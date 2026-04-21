Still using a basic microwave? Here's why a convection microwave is a total game-changer

For the longest time, my microwave was only used to reheat food. It did the job, but that was about it. Every time I thought about baking a cake or grilling something at home, I either dropped the idea or depended on another appliance.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 101 Standard Cook Menus (30BRC2, Black, 360 Degree Motorized Rotisserie, Weight Defrost, Steam Clean, Grill & 4 combi cook modes, 10 Power Levels) View Details GET PRICE Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details GET PRICE LG 28 L Scan-To-Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286UBW, Black, Beige Door, 301 Auto Cook Menu, Bar-be-queing at home, 30 Heart Healthy Recipes, Diet Fry & Multicook Tawa) View Details ₹19,990 CHECK DETAILS Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 Year Warranty) View Details GET PRICE LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater) View Details GET PRICE

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If you’ve had a similar experience, you’re not alone. Most of us end up managing multiple appliances in the kitchen—one for reheating, another for baking, and something else for grilling. It not only takes up space but also makes cooking feel like a task.

This is exactly where a convection microwave changes things. It promises to combine multiple cooking functions into one appliance. But is it actually worth the investment, or just another feature-loaded gadget? Let’s understand it in a practical way.

What is a convection microwave? A convection microwave is essentially a combination of three appliances in one. It works as a regular microwave for reheating and defrosting, a grill for making dishes like sandwiches or kebabs, and an oven for baking and roasting.

The key feature is the convection mode. It uses a fan to circulate hot air evenly inside the appliance, which allows food to cook more uniformly. This is especially useful for baking cakes, cookies, or even preparing dishes like pizza where texture matters.

In simple terms, it expands your cooking options without requiring separate appliances.

How is it different from a regular microwave and an OTG? A regular microwave, also known as a solo microwave, is designed for basic tasks like reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking. It cannot bake or grill effectively, which limits its functionality.

An OTG (Oven Toaster Grill), on the other hand, is designed for baking and grilling. It is a preferred choice for people who bake frequently. However, it usually takes longer to preheat and does not offer the quick reheating convenience of a microwave.

A convection microwave sits between these two. It offers the speed and convenience of a microwave, along with the ability to bake and grill like an oven. While it may not completely replace an OTG for advanced baking, it is more versatile for everyday use.

Key benefits that make a convection microwave worth considering 1. One appliance for multiple uses: Instead of managing separate devices for reheating, grilling, and baking, a convection microwave brings everything into one unit. This is especially useful in kitchens where space is limited.

2. Faster cooking experience: Compared to traditional ovens, convection microwaves heat up more quickly. This reduces waiting time and makes them more suitable for daily use.

3. Better cooking results than a basic microwave: Food retains its texture much better. For example, reheated snacks are less likely to turn soggy, and baked items cook more evenly.

4. Easy to use for beginners: Most models come with preset cooking options. Even if you are not confident in the kitchen, you can prepare a variety of dishes with minimal effort.

5. Encourages variety in cooking: Having the option to bake or grill often motivates you to try new recipes, something that is not possible with a basic microwave.

Top 5 convection microwaves to consider

The IFB 30L convection microwave is designed for users who want more than basic cooking. With a spacious cavity and 101 auto-cook menus, it handles everything from everyday reheating to elaborate dishes like tandoori starters and baked desserts.

Backed by IFB’s reputation for durable kitchen appliances, this model balances performance, ease of use, and functionality, making it a strong contender for mid-sized Indian households.

Specifications Capacity 30L Power Output 900W Auto Cook Menus 101 Cooking Modes Convection + Grill + Combi (4 modes) Special Feature 360° Motorised Rotisserie Reasons to buy Large capacity suitable for families Wide variety of auto-cook menus Reason to avoid Learning curve for first-time users Touch panel may require careful handling

Why this convection microwave stands out? What sets this model apart is its motorised rotisserie combined with 101 auto-cook menus, which is not very common in this price range. It is particularly useful for Indian-style cooking, where grilling and roasting are frequently used.

2. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Panasonic 23L convection microwave strikes a great balance between compact design and everyday performance. It is ideal for small to mid-sized families who want versatility without sacrificing kitchen space. Features like 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill ensure even cooking and better texture, whether you are baking or grilling.

With 61 auto-cook menus and intuitive controls, it simplifies daily cooking while still offering enough flexibility for experimenting with a variety of dishes.

Specifications Capacity 23L Power Output 800W Auto Cook Menus 61 Heating Technology 360° Heat Wrap Special Feature Magic Grill Reasons to buy Good range of auto-cook menus Easy-to-use touch controls Reason to avoid Lower power compared to larger models Not ideal for large families

Why this convection microwave stands out? This Panasonic model stands out for its 360° Heat Wrap technology, which ensures more uniform cooking compared to conventional models in this segment. Combined with the Magic Grill feature, it delivers noticeably better texture, especially for grilled and baked dishes.

The LG 28L convection microwave is built for modern kitchens that value smart features and healthier cooking. With Wi-Fi-enabled “Scan-to-Cook,” it brings a tech-driven approach to everyday meals, while features like Diet Fry and Charcoal Lighting Heater focus on better taste with less oil.

Its 301 auto-cook menus and multi-functional capabilities make it suitable for families who enjoy experimenting with recipes. The design feels premium, and the performance is tailored for both convenience and versatility.

Specifications Capacity 28L Power Output 900W Auto Cook Menus 301 Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled (Scan-to-Cook) Special Feature Diet Fry + Charcoal Lighting Heater Reasons to buy Smart Wi-Fi feature for guided cooking Charcoal heater enhances taste and texture Reason to avoid Higher price compared to competitors Smart features may not be useful for everyone

Why this convection microwave stands out? This LG model stands out for its combination of smart technology and health-focused cooking features. The Scan-to-Cook function adds convenience by simplifying recipe selection, while the Charcoal Lighting Heater helps retain natural flavours—something rarely seen in standard models.

The Samsung 28L convection microwave is a practical choice for families looking for reliable performance with thoughtful features. It stands out with its dedicated curd-making and dough-proofing functions, which are especially useful in Indian kitchens. The ceramic enamel cavity not only enhances durability but also makes cleaning easier over time.

With a good mix of auto-cook programs and multi-stage cooking, it offers a balanced experience for everyday use without overwhelming users with overly complex controls.

Specifications Capacity 28L Power Output 1400W (Microwave) Auto Cook Programs Multiple Indian menus Cavity Type Ceramic Enamel Special Feature Curd Making & Dough Proof Reasons to buy Useful Indian cooking features like curd making Durable and easy-to-clean ceramic cavity Reason to avoid Limited advanced or smart features Design feels basic compared to premium models

Why this convection microwave stands out? What makes this Samsung model stand out is its focus on everyday practicality, especially for Indian households. The curd-making and dough-proofing functions are genuinely useful rather than gimmicky, and the ceramic enamel cavity adds long-term durability.

The LG 21L convection microwave is a compact yet capable option for smaller households that still want versatile cooking features. It comes with a wide range of Indian auto-cook menus, including tandoor-style dishes and curd preparation, making it practical for daily use.

The quartz heater ensures efficient and safer cooking, while the stainless steel cavity adds durability and hygiene. It is well-suited for users who want essential convection features without investing in a larger, more expensive model.

Specifications Capacity 21L Power Output 800W Auto Cook Menus 151 Heating Element Quartz Heater Cavity Type Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Wide range of Indian cooking menus Good value for money Reason to avoid Limited capacity for larger families Lower power compared to bigger models

Why this convection microwave stands out? This LG model stands out for its strong focus on Indian cooking needs in a compact form factor. Features like “Tandoor Se,” paneer/curd settings, and health-focused menus make it more practical than many entry-level models.

Factors to consider before buying a convection microwave Capacity: Choose based on your household size. Smaller capacities work for individuals or couples, while larger capacities are better suited for families.

Features: Look for essential functions like auto-cook menus, defrost settings, and easy controls. These features improve usability in the long run.

Brand and service: Reliable brands tend to offer better durability and after-sales support, which is important for long-term use.

Budget: Convection microwaves are more expensive than solo microwaves. It is important to balance features with your actual usage needs.

Are there any downsides of convection microwaves A convection microwave is not without limitations.

It may take some time to get used to different cooking modes.

The initial cost is higher compared to a basic microwave.

For advanced or professional baking, an OTG may still deliver better results. However, for most households, these drawbacks are manageable.

Top 3 features of the best convection microwaves in 2026

Best convection microwaves Capacity Power output Auto Cook Menus IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2) 30L 900W 101 Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG) 23L 800W 61 LG 28L Scan-To-Cook Wi-Fi Convection Microwave (MJEN286UBW) 28L 900W 301 Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5013AK/TL) 28L 1400W Multiple (Indian menus) LG 21L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV) 21L 800W 151

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