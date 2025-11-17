Still charging your phone to 100%? What experts say about phone battery health in 2025

For most of us, charging a phone is muscle memory. You plug it in at night, wake up to 100 percent and move on. Somewhere along the way, that very normal habit turned into a question: “Am I slowly killing my battery by doing this every day?”

Social media has been full of warnings about full charges and “overloading” phones. You see videos insisting you should never go beyond 80 percent, threads blaming 100 percent charging for every battery problem and people proudly showing how they keep their phones in a very specific range at all times. It sounds scientific on the surface, but the truth is far less dramatic than the internet makes it sound.

So what is actually true in 2025? Is a full charge really bad, or just another tech myth that refuses to die?

Let’s start with what your phone is doing behind the scenes. Modern smartphones use lithium ion batteries. When you charge, tiny lithium ions move to one side of the battery. When you use your phone, they move back and release energy. That back and forth is normal. It is also why batteries slowly age. Every charge and discharge adds a little wear over time.

When your phone shows 100 percent, it is not using the battery’s full chemical capacity. Phone makers build in a safety margin. The software and hardware together decide what “0” and “100” mean, and they choose a range that avoids the most stressful extremes for the battery. On top of that, the charging system stops pushing power aggressively once the phone is full and only tops up in small bursts.

In reality, your phone is already designed not to “overcharge” itself.

So why does 100 percent still have such a bad reputation? A lot of that fear comes from older battery types such as nickel cadmium and nickel metal hydride. Those batteries were more sensitive to how you charged them and could lose capacity if you repeated the wrong pattern too often. Advice from that era has drifted into smartphone conversations, even though the technology has changed.

That said, battery scientists are clear about one thing, though. Lithium ion cells do age faster when they spend a lot of time at very high charge levels and at high temperatures. Think of it as stress. Being close to full is a slightly more stressful state for the battery than sitting in the middle. Over months and years, that stress can add up.

That is where the common “20 to 80 percent” rule comes from. It is not a hard law. It is a comfortable zone where the battery is under less strain. Keeping your phone roughly in that region most of the time can help it stay healthier for longer. It does not mean crossing 80 or reaching 100 is automatically harmful. It simply means the extremes are the tougher part of the range.

Phone manufacturers quietly build this thinking into their software now. iPhones use Optimised Battery Charging, which learns your routine and slows down charging near the top so the phone reaches close to full only around the time you usually unplug. Many Android phones have similar features under names like adaptive or optimised charging to support phone battery health over time. The idea is the same. Spend less time parked at 100 percent, especially overnight.

“So what do you do with all this?

If you need a full battery to get through long days, charging to 100 percent is fine. One full charge will not ruin a phone. Doing it regularly is also normal. If you tend to upgrade every two or three years, you may barely notice any downside at all.

If you like to keep your phone for four or five years and care about long term battery health, you can be a bit more thoughtful. Turn on any optimised charging option in your settings. Avoid leaving the phone plugged in at full for hours when you do not need it. Do not keep topping up from 90 to 100 percent just because the charger is nearby. Let the phone sit in the middle of the range more often.

There are also two things that matter even more than the exact percentage. Heat and charger quality. Batteries hate heat. Charging under a pillow, leaving the phone on a hot bed, using it heavily while charging or charging in direct sunlight will all push temperatures up and speed up ageing. Low quality, no name chargers can also deliver power poorly and in rare cases become safety risks.