, offering discounts of more than 50% on popular AAA titles. The sale will be on till December 1, 2025 and you can grab the latest games at prices you've all been waiting for. Here are the 10 best AAA games that you should grab from this Black Friday Sale before it's over.

Red Dead Redemption 2 If you are a fan of the RDR series and want to continue the story after the first part, then this is your chance. You can grab this amazing open-world game at just ₹1,299, which is 75% down from its original price. The bundle that includes both the RDR and RDR 2 is also down to just ₹3,148.

Ghost of Tsushima One of the best games ever built for PlayStation 5 came to PC last year, and you can now grab it for ₹2,399. This game brings you a cinematic open-world experience with sword combat, a beautiful open world and much more. If you haven't played this game before, then you are in for a treat.

Forza Horizon 5 This racing game is not new and it doesn't require any introduction. A long-running franchise from Xbox Game Studios is at its all-time low of ₹1,749. With Forza Horizon 6 coming next year, you can turn this waiting time into racing time by grabbing this masterpiece at a 50% discount.

Hogwarts Legacy Launched in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy got overwhelmingly positive feedback for its gameplay and graphics. If you are a Harry Potter fan and want to wander through this magic school from the franchise, then you can grab this game for just ₹599.

Doom: The Dark Ages One of the most popular and long-running franchises is also getting a price cut during Steam's Black Friday Sale. The game Doom The Dark Ages launched this year in May, and we already have this game at a 50% discount. Grab it for just ₹2,999.

Honourable mentions Detroit: Become Human is a game with a rich story and fantastic visuals, available for ₹399 during Black Friday Sale.

Silent Hill f is a horror game released recently with a 9/10 rating on Steam, available at ₹2560.

Split Fiction offers a brand new twist to a co-op game, and it features local multiplayer, available for ₹1,999 during Black Friday Sale.

Stellar Blade is a 10/10 action game released as a PS5 exclusive, with amazing gameplay and an engaging storyline is available at ₹3,839.

Helldivers 2 is an amazing multiplayer co-op action game released last year is available for ₹1,999 during Steam's Black Friday Sale.