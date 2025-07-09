Steam is your gateway to games on MacBooks but not every title works: Here’s what you should know

When you think of a MacBook, gaming probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. For years, Macs were seen as sleek machines best suited for work and creativity, not play. But with Apple’s switch to its own M-series chips, that view is changing. Gaming on a MacBook is becoming more realistic, even if it’s not quite the same as on a Windows PC.

Is gaming on a MacBook really possible? The simple answer is yes, but with some limits. The newer MacBooks, especially those with M3 or M4 chips, are powerful enough to run many modern games. Titles like Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Death Stranding are now available on macOS and run well on machines like the MacBook Pro with an M4 Max chip. You can expect good frame rates and sharp graphics, but the range of games is smaller than on Windows.

Steam is the main platform for gaming on a MacBook. Installing it is easy, just like any other app. When you log in, your full Steam library appears, but not all games will work. The macOS Steam client doesn’t filter incompatible games by default, so your list may look bigger than it really is. You’ll need to check for the Apple logo or use the macOS filter in the Steam Store to find games that will run. Popular games like Dota 2, Stardew Valley, and Rust are supported, but many others are missing or arrive late on Mac.

Sometimes games available on the App Store aren’t on Steam, which means you might have to buy them again. Compatibility remains the biggest hurdle for Mac gaming, but things are improving as more developers port their games to macOS.

Getting the most out of Mac gaming Choosing the right MacBook matters if you want to game. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip offers the best power and screen quality. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip balances performance and portability. The MacBook Air with an M3 chip is lighter and good for casual or cloud gaming, but it struggles with demanding titles.

Optimising your MacBook can help too. Close unnecessary apps, keep your system updated and use Game Mode if available. Cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming are good options for playing a wider range of games without worrying about hardware limits.