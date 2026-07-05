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Still using traditional door locks? These smart lock deals are worth checking before Amazon Prime Day Sale ends

Traditional locks work, but smart locks add fingerprint access, PIN codes, app control and real-time alerts for extra convenience and security. If you've been planning to upgrade your home's main door, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 has discounts on several popular smart locks.

Published5 Jul 2026, 10:00 AM IST
These top smart door locks help you keep your home and offices safe and secure.
These top smart door locks help you keep your home and offices safe and secure. (Pexels)
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By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Live Mint , with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

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Your front door is the first line of defence for your home, but traditional locks can only do so much. Smart locks take security a step further by letting you unlock your door using a fingerprint, PIN, smartphone or even voice assistants, while also keeping track of who enters and when. They are especially useful if you frequently misplace keys, want to give temporary access to family members or domestic help, or simply prefer a more convenient way to secure your home.

Our PicksBest smart lockLongest warranty periodMost visually aestheticFAQs

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you have been thinking about making the switch, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 could be a good opportunity. With the sale ending on July 6, several smart locks from leading brands are available at discounted prices, along with bank offers, cashback and exchange benefits. Here are some of the best smart lock deals worth checking out before the sale wraps up.

BEST SMART LOCK

If I want a smart lock that covers the basics without overcomplicating things, this Qubo model stands out. It offers seven ways to unlock the door, including fingerprint recognition, PIN, RFID card, Bluetooth app, OTP sharing and a mechanical backup key. The dual-bolt locking system adds another layer of protection, while the battery is rated to last for over a year under normal usage. Qubo also provides professional installation in many Indian cities, making the setup process simpler for first-time users.

Specifications

Material
Aluminium Alloy
Unlock Modes
Fingerprint, PIN, RFID Card, BLE App, OTP, Mechanical Key
Bolt Mechanism
High Strength Steel Dual Mortise Bolt
Door Thickness
32 mm to 60 mm
Power Source
4 x AA Alkaline Batteries
Emergency Power
5V Micro-USB Jumpstart
User Capacity
Up to 100 Fingerprints, 100 Cards, 20 PINs

Reason to buy

Premium copper look

Multiple unlock options

Long battery life

Free professional installation

Reason to avoid

Wooden doors only

App needs Bluetooth

Bulky handle design

LONGEST WARRANTY PERIOD

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This is the option I would consider if I want more than just a lock. The Lock Pro combines smart access with a built-in 1080p HD camera and doorbell, allowing me to see visitors and receive alerts through the Urban Company app. It supports seven unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN and RFID cards. Four stainless steel deadbolts secure the door, while the emergency USB-C power input ensures the lock can still operate if the batteries run out. A three-year warranty also adds confidence for long-term use.

Specifications

Material
Stainless Steel & Aerospace Grade Alloy
Unlock Modes
Fingerprint, UC App, Passcode, Visitor Code, RFID, Key, Doorbell Request
Bolt Mechanism
4 Stainless Steel Deadbolts + Privacy Latch
Door Thickness
30 mm to 65 mm
Camera Tech
1080p HD, 120° Wide-Angle (Captures Photos)
Power Source
8 x AA Alkaline Batteries
Emergency Power
USB-C Jumpstart

Reason to buy

Built-in 1080p camera

Phone doorbell alerts

Heavy-duty steel bolts

Three-year-long warranty

Reason to avoid

Higher price point

Drains battery faster

Needs strong Wi-Fi

MOST VISUALLY AESTHETIC

The Atomberg Azhero focuses on flexibility. It supports six unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN and NFC card access. Using the Atomberg Home app, I can generate temporary OTPs for guests or schedule entry for household staff. One feature that stands out is anti-peep PIN protection, which lets users enter random digits before or after the correct PIN to prevent others from identifying the actual code. It runs on four batteries and includes a Type-C emergency power option if the batteries are drained.

Specifications

Material
High-Quality Stainless Steel
Unlock Modes
Fingerprint, PIN, Remote OTP, NFC Card, Atomberg App, Key
Bolt Mechanism
2 Stainless Steel Deadbolts
Door Thickness
28 mm to 65 mm
Connectivity
Bluetooth (Up to 12-meter range)
Power Source
4 x AA Alkaline Batteries
Data Security
End-to-End Encryption (Stored in India)

Reason to buy

Elegant rose gold

Indian server data

Clever snoop protection

Reason to avoid

No standalone Wi-Fi

Requires specific clearance

For anyone already using the Mygate ecosystem, this lock fits naturally into the setup. It supports fingerprint authentication, PIN access and RFID cards while allowing access management through the Mygate app. I can review entry logs, grant access remotely and monitor activity from my phone. Built for daily use, it also comes with the company's warranty, making it suitable for families looking to replace traditional keys with digital access.

Specifications

Material
Durable Aluminum Alloy & Stainless Steel
Unlock Modes
Fingerprint, Mobile App, OTP, RFID Card, PIN, Manual Key
Bolt Mechanism
3X Strength Stainless Steel Deadbolts
Door Thickness
35 mm to 65 mm
User Capacity
Up to 100 Fingerprints
Power Source
4 x AA Alkaline Batteries
Emergency Power
Type-C USB Jumpstart
Warranty
Brand Warranty Included

Reason to buy

Mygate app integration

Instant access sharing

Fast fingerprint sensor

Reliable auto-locking

Reason to avoid

Gateway sold separately

Plain black finish

Basic app interface

Yale has built its reputation around door security, and the Zuri smart lock combines that experience with connected features. It supports fingerprint unlocking, PIN codes, RFID cards, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity through the Yale Home app, along with a physical backup key. The fingerprint scanner can store up to 100 fingerprints, making it useful for larger households. A triple-bolt locking system secures the door, while battery alerts notify users before power runs low.

Specifications

Material
Zinc Alloy & Heavy-Duty Composite
Unlock Modes
360° Biometric, PIN Code, RFID Card, Yale Home App, Manual Key
Bolt Mechanism
Robust Triple-Bolt Mortise
Connectivity
Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Built-in
User Capacity
Up to 100 Fingerprints
Low Battery Alert
Triggers below 15% capacity
Power Source
Alkaline Batteries

Reason to buy

360-degree biometric reader

Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity

Secure triple-bolt layout

Reason to avoid

Glossy smudge-prone surface

Expensive replacement parts

The AGARO Royal offers several unlocking options in a handle-style design. I can unlock it using fingerprints, PIN codes, RFID cards, Bluetooth or a mechanical key. One useful feature is auto-lock, which secures the door automatically after it closes, reducing the chances of leaving it unlocked. The lock supports both left- and right-handed wooden doors and includes an emergency micro-USB port, allowing temporary power from a power bank if the batteries are exhausted.

Specifications

Material
Toughened Alloy Steel
Unlock Modes
Biometric Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN, Bluetooth App, Mechanical Key
Bolt Mechanism
Deadbolt with Auto-Lock Latch
Door Orientation
Reversible (Fits Left and Right Handles)
Door Type
Wooden Main Doors
Emergency Power
5V Micro-USB Port
Power Source
Alkaline Batteries

Reason to buy

Reversible handle configuration

Instant auto-locking safety

Budget-friendly price point

Reason to avoid

Indoor use preferred

Plastic touch elements

Shorter Bluetooth range

If I need a smart lock for an exterior entrance or gate, the Wipro Aura Pro deserves attention. It is designed with a weather-resistant body for outdoor use and supports fingerprint unlocking, RFID cards, app controls and an anti-peeping keypad. The battery is rated to last for over a year, reducing maintenance. Backup physical keys are also included, ensuring access even if electronic methods are unavailable.

Specifications

Material
Weatherproof Zinc Alloy
Protection Rating
IP65 Waterproof & Dustproof
Unlock Modes
Fingerprint Handle, Anti-Peep Keypad, Remote App, Smart Cards, Keys
Lock Type
Heavy-Duty Outdoor Mortise
Door Type
Metal Gates, External Wooden Doors
Battery Life
12+ Months Runtime
Emergency Backup
External Power Terminals & Key Override

Reason to buy

IP65 weatherproof exterior

Anti-peeping numeric keypad

Fits the main gates

Rugged alloy build

Reason to avoid

Industrial style look

Harder physical installation

Heavy door requirement

Top 3 Feature Comparison

ProductBest ForTop 3 Features
Qubo Smart Door Lock EssentialValue for money7 unlock methods • OTP access • 12+ months battery
Native by Urban Company Lock ProSmart home usersBuilt-in 1080p camera • Smart doorbell • 4 deadbolts
Atomberg Azhero Smart Door LockFamiliesScheduled access • Temporary OTP • Anti-peep PIN
Mygate Smart Door LockMygate usersRemote access • Entry logs • Fingerprint unlock
Yale Zuri Smart Door LockLarge householdsStores 100 fingerprints • Triple-bolt lock • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
AGARO Royal Smart Door LockEveryday convenienceAuto-lock • Bluetooth app • Emergency USB power
Wipro Smart Door Lock Aura ProOutdoor/main gatesWeatherproof body • Anti-peep keypad • 1+ year battery

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesStill using traditional door locks? These smart lock deals are worth checking before Amazon Prime Day Sale ends

FAQs

Are smart locks safer than traditional door locks?

Smart locks offer features like fingerprint access, app control, OTP sharing, and entry logs that add convenience and improve access management.

Can I unlock a smart lock without the internet?

Yes. Most smart locks support fingerprint, PIN, RFID cards, or a mechanical key, so internet access isn't always required.

What happens if the smart lock battery runs out?

Most models include a low-battery alert and an emergency power option or backup mechanical key for access.

Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy a smart lock?

Yes. Prime Day often includes direct discounts, bank offers, cashback, and exchange deals that can reduce the overall cost.

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