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Still buying a fitness band? These smartwatches now do much more

Modern smartwatches offer fitness tracking, Bluetooth calling, AMOLED displays and health monitoring, making them a more versatile choice than traditional fitness bands.

Published10 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Smartwatches have evolved far beyond simple step tracking.
Smartwatches have evolved far beyond simple step tracking.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Fitness bands were once the go-to choice for tracking steps, workouts and daily activity. They were affordable, lightweight and focused on the basics. Today, however, smartwatches have become more accessible and feature-rich, offering capabilities that were previously limited to premium wearables.

Our Picks

Best overall

Premium build

Value for money

Budget friendly

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch FTW4071View Details...

...
Get Price

Premium build

Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82" Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, WhiteView Details...

₹12,999

...
Check Offers

Value for money

Noise Endeavour Pro (Smartchoice) Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black)View Details...

...
Get Price

Amazfit Active 2 Square (Smartchoice), 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black LeatherView Details...

₹12,999

...
Check Offers

Budget friendly

Noise Pro 6R 1.46" AMOLED Smart Watch, 1000 NITS, Powered by AI Pro, Built-in GPS, Strava Integration, Stainless Steel Dial, Video Watch Faces, 3ATM, Emergency SOS, TWS Connectivity (Pure Titanium)View Details...

...
Get Price
View More...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Many modern smartwatches now combine fitness tracking with Bluetooth calling, AMOLED displays, health monitoring and smart notifications, often at prices that overlap with premium fitness bands. As a result, more buyers are choosing smartwatches instead of dedicated fitness trackers. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best smartwatches that deliver the health and fitness features users expect from a fitness band while offering much more functionality.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a stylish Wear OS smartwatch that combines premium looks with Google-powered smart features. It features a vibrant AMOLED display, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and access to Google apps through Wear OS. The watch supports fast charging, reaching significant battery levels within minutes. Its stainless-steel construction and classic watch design make it appealing to users who prioritise fashion alongside smart functionality, though battery life remains its biggest limitation.

Specifications

Display
1.28-inch AMOLED
OS
Wear OS
Sensors
Heart Rate, SpO2
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
Charging
Fast Charging Support

Reasons to buy

...

Premium and elegant design

...

Full Wear OS experience

Reason to avoid

...

Battery typically lasts around a day

...

Software support is limited going forward

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the premium design, bright display, and smooth Wear OS experience. However, many mention average battery life and ageing hardware performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a premium smartwatch design with Google services and comprehensive wellness tracking features.

PREMIUM BUILD

2. Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82" Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, White

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

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The Huawei Watch FIT 4 focuses on fitness enthusiasts who want a lightweight smartwatch with long battery life and advanced health tracking. It features a large AMOLED display, built-in GPS, over 100 workout modes, sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and SpO2 measurement. Despite its slim and lightweight body, it delivers up to 10 days of battery life. The watch works with both Android and iOS devices, making it a versatile option for everyday health tracking and outdoor activities.

Specifications

Display
1.82-inch AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to 10 Days
GPS
Built-in GPS
Sports Modes
100+
Compatibility
Android & iOS

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent battery life

...

Lightweight and comfortable design

Reason to avoid

...

Limited third-party app ecosystem

...

NFC availability varies by region

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the bright display, lightweight design, accurate fitness tracking, and impressive battery life for daily use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers strong fitness tracking, long battery life, and a premium display at a competitive price.

The Noise Endeavour Pro is a rugged smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure-focused users. It features a durable construction, AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, GPS support, multiple sports modes, and comprehensive health monitoring. The rugged design helps it withstand tougher environments compared to standard smartwatches. It also offers extended battery life and supports activity tracking for hiking, running, and everyday fitness goals. Its blend of durability and smart features makes it suitable for active lifestyles.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED Display
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling
GPS
Built-in GPS
Health Features
Heart Rate & SpO2
Sports Modes
Multiple Workout Modes

Reasons to buy

...

Rugged outdoor-friendly design

...

Good battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky for smaller wrists

...

App ecosystem is basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the rugged construction, attractive display quality, and dependable battery performance during everyday usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines rugged durability, health tracking, and outdoor-focused smartwatch features.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square offers a modern square-shaped design paired with advanced fitness and wellness capabilities. It includes an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and extensive workout support. Powered by Amazfit's ecosystem, it delivers detailed health insights and long battery life. The watch is lightweight, comfortable for all-day wear, and suitable for users seeking a balance between smartwatch functionality and fitness-focused performance without frequent charging requirements.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED Display
GPS
Built-in GPS
Battery Life
Multi-day Battery
Health Tracking
Heart Rate & SpO2
Sports Modes
100+ Modes

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent battery efficiency

...

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Reason to avoid

...

Limited third-party apps

...

Premium pricing compared to basic models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the battery life, fitness accuracy, and lightweight design, making it comfortable for everyday wear.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers strong health tracking, GPS support, and impressive battery endurance.

The Noise Pro 6R is positioned as a feature-rich smartwatch offering AMOLED visuals, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring, and fitness tracking in a stylish package. It supports heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep analysis, and multiple sports modes. The watch is designed for users seeking a balance between lifestyle and fitness functionality. With a premium design language and smart connectivity features, it aims to deliver an upgraded smartwatch experience for everyday users.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED Display
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Health Features
SpO2 & Heart Rate
Sports Modes
Multiple Modes
Battery
Multi-day Usage

Reasons to buy

...

Premium design aesthetics

...

Comprehensive wellness features

Reason to avoid

...

GPS support may depend on connected phone

...

Limited app ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the display quality, smooth interface, and health tracking features offered for the price segment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines premium looks with practical health and smart connectivity features.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro remains one of Amazfit's most complete smartwatches, featuring a large AMOLED display, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, Alexa support, and advanced health monitoring. It supports over 150 sports modes and provides detailed wellness insights, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking. The premium aluminium alloy construction enhances durability while maintaining a sophisticated appearance. Long battery life and extensive fitness capabilities make it suitable for both casual users and fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications

Display
1.45-inch AMOLED
GPS
Built-in GPS
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Voice Assistant
Alexa Built-in
Sports Modes
150+ Modes

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent AMOLED display

...

Long battery life with GPS support

Reason to avoid

...

App selection is limited

...

Older model compared to newer Amazfit releases

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the premium build quality, battery endurance, and comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers flagship-level fitness features and outstanding battery performance.

The Titan EVOKE S combines Titan's design expertise with modern smartwatch functionality. It features an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring, fitness tracking, and smart notifications in a premium-looking body. The watch is aimed at users who want a stylish wearable suitable for both professional and casual settings. Its interface focuses on ease of use, while multiple workout modes and wellness features support everyday health monitoring. The design-first approach helps it stand out in the mid-range smartwatch segment.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED Display
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Health Features
Heart Rate & SpO2
Sports Modes
Multiple Modes
Battery Life
Multi-day Usage

Reasons to buy

...

Elegant Titan styling

...

Comfortable for daily wear

Reason to avoid

...

Fewer advanced fitness features than specialist brands

...

Smaller smartwatch ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium design, comfortable fit, and overall value offered by the smartwatch.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends stylish design with essential smartwatch and health tracking capabilities.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch instead of a fitness band

  • Health tracking features: Look for heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis and multiple workout modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.
  • Display quality: Larger AMOLED displays make it easier to view notifications, workout data and health insights throughout the day.
  • Battery life: Some smartwatches now offer battery backup comparable to fitness bands, making them practical for everyday use.
  • Smart features: Bluetooth calling, voice assistants and app notifications add convenience beyond traditional fitness tracking.
  • Comfort and design: A lightweight and comfortable smartwatch is important for continuous wear during workouts and sleep tracking.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

SmartwatchesDisplayGPSBattery Life
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition1.28" AMOLEDYesUp to 1 Day
Huawei Watch FIT 41.82" AMOLEDYesUp to 10 Days
Noise Endeavour ProAMOLEDYesMulti-day
Amazfit Active 2 SquareAMOLEDYesMulti-day
Noise Pro 6RAMOLEDLimited/Connected GPSMulti-day
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro1.45" AMOLEDYesUp to 12 Days
Titan EVOKE SAMOLEDConnected GPSMulti-day

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed numerous gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches. For this buying guide, I compared smartwatches based on health tracking features, battery life, display quality, software experience, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesStill buying a fitness band? These smartwatches now do much more
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FAQs
Smartwatches now offer similar fitness tracking features while adding calling, notifications, larger displays and more advanced health monitoring.
Most modern smartwatches provide activity and workout tracking comparable to fitness bands, along with additional wellness features.
Many current smartwatches can last several days on a charge, depending on features used and display settings.
Fitness bands can still be useful for users who want a simple and lightweight activity tracker without extra smartwatch features.
Yes, ongoing discounts on many smartwatches make it easier to get more features for a relatively small increase in price.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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