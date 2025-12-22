Steam Winter Sale 2025 is here: Top 10 games to grab under ₹2000

The Steam Winter Sale is here, and it's dropping massive discounts on top games perfect for your backlog. Whether you're into heart-pounding shooters, creepy horrors, or co-op adventures, we've got the best picks under ₹2,000 that won't break the bank. The sale is running till January 5, so check out these steals before the deals vanish!

ARC Raiders This is one of the most trending games lately, and if you have it in your wishlist, then this is the right time to buy it in the Steam Sale. With 20% discount, you will get this game for ₹1,973. Dive yourself in this third-person shooter where you go out to scavenge and extract while trying to stay alive from the mysterious mechanised threats known as ARC.

Silent Hill f Silent Hill f is the latest addition to the long-running psychological horror franchise set in a town in Japan. The story revolves around a high schooler, Hinako, who must go through the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving puzzles and fighting monsters to survive and save her loved ones. Grab this game for just under ₹2,000 with a 40% discount on the original price.

Split Fiction Bored of playing shooters, strategies and the same old adventure games? Then get Split Fiction, which gives you an experience where you can play with your friend to complete the levels. With immersive storytelling to mind-bending puzzles that require not only your brain but also your friends, this game is packed with all. Grab it for just ₹1,874 with 25% discount.

The Outlast Trials Outlast is a long-running horror game franchise, and if you are following this game from the beginning, then you should try The Outlast Trials. This game is available for just ₹480 with 70% discount on the original price. This promotion is running till January 5, so if you are low on money and waiting for your salary to be credited, you can buy it in January.

Cyberpunk 2077 This game needs no introduction. After its first release in 2020, this game has made every new GPU sweat with its amazing graphics and immersive storytelling. If you haven’t bought this game yet, then this is your chance to grab it for just ₹1,049, which is 65% lower than its full price. It is also one of the most optimised game so even if you own a Steam Deck, you can run this game at a stable 60 fps with decent graphics.

Honorable mentions ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN: This soul-like game will get you busy for nights just to kill one boss. In the Steam Winter Sale, this game is available for ₹1,874 with 25% discount.

Helldivers 2: Helldiver 2 is an online co op game which gives you a fast paced action with your friends. Grab this game for ₹1,999 with 20% discount on the original price.

GTA 5: If you are new to the PC gaming world and want to grab the classics, then start with GTA 5 and with 50% off, you can grab it for just ₹1,249.

Hogwarts Legacy: A Harry Potter fan must have it, which is not the only reason to grab this beautiful game. It is available for just ₹399 with 90% discount on the original price.

