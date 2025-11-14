Still believing these air purifier myths? Here are the real facts

As pollution continues to rise across major Indian cities, air purifiers have become a staple in many homes. Yet, despite their growing popularity, misinformation around how these devices work remains widespread. From unrealistic expectations to confusion about filters and power usage, several myths still shape everyday decisions. Here is a closer look at the most common air purifier myths people should leave behind in 2025, backed by facts that clarify how these machines really function.

Myth 1: Air purifiers clean the room instantly Many believe air purifiers can remove pollutants within minutes. In reality, purification is a gradual process. Even high-performance HEPA machines take time to reduce particulate matter across an entire room.

Myth 2: They are only for asthma or allergy patients While air purifiers can significantly help individuals with asthma, they are equally beneficial for everyone. These devices reduce dust, smoke, pollen, pet dander and PM2.5, improving overall indoor air quality.

Myth 3: A clean-looking home doesn’t need a purifier Pollutants are often invisible. Even homes that appear spotless can contain microscopic particles, especially in urban areas where pollution infiltrates through windows, doors and clothing.

Myth 4: Opening windows makes the purifier useless Ventilation is important, but outdoor pollution can easily raise indoor PM2.5 levels. Many households use air purifiers along with controlled ventilation, especially during high-AQI days.

Myth 5: Higher fan speed means better purification Fan speed only affects how quickly air circulates in the room. The real cleaning happens inside the filtration system, particularly through HEPA and activated carbon filters.

Myth 6: Air purifiers completely remove odours Some purifiers with carbon filters can reduce odours, but they cannot eliminate every smell. Persistent kitchen fumes, dampness or pet odours may continue if the source is not addressed.

Myth 7: HEPA filters last a lifetime HEPA filters trap pollutants and eventually get clogged. Depending on usage and environmental conditions, they require timely replacement. Ignoring this reduces a purifier’s efficiency.

Myth 8: Purifiers can fully protect you from viruses Air purifiers can lower the concentration of airborne particles, but they are not a standalone defence against viruses. Proper hygiene and ventilation remain essential.

Myth 9: Bigger air purifiers always work better The effectiveness of a purifier depends on matching its capacity to the room size. Oversized models consume unnecessary power, while undersized ones struggle to clean the space.