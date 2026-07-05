Still using traditional door locks? These smart lock deals are worth checking before Amazon Prime Day Sale ends

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Live Mint , with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.Read moreRead less
Your front door is the first line of defence for your home, but traditional locks can only do so much. Smart locks take security a step further by letting you unlock your door using a fingerprint, PIN, smartphone or even voice assistants, while also keeping track of who enters and when. They are especially useful if you frequently misplace keys, want to give temporary access to family members or domestic help, or simply prefer a more convenient way to secure your home.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best smart lockQUBO Smart Door Lock Essential Copper from Hero Group | 7-Way Unlocking | Mobile App | Fingerprint | OTP Remote Unlocking | PIN | RFID Card | Mechanical Key | 2 Year Brand Warranty |View Details
₹8,990
Longest warranty periodNative Lock Pro by Urban Company | Smart Door Lock with in-Built HD Camera & Home Doorbell Connect | 7-Way Unlock | See & Unlock from Anywhere | 3-Year Unconditional Warranty | Free InstallationView Details
₹17,499
Most visually aestheticAtomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock | 6 Ways Unlocking | Fingerprint | PIN | Remote OTP | NFC Card | Atomberg App (Data Stored in India) | Key | Free Installation | 2 Year Warranty (Rose Gold)View Details
₹9,499
Mygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods | Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Key & Mobile App Access | Unauthorized Freeze & Pin Decoy | Remote Unlocking via OTP| 3-Year Warranty by MygateView Details
₹8,325
Yale Zuri Smart Door Lock with 5 Way Unlocking (Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Manual Key) and Built-in Bluetooth (to Access Through Home App) (Black)View Details
₹14,049
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you have been thinking about making the switch, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 could be a good opportunity. With the sale ending on July 6, several smart locks from leading brands are available at discounted prices, along with bank offers, cashback and exchange benefits. Here are some of the best smart lock deals worth checking out before the sale wraps up.
If I want a smart lock that covers the basics without overcomplicating things, this Qubo model stands out. It offers seven ways to unlock the door, including fingerprint recognition, PIN, RFID card, Bluetooth app, OTP sharing and a mechanical backup key. The dual-bolt locking system adds another layer of protection, while the battery is rated to last for over a year under normal usage. Qubo also provides professional installation in many Indian cities, making the setup process simpler for first-time users.
Premium copper look
Multiple unlock options
Long battery life
Free professional installation
Wooden doors only
App needs Bluetooth
Bulky handle design
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This is the option I would consider if I want more than just a lock. The Lock Pro combines smart access with a built-in 1080p HD camera and doorbell, allowing me to see visitors and receive alerts through the Urban Company app. It supports seven unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN and RFID cards. Four stainless steel deadbolts secure the door, while the emergency USB-C power input ensures the lock can still operate if the batteries run out. A three-year warranty also adds confidence for long-term use.
Built-in 1080p camera
Phone doorbell alerts
Heavy-duty steel bolts
Three-year-long warranty
Higher price point
Drains battery faster
Needs strong Wi-Fi
The Atomberg Azhero focuses on flexibility. It supports six unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN and NFC card access. Using the Atomberg Home app, I can generate temporary OTPs for guests or schedule entry for household staff. One feature that stands out is anti-peep PIN protection, which lets users enter random digits before or after the correct PIN to prevent others from identifying the actual code. It runs on four batteries and includes a Type-C emergency power option if the batteries are drained.
Elegant rose gold
Indian server data
Clever snoop protection
No standalone Wi-Fi
Requires specific clearance
For anyone already using the Mygate ecosystem, this lock fits naturally into the setup. It supports fingerprint authentication, PIN access and RFID cards while allowing access management through the Mygate app. I can review entry logs, grant access remotely and monitor activity from my phone. Built for daily use, it also comes with the company's warranty, making it suitable for families looking to replace traditional keys with digital access.
Mygate app integration
Instant access sharing
Fast fingerprint sensor
Reliable auto-locking
Gateway sold separately
Plain black finish
Basic app interface
Yale has built its reputation around door security, and the Zuri smart lock combines that experience with connected features. It supports fingerprint unlocking, PIN codes, RFID cards, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity through the Yale Home app, along with a physical backup key. The fingerprint scanner can store up to 100 fingerprints, making it useful for larger households. A triple-bolt locking system secures the door, while battery alerts notify users before power runs low.
360-degree biometric reader
Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity
Secure triple-bolt layout
Glossy smudge-prone surface
Expensive replacement parts
The AGARO Royal offers several unlocking options in a handle-style design. I can unlock it using fingerprints, PIN codes, RFID cards, Bluetooth or a mechanical key. One useful feature is auto-lock, which secures the door automatically after it closes, reducing the chances of leaving it unlocked. The lock supports both left- and right-handed wooden doors and includes an emergency micro-USB port, allowing temporary power from a power bank if the batteries are exhausted.
Reversible handle configuration
Instant auto-locking safety
Budget-friendly price point
Indoor use preferred
Plastic touch elements
Shorter Bluetooth range
If I need a smart lock for an exterior entrance or gate, the Wipro Aura Pro deserves attention. It is designed with a weather-resistant body for outdoor use and supports fingerprint unlocking, RFID cards, app controls and an anti-peeping keypad. The battery is rated to last for over a year, reducing maintenance. Backup physical keys are also included, ensuring access even if electronic methods are unavailable.
IP65 weatherproof exterior
Anti-peeping numeric keypad
Fits the main gates
Rugged alloy build
Industrial style look
Harder physical installation
Heavy door requirement
|Product
|Best For
|Top 3 Features
|Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential
|Value for money
|7 unlock methods • OTP access • 12+ months battery
|Native by Urban Company Lock Pro
|Smart home users
|Built-in 1080p camera • Smart doorbell • 4 deadbolts
|Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock
|Families
|Scheduled access • Temporary OTP • Anti-peep PIN
|Mygate Smart Door Lock
|Mygate users
|Remote access • Entry logs • Fingerprint unlock
|Yale Zuri Smart Door Lock
|Large households
|Stores 100 fingerprints • Triple-bolt lock • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
|AGARO Royal Smart Door Lock
|Everyday convenience
|Auto-lock • Bluetooth app • Emergency USB power
|Wipro Smart Door Lock Aura Pro
|Outdoor/main gates
|Weatherproof body • Anti-peep keypad • 1+ year battery
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