Still buying a fitness band? These smartwatches now do much more

Fitness bands were once the go-to choice for tracking steps, workouts and daily activity. They were affordable, lightweight and focused on the basics. Today, however, smartwatches have become more accessible and feature-rich, offering capabilities that were previously limited to premium wearables.
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Many modern smartwatches now combine fitness tracking with Bluetooth calling, AMOLED displays, health monitoring and smart notifications, often at prices that overlap with premium fitness bands. As a result, more buyers are choosing smartwatches instead of dedicated fitness trackers. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best smartwatches that deliver the health and fitness features users expect from a fitness band while offering much more functionality.
The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a stylish Wear OS smartwatch that combines premium looks with Google-powered smart features. It features a vibrant AMOLED display, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and access to Google apps through Wear OS. The watch supports fast charging, reaching significant battery levels within minutes. Its stainless-steel construction and classic watch design make it appealing to users who prioritise fashion alongside smart functionality, though battery life remains its biggest limitation.
Premium and elegant design
Full Wear OS experience
Battery typically lasts around a day
Software support is limited going forward
Buyers love the premium design, bright display, and smooth Wear OS experience. However, many mention average battery life and ageing hardware performance.
You should choose this product because it offers a premium smartwatch design with Google services and comprehensive wellness tracking features.
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The Huawei Watch FIT 4 focuses on fitness enthusiasts who want a lightweight smartwatch with long battery life and advanced health tracking. It features a large AMOLED display, built-in GPS, over 100 workout modes, sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and SpO2 measurement. Despite its slim and lightweight body, it delivers up to 10 days of battery life. The watch works with both Android and iOS devices, making it a versatile option for everyday health tracking and outdoor activities.
Excellent battery life
Lightweight and comfortable design
Limited third-party app ecosystem
NFC availability varies by region
Buyers appreciate the bright display, lightweight design, accurate fitness tracking, and impressive battery life for daily use.
You should choose this product because it delivers strong fitness tracking, long battery life, and a premium display at a competitive price.
The Noise Endeavour Pro is a rugged smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure-focused users. It features a durable construction, AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, GPS support, multiple sports modes, and comprehensive health monitoring. The rugged design helps it withstand tougher environments compared to standard smartwatches. It also offers extended battery life and supports activity tracking for hiking, running, and everyday fitness goals. Its blend of durability and smart features makes it suitable for active lifestyles.
Rugged outdoor-friendly design
Good battery life
Bulky for smaller wrists
App ecosystem is basic
Buyers appreciate the rugged construction, attractive display quality, and dependable battery performance during everyday usage.
You should choose this product because it combines rugged durability, health tracking, and outdoor-focused smartwatch features.
The Amazfit Active 2 Square offers a modern square-shaped design paired with advanced fitness and wellness capabilities. It includes an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and extensive workout support. Powered by Amazfit's ecosystem, it delivers detailed health insights and long battery life. The watch is lightweight, comfortable for all-day wear, and suitable for users seeking a balance between smartwatch functionality and fitness-focused performance without frequent charging requirements.
Excellent battery efficiency
Comprehensive fitness tracking
Limited third-party apps
Premium pricing compared to basic models
Buyers praise the battery life, fitness accuracy, and lightweight design, making it comfortable for everyday wear.
You should choose this product because it offers strong health tracking, GPS support, and impressive battery endurance.
The Noise Pro 6R is positioned as a feature-rich smartwatch offering AMOLED visuals, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring, and fitness tracking in a stylish package. It supports heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep analysis, and multiple sports modes. The watch is designed for users seeking a balance between lifestyle and fitness functionality. With a premium design language and smart connectivity features, it aims to deliver an upgraded smartwatch experience for everyday users.
Premium design aesthetics
Comprehensive wellness features
GPS support may depend on connected phone
Limited app ecosystem
Buyers appreciate the display quality, smooth interface, and health tracking features offered for the price segment.
You should choose this product because it combines premium looks with practical health and smart connectivity features.
The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro remains one of Amazfit's most complete smartwatches, featuring a large AMOLED display, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, Alexa support, and advanced health monitoring. It supports over 150 sports modes and provides detailed wellness insights, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking. The premium aluminium alloy construction enhances durability while maintaining a sophisticated appearance. Long battery life and extensive fitness capabilities make it suitable for both casual users and fitness enthusiasts.
Excellent AMOLED display
Long battery life with GPS support
App selection is limited
Older model compared to newer Amazfit releases
Buyers praise the premium build quality, battery endurance, and comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities.
You should choose this product because it offers flagship-level fitness features and outstanding battery performance.
The Titan EVOKE S combines Titan's design expertise with modern smartwatch functionality. It features an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring, fitness tracking, and smart notifications in a premium-looking body. The watch is aimed at users who want a stylish wearable suitable for both professional and casual settings. Its interface focuses on ease of use, while multiple workout modes and wellness features support everyday health monitoring. The design-first approach helps it stand out in the mid-range smartwatch segment.
Elegant Titan styling
Comfortable for daily wear
Fewer advanced fitness features than specialist brands
Smaller smartwatch ecosystem
Buyers appreciate the premium design, comfortable fit, and overall value offered by the smartwatch.
You should choose this product because it blends stylish design with essential smartwatch and health tracking capabilities.
|Smartwatches
|Display
|GPS
|Battery Life
|Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition
|1.28" AMOLED
|Yes
|Up to 1 Day
|Huawei Watch FIT 4
|1.82" AMOLED
|Yes
|Up to 10 Days
|Noise Endeavour Pro
|AMOLED
|Yes
|Multi-day
|Amazfit Active 2 Square
|AMOLED
|Yes
|Multi-day
|Noise Pro 6R
|AMOLED
|Limited/Connected GPS
|Multi-day
|Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
|1.45" AMOLED
|Yes
|Up to 12 Days
|Titan EVOKE S
|AMOLED
|Connected GPS
|Multi-day
I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed numerous gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches. For this buying guide, I compared smartwatches based on health tracking features, battery life, display quality, software experience, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.
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FAQs
Why are smartwatches replacing fitness bands?
Smartwatches now offer similar fitness tracking features while adding calling, notifications, larger displays and more advanced health monitoring.
Are smartwatches as accurate as fitness bands for tracking activity?
Most modern smartwatches provide activity and workout tracking comparable to fitness bands, along with additional wellness features.
Do smartwatches have good battery life?
Many current smartwatches can last several days on a charge, depending on features used and display settings.
Are fitness bands still worth buying?
Fitness bands can still be useful for users who want a simple and lightweight activity tracker without extra smartwatch features.
Is now a good time to upgrade from a fitness band?
Yes, ongoing discounts on many smartwatches make it easier to get more features for a relatively small increase in price.