Still using your smartwatch only for fitness? These features prove today's smartwatches can make life much easier

Many people buy a smartwatch to count steps, monitor heart rate or keep track of workouts. While these features remain useful, today's smartwatches have evolved into capable everyday companions that can help you answer calls, control music, receive notifications, navigate unfamiliar routes and even keep an eye on your sleep and stress levels.

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If you've been waiting to upgrade, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 begins on August 7. Several smartwatch deals have already been revealed, with buyers also expected to get bank offers, exchange bonuses, coupons and No Cost EMI on eligible purchases.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 offers at a glance The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts at 12:00 AM on August 7, with Prime members getting early access to all the deals.

Get an instant 10% discount on eligible purchases using selected Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions during the sale.

Enjoy No Cost EMI options on select smartwatches, making premium models more affordable with flexible monthly payments.

Exchange your old smartwatch or smartphone to receive additional exchange value on eligible products.

Look out for on page coupons, as many smartwatch listings will include extra discounts that can be applied before checkout.

Amazon Pay users can earn cashback and rewards on eligible purchases, depending on the payment method and ongoing offers. Your smartwatch can do much more than track your fitness

Feature What you can do Bluetooth calling Answer and make calls from your wrist Smart notifications Read messages, emails and app alerts instantly Sleep and wellness Track sleep, stress, heart rate and recovery Built in GPS Navigate and record outdoor workouts phone free Music and camera control Change songs and remotely capture photos Safety and productivity Use SOS, alarms, weather, reminders and Find My Phone

BEST OVERALL

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic is a premium Wear OS smartwatch that blends a timeless design with powerful health and productivity features. Its signature rotating bezel makes navigation effortless, while ECG, blood pressure monitoring and sleep tracking add to its appeal. With LTE support, you can stay connected without your phone. If you are planning to shop during the Amazon Sale, this model is expected to attract attractive discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Specifications Display 1.3-inch Super AMOLED Battery Up to 40 hours with fast charging Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Health features ECG, BP, heart rate, sleep, SpO2 Durability IP68 and 5ATM water resistance

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Amazfit Balance is built for users who want advanced fitness tracking without sacrificing battery life. It offers body composition analysis, dual-band GPS, AI-powered coaching and a bright AMOLED display inside a premium aluminium frame. The smartwatch is suitable for workouts as well as everyday wear. If you are waiting for the Amazon Sale, this smartwatch is worth adding to your wishlist thanks to its strong feature-to-price ratio.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED Battery Up to 14 days GPS Dual-band GNSS Health features Body composition, VO₂ Max, temperature, heart rate Connectivity Bluetooth calling

WEAR OS POWERED

Powered by Wear OS 4 and Qualcomm Snapdragon W5, the OnePlus Watch 2R delivers a flagship smartwatch experience with excellent battery life. It combines smooth performance, accurate GPS tracking and more than 100 sports modes in a lightweight design. The long battery backup makes it ideal for daily use. During the Amazon Sale, this smartwatch is expected to become one of the most attractive Wear OS options in its segment.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Battery Up to 100 hours Processor Snapdragon W5 GPS Dual-frequency GPS Durability IP68 and 5ATM

Garmin Forerunner 55 focuses on runners who want accurate GPS tracking and detailed workout insights without paying for premium extras. Daily suggested workouts, recovery guidance and Garmin's trusted fitness ecosystem make it an excellent training companion. Its long battery life also reduces charging worries. If you are shopping during the Amazon Sale, this running watch is worth considering for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications Display Sunlight-visible colour display Battery Up to 2 weeks GPS Built-in GPS Fitness features Daily suggested workouts, pace guidance Water resistance 5ATM

Garmin Venu Sq 2 combines a vibrant AMOLED display with Garmin's reliable health and fitness tracking platform. It offers detailed wellness insights, GPS tracking and impressive battery life in a lightweight square design. The smartwatch is ideal for users who prioritise health monitoring over smart apps. You may find attractive deals during the Amazon Sale, making it an even better value purchase.

Specifications Display AMOLED touchscreen Battery Up to 11 days GPS Built-in GPS Health features Heart rate, sleep, stress, Body Battery Water resistance 5ATM

Amazfit Bip 6 delivers excellent value with a large AMOLED display, built-in GPS, AI features and up to 14 days of battery life. It also supports Bluetooth calling, offline maps and over 140 workout modes, making it suitable for both casual users and fitness enthusiasts. If you are planning your purchases for the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, this smartwatch deserves a place on your shortlist alongside other Amazon Sale offers.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch AMOLED Battery Up to 14 days GPS Built-in GPS with free maps Workout modes 140+ Water resistance 5ATM

RUGGED WATCH

Designed for outdoor adventures, the Noise Endeavour Pro features a rugged build, dual-band GPS and strong water resistance. Its long standby battery and AI companion make it suitable for trekking, hiking and travel. The smartwatch also works with both Android and iPhone devices. Keep an eye on the Amazon Sale, where rugged smartwatches often receive attractive discounts.

Specifications Display AMOLED display Battery Up to 28 days standby GPS Dual-band GPS Water resistance 164ft water resistance Compatibility Android and iOS

Noise Pro 6R combines a premium stainless steel design with useful smart features like built-in GPS, Strava integration, AI assistance and Emergency SOS. Its bright AMOLED display remains visible even outdoors, while Bluetooth connectivity adds convenience. It is a stylish everyday smartwatch that also supports fitness tracking. The Amazon Sale could make this premium-looking smartwatch even more affordable.

Specifications Display 1.46-inch AMOLED, 1000 nits Battery Long battery life GPS Built-in GPS Special features AI Pro, Strava, Emergency SOS Durability 3ATM water resistance

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS offers built-in GPS, Gorilla Glass protection and AI-based automatic gym detection at an affordable price. It is designed for users who want reliable activity tracking without spending heavily. A bright AMOLED display and long battery life further improve its appeal. This smartwatch could become a popular budget pick during the Amazon Sale for fitness-focused buyers.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Battery Up to 15 days GPS Built-in GPS Sensors Advanced X2 chip with 6-axis sensors Water resistance 3ATM

BUDGET FRIENDLY

Noise Pro 6 focuses on AI-powered features with intelligent assistance, AI-generated watch faces and a refreshed Nebula UI 2.0 experience. It also offers Emergency SOS, a large AMOLED display and compatibility with Android and iPhone devices. If you are looking for a feature-rich everyday smartwatch, this could be a good option to watch during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 1.85-inch AMOLED Processor EN2 processor Software Nebula UI 2.0 Special features AI Companion, AI watch faces, Emergency SOS Compatibility Android and iOS

How to pick the right smartwatch An AMOLED display offers richer colours, deeper blacks and significantly better outdoor visibility than a standard LCD, making it easier to read notifications in bright sunlight.

A smartwatch that comfortably lasts a week or more is generally more practical than one packed with features that needs charging every day.

If you frequently take calls on the move, Bluetooth calling is worth having. Outdoor runners and cyclists should prioritise built in GPS instead of relying on a connected smartphone.

Check whether the smartwatch supports your Android or iPhone properly, as some advanced features may only be available on specific operating systems.

Reliable heart rate and sleep tracking, water resistance, durable construction and good software support will usually have a bigger impact on your experience than dozens of rarely used features. Similar articles for you I tested 25+ wearables in 2026: Only these 9 smartwatches are actually worth your money

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