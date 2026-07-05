Still using traditional door locks? These smart lock deals are worth checking before Amazon Prime Day Sale ends

Your front door is the first line of defence for your home, but traditional locks can only do so much. Smart locks take security a step further by letting you unlock your door using a fingerprint, PIN, smartphone or even voice assistants, while also keeping track of who enters and when. They are especially useful if you frequently misplace keys, want to give temporary access to family members or domestic help, or simply prefer a more convenient way to secure your home.

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If you have been thinking about making the switch, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 could be a good opportunity. With the sale ending on July 6, several smart locks from leading brands are available at discounted prices, along with bank offers, cashback and exchange benefits. Here are some of the best smart lock deals worth checking out before the sale wraps up.

BEST SMART LOCK

If I want a smart lock that covers the basics without overcomplicating things, this Qubo model stands out. It offers seven ways to unlock the door, including fingerprint recognition, PIN, RFID card, Bluetooth app, OTP sharing and a mechanical backup key. The dual-bolt locking system adds another layer of protection, while the battery is rated to last for over a year under normal usage. Qubo also provides professional installation in many Indian cities, making the setup process simpler for first-time users.

Specifications Material Aluminium Alloy Unlock Modes Fingerprint, PIN, RFID Card, BLE App, OTP, Mechanical Key Bolt Mechanism High Strength Steel Dual Mortise Bolt Door Thickness 32 mm to 60 mm Power Source 4 x AA Alkaline Batteries Emergency Power 5V Micro-USB Jumpstart User Capacity Up to 100 Fingerprints, 100 Cards, 20 PINs Reason to buy Premium copper look Multiple unlock options Long battery life Free professional installation Reason to avoid Wooden doors only App needs Bluetooth Bulky handle design

LONGEST WARRANTY PERIOD

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This is the option I would consider if I want more than just a lock. The Lock Pro combines smart access with a built-in 1080p HD camera and doorbell, allowing me to see visitors and receive alerts through the Urban Company app. It supports seven unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN and RFID cards. Four stainless steel deadbolts secure the door, while the emergency USB-C power input ensures the lock can still operate if the batteries run out. A three-year warranty also adds confidence for long-term use.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel & Aerospace Grade Alloy Unlock Modes Fingerprint, UC App, Passcode, Visitor Code, RFID, Key, Doorbell Request Bolt Mechanism 4 Stainless Steel Deadbolts + Privacy Latch Door Thickness 30 mm to 65 mm Camera Tech 1080p HD, 120° Wide-Angle (Captures Photos) Power Source 8 x AA Alkaline Batteries Emergency Power USB-C Jumpstart Reason to buy Built-in 1080p camera Phone doorbell alerts Heavy-duty steel bolts Three-year-long warranty Reason to avoid Higher price point Drains battery faster Needs strong Wi-Fi

MOST VISUALLY AESTHETIC

The Atomberg Azhero focuses on flexibility. It supports six unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN and NFC card access. Using the Atomberg Home app, I can generate temporary OTPs for guests or schedule entry for household staff. One feature that stands out is anti-peep PIN protection, which lets users enter random digits before or after the correct PIN to prevent others from identifying the actual code. It runs on four batteries and includes a Type-C emergency power option if the batteries are drained.

Specifications Material High-Quality Stainless Steel Unlock Modes Fingerprint, PIN, Remote OTP, NFC Card, Atomberg App, Key Bolt Mechanism 2 Stainless Steel Deadbolts Door Thickness 28 mm to 65 mm Connectivity Bluetooth (Up to 12-meter range) Power Source 4 x AA Alkaline Batteries Data Security End-to-End Encryption (Stored in India) Reason to buy Elegant rose gold Indian server data Clever snoop protection Reason to avoid No standalone Wi-Fi Requires specific clearance

For anyone already using the Mygate ecosystem, this lock fits naturally into the setup. It supports fingerprint authentication, PIN access and RFID cards while allowing access management through the Mygate app. I can review entry logs, grant access remotely and monitor activity from my phone. Built for daily use, it also comes with the company's warranty, making it suitable for families looking to replace traditional keys with digital access.

Specifications Material Durable Aluminum Alloy & Stainless Steel Unlock Modes Fingerprint, Mobile App, OTP, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key Bolt Mechanism 3X Strength Stainless Steel Deadbolts Door Thickness 35 mm to 65 mm User Capacity Up to 100 Fingerprints Power Source 4 x AA Alkaline Batteries Emergency Power Type-C USB Jumpstart Warranty Brand Warranty Included Reason to buy Mygate app integration Instant access sharing Fast fingerprint sensor Reliable auto-locking Reason to avoid Gateway sold separately Plain black finish Basic app interface

Yale has built its reputation around door security, and the Zuri smart lock combines that experience with connected features. It supports fingerprint unlocking, PIN codes, RFID cards, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity through the Yale Home app, along with a physical backup key. The fingerprint scanner can store up to 100 fingerprints, making it useful for larger households. A triple-bolt locking system secures the door, while battery alerts notify users before power runs low.

Specifications Material Zinc Alloy & Heavy-Duty Composite Unlock Modes 360° Biometric, PIN Code, RFID Card, Yale Home App, Manual Key Bolt Mechanism Robust Triple-Bolt Mortise Connectivity Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Built-in User Capacity Up to 100 Fingerprints Low Battery Alert Triggers below 15% capacity Power Source Alkaline Batteries Reason to buy 360-degree biometric reader Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity Secure triple-bolt layout Reason to avoid Glossy smudge-prone surface Expensive replacement parts

The AGARO Royal offers several unlocking options in a handle-style design. I can unlock it using fingerprints, PIN codes, RFID cards, Bluetooth or a mechanical key. One useful feature is auto-lock, which secures the door automatically after it closes, reducing the chances of leaving it unlocked. The lock supports both left- and right-handed wooden doors and includes an emergency micro-USB port, allowing temporary power from a power bank if the batteries are exhausted.

Specifications Material Toughened Alloy Steel Unlock Modes Biometric Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Bluetooth App, Mechanical Key Bolt Mechanism Deadbolt with Auto-Lock Latch Door Orientation Reversible (Fits Left and Right Handles) Door Type Wooden Main Doors Emergency Power 5V Micro-USB Port Power Source Alkaline Batteries Reason to buy Reversible handle configuration Instant auto-locking safety Budget-friendly price point Reason to avoid Indoor use preferred Plastic touch elements Shorter Bluetooth range

If I need a smart lock for an exterior entrance or gate, the Wipro Aura Pro deserves attention. It is designed with a weather-resistant body for outdoor use and supports fingerprint unlocking, RFID cards, app controls and an anti-peeping keypad. The battery is rated to last for over a year, reducing maintenance. Backup physical keys are also included, ensuring access even if electronic methods are unavailable.

Specifications Material Weatherproof Zinc Alloy Protection Rating IP65 Waterproof & Dustproof Unlock Modes Fingerprint Handle, Anti-Peep Keypad, Remote App, Smart Cards, Keys Lock Type Heavy-Duty Outdoor Mortise Door Type Metal Gates, External Wooden Doors Battery Life 12+ Months Runtime Emergency Backup External Power Terminals & Key Override Reason to buy IP65 weatherproof exterior Anti-peeping numeric keypad Fits the main gates Rugged alloy build Reason to avoid Industrial style look Harder physical installation Heavy door requirement

Top 3 Feature Comparison

Product Best For Top 3 Features Qubo Smart Door Lock Essential Value for money 7 unlock methods • OTP access • 12+ months battery Native by Urban Company Lock Pro Smart home users Built-in 1080p camera • Smart doorbell • 4 deadbolts Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock Families Scheduled access • Temporary OTP • Anti-peep PIN Mygate Smart Door Lock Mygate users Remote access • Entry logs • Fingerprint unlock Yale Zuri Smart Door Lock Large households Stores 100 fingerprints • Triple-bolt lock • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth AGARO Royal Smart Door Lock Everyday convenience Auto-lock • Bluetooth app • Emergency USB power Wipro Smart Door Lock Aura Pro Outdoor/main gates Weatherproof body • Anti-peep keypad • 1+ year battery

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