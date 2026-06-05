Still using an old fan? These ceiling fans could cut your summer power bills

When temperatures rise, many households look for ways to stay comfortable without driving up electricity bills. While air conditioners remain a popular choice, ceiling fans continue to be one of the most practical cooling solutions for everyday use. Newer models, especially those powered by BLDC motors, consume less electricity while maintaining steady airflow. For consumers planning a home upgrade this summer, choosing the right ceiling fan can improve comfort and help reduce long-term energy costs.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Lustre Brown), Pack of 1 View Details ₹1,599 Check Offers Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48") 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】 View Details ₹1,599 Check Offers Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Saving High Speed Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco.Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Yr Warranty by Brand | (Pack of 1, Chrome) View Details ₹2,290 Check Offers LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan 2 Years Warranty (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1) View Details ₹1,249 Check Offers Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Brown) 1 Star View Details ₹1,288 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Why Ceiling Fans Still Matter During Summer A ceiling fan does not lower the room temperature, but it helps move air across the room, creating a cooling effect on the skin. This improved air circulation can make indoor spaces feel more comfortable during hot weather. Compared to air conditioners and air coolers, ceiling fans require far less electricity and involve lower operating costs.

Many modern fans also offer features such as energy-saving motors, higher air delivery, remote controls, and designs that blend into different home settings.

The Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA is designed to deliver airflow across medium and large rooms. It offers air delivery of 210 CMM and operates at a speed of 390 RPM. The blade design helps distribute air evenly throughout the room.

Its simple design allows it to fit into different interior styles, while the build quality is intended for regular daily use. For households seeking a balance between airflow and power consumption, this model is worth considering.

2. Bajaj Frore 1200mm Ceiling Fan Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Bajaj Frore ceiling fan focuses on dependable performance and energy-conscious operation. It features a copper motor designed for long-term use and rust-resistant blades that help maintain durability over time.

Operating at 390 RPM, the fan provides airflow suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and dining areas. With a power consumption of 52 watts, it can help users manage electricity usage without compromising everyday comfort.

Havells offers the Ambrose ceiling fan for buyers looking at efficiency and consistent airflow. The fan comes with aerodynamic blades and a copper motor that supports regular operation.

It delivers air circulation of 215 CMM while running at 390 RPM. Another advantage is its quiet performance, making it suitable for study rooms, bedrooms, and workspaces where minimal noise is preferred.

The LONGWAY Kiger P1 targets users who prioritise high-speed airflow. The fan operates at up to 400 RPM and includes a 1200mm blade span designed to cover larger spaces.

It features five speed settings, allowing users to adjust airflow according to seasonal requirements. Powder-coated, rust-resistant blades and a double ball-bearing system contribute to long-term reliability. Its pricing also makes it an option for budget-conscious buyers.

Another offering from Crompton, the SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ, delivers 210 CMM airflow and operates at 390 RPM. It is suitable for bedrooms, dining rooms, and living spaces where consistent air circulation is required.

The fan combines practical performance with a design that works across both traditional and contemporary interiors. Its focus remains on everyday cooling and energy-conscious operation.

The RR Josh ceiling fan carries a BEE star rating and consumes around 52 watts of power. It is built for households looking to reduce electricity consumption while maintaining adequate airflow.

The fan includes multiple speed settings, allowing users to customise airflow based on room conditions. Its blade design supports air circulation across the room, making it suitable for routine residential use.

The USHA Lily Nova stands out through its BLDC motor technology and remote-controlled operation. The fan uses four blades and offers multiple speed and airflow settings through an integrated remote.

Its operation remains quiet, making it suitable for bedrooms and study spaces. The five-star energy rating also helps reduce power consumption compared to conventional ceiling fans. For households adopting smart appliances and energy-efficient products, this model presents a practical option.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Ceiling Fan 1. Check the Room Size

The size of the room should determine the fan you choose. A fan that is too small may not circulate enough air, while an oversized fan may not be necessary for compact spaces. For most bedrooms and living rooms, a 1200mm sweep size is commonly suitable.

2. Look at Air Delivery and RPM

Air delivery (measured in CMM) and motor speed (RPM) indicate how effectively a fan can move air. Higher air delivery and RPM generally translate into better airflow, which becomes important during peak summer months.

3. Compare Power Consumption

Energy efficiency can make a noticeable difference to electricity bills over time. BLDC fans typically consume less power than conventional fans and are worth considering if the fan will run for long hours every day.

4. Evaluate Build Quality and Motor Type

A ceiling fan is a long-term purchase. Look for features such as copper motors, rust-resistant blades, and sturdy construction. These factors can contribute to reliable performance and reduce maintenance requirements.

5. Consider Convenience Features

Modern ceiling fans may include remote controls, timer functions, multiple speed modes, and smart-home compatibility. If convenience is a priority, these features can improve the overall user experience and make daily operation easier.