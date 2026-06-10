Still buying a fitness band? These smartwatches now do much more

Fitness bands were once the go-to choice for tracking steps, workouts and daily activity. They were affordable, lightweight and focused on the basics. Today, however, smartwatches have become more accessible and feature-rich, offering capabilities that were previously limited to premium wearables.

Our Picks Best overall Premium build Value for money Budget friendly FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch FTW4071 View Details Get Price Premium build Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82" Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, White View Details ₹12,999 Check Offers Value for money Noise Endeavour Pro (Smartchoice) Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black) View Details Get Price Amazfit Active 2 Square (Smartchoice), 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather View Details ₹12,999 Check Offers Budget friendly Noise Pro 6R 1.46" AMOLED Smart Watch, 1000 NITS, Powered by AI Pro, Built-in GPS, Strava Integration, Stainless Steel Dial, Video Watch Faces, 3ATM, Emergency SOS, TWS Connectivity (Pure Titanium) View Details Get Price View More

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Many modern smartwatches now combine fitness tracking with Bluetooth calling, AMOLED displays, health monitoring and smart notifications, often at prices that overlap with premium fitness bands. As a result, more buyers are choosing smartwatches instead of dedicated fitness trackers. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best smartwatches that deliver the health and fitness features users expect from a fitness band while offering much more functionality.

BEST OVERALL 1. Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch FTW4071

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a stylish Wear OS smartwatch that combines premium looks with Google-powered smart features. It features a vibrant AMOLED display, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and access to Google apps through Wear OS. The watch supports fast charging, reaching significant battery levels within minutes. Its stainless-steel construction and classic watch design make it appealing to users who prioritise fashion alongside smart functionality, though battery life remains its biggest limitation.

Specifications Display 1.28-inch AMOLED OS Wear OS Sensors Heart Rate, SpO2 Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS Charging Fast Charging Support Reasons to buy Premium and elegant design Full Wear OS experience Reason to avoid Battery typically lasts around a day Software support is limited going forward

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the premium design, bright display, and smooth Wear OS experience. However, many mention average battery life and ageing hardware performance.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers a premium smartwatch design with Google services and comprehensive wellness tracking features.

PREMIUM BUILD 2. Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82" Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, White Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Huawei Watch FIT 4 focuses on fitness enthusiasts who want a lightweight smartwatch with long battery life and advanced health tracking. It features a large AMOLED display, built-in GPS, over 100 workout modes, sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and SpO2 measurement. Despite its slim and lightweight body, it delivers up to 10 days of battery life. The watch works with both Android and iOS devices, making it a versatile option for everyday health tracking and outdoor activities.

Specifications Display 1.82-inch AMOLED Battery Life Up to 10 Days GPS Built-in GPS Sports Modes 100+ Compatibility Android & iOS Reasons to buy Excellent battery life Lightweight and comfortable design Reason to avoid Limited third-party app ecosystem NFC availability varies by region

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the bright display, lightweight design, accurate fitness tracking, and impressive battery life for daily use.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers strong fitness tracking, long battery life, and a premium display at a competitive price.

The Noise Endeavour Pro is a rugged smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure-focused users. It features a durable construction, AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, GPS support, multiple sports modes, and comprehensive health monitoring. The rugged design helps it withstand tougher environments compared to standard smartwatches. It also offers extended battery life and supports activity tracking for hiking, running, and everyday fitness goals. Its blend of durability and smart features makes it suitable for active lifestyles.

Specifications Display AMOLED Display Connectivity Bluetooth Calling GPS Built-in GPS Health Features Heart Rate & SpO2 Sports Modes Multiple Workout Modes Reasons to buy Rugged outdoor-friendly design Good battery life Reason to avoid Bulky for smaller wrists App ecosystem is basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the rugged construction, attractive display quality, and dependable battery performance during everyday usage.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines rugged durability, health tracking, and outdoor-focused smartwatch features.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square offers a modern square-shaped design paired with advanced fitness and wellness capabilities. It includes an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and extensive workout support. Powered by Amazfit's ecosystem, it delivers detailed health insights and long battery life. The watch is lightweight, comfortable for all-day wear, and suitable for users seeking a balance between smartwatch functionality and fitness-focused performance without frequent charging requirements.

Specifications Display AMOLED Display GPS Built-in GPS Battery Life Multi-day Battery Health Tracking Heart Rate & SpO2 Sports Modes 100+ Modes Reasons to buy Excellent battery efficiency Comprehensive fitness tracking Reason to avoid Limited third-party apps Premium pricing compared to basic models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the battery life, fitness accuracy, and lightweight design, making it comfortable for everyday wear.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers strong health tracking, GPS support, and impressive battery endurance.

The Noise Pro 6R is positioned as a feature-rich smartwatch offering AMOLED visuals, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring, and fitness tracking in a stylish package. It supports heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep analysis, and multiple sports modes. The watch is designed for users seeking a balance between lifestyle and fitness functionality. With a premium design language and smart connectivity features, it aims to deliver an upgraded smartwatch experience for everyday users.

Specifications Display AMOLED Display Calling Bluetooth Calling Health Features SpO2 & Heart Rate Sports Modes Multiple Modes Battery Multi-day Usage Reasons to buy Premium design aesthetics Comprehensive wellness features Reason to avoid GPS support may depend on connected phone Limited app ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the display quality, smooth interface, and health tracking features offered for the price segment.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines premium looks with practical health and smart connectivity features.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro remains one of Amazfit's most complete smartwatches, featuring a large AMOLED display, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, Alexa support, and advanced health monitoring. It supports over 150 sports modes and provides detailed wellness insights, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking. The premium aluminium alloy construction enhances durability while maintaining a sophisticated appearance. Long battery life and extensive fitness capabilities make it suitable for both casual users and fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications Display 1.45-inch AMOLED GPS Built-in GPS Calling Bluetooth Calling Voice Assistant Alexa Built-in Sports Modes 150+ Modes Reasons to buy Excellent AMOLED display Long battery life with GPS support Reason to avoid App selection is limited Older model compared to newer Amazfit releases

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the premium build quality, battery endurance, and comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers flagship-level fitness features and outstanding battery performance.

The Titan EVOKE S combines Titan's design expertise with modern smartwatch functionality. It features an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring, fitness tracking, and smart notifications in a premium-looking body. The watch is aimed at users who want a stylish wearable suitable for both professional and casual settings. Its interface focuses on ease of use, while multiple workout modes and wellness features support everyday health monitoring. The design-first approach helps it stand out in the mid-range smartwatch segment.

Specifications Display AMOLED Display Calling Bluetooth Calling Health Features Heart Rate & SpO2 Sports Modes Multiple Modes Battery Life Multi-day Usage Reasons to buy Elegant Titan styling Comfortable for daily wear Reason to avoid Fewer advanced fitness features than specialist brands Smaller smartwatch ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the premium design, comfortable fit, and overall value offered by the smartwatch.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it blends stylish design with essential smartwatch and health tracking capabilities.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch instead of a fitness band Health tracking features: Look for heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis and multiple workout modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.

Display quality: Larger AMOLED displays make it easier to view notifications, workout data and health insights throughout the day.

Battery life: Some smartwatches now offer battery backup comparable to fitness bands, making them practical for everyday use.

Smart features: Bluetooth calling, voice assistants and app notifications add convenience beyond traditional fitness tracking.

Comfort and design: A lightweight and comfortable smartwatch is important for continuous wear during workouts and sleep tracking. Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Smartwatches Display GPS Battery Life Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition 1.28" AMOLED Yes Up to 1 Day Huawei Watch FIT 4 1.82" AMOLED Yes Up to 10 Days Noise Endeavour Pro AMOLED Yes Multi-day Amazfit Active 2 Square AMOLED Yes Multi-day Noise Pro 6R AMOLED Limited/Connected GPS Multi-day Amazfit GTR 3 Pro 1.45" AMOLED Yes Up to 12 Days Titan EVOKE S AMOLED Connected GPS Multi-day

The research and expertise I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed numerous gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches. For this buying guide, I compared smartwatches based on health tracking features, battery life, display quality, software experience, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.

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