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Still using your smartwatch only for fitness? These features prove today's smartwatches can make life much easier

Smartwatches can do much more than track your fitness. With Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starting on August 7, these deals could be the perfect time to upgrade.

Updated5 Aug 2026, 02:15 PM IST
Modern smartwatches can help with much more than just tracking your health.
Modern smartwatches can help with much more than just tracking your health.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Many people buy a smartwatch to count steps, monitor heart rate or keep track of workouts. While these features remain useful, today's smartwatches have evolved into capable everyday companions that can help you answer calls, control music, receive notifications, navigate unfamiliar routes and even keep an eye on your sleep and stress levels.

Our PicksBest overallAI featuresWear OS poweredRugged watchBudget friendlyFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you've been waiting to upgrade, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 begins on August 7. Several smartwatch deals have already been revealed, with buyers also expected to get bank offers, exchange bonuses, coupons and No Cost EMI on eligible purchases.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 offers at a glance

  • The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts at 12:00 AM on August 7, with Prime members getting early access to all the deals.
  • Get an instant 10% discount on eligible purchases using selected Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions during the sale.
  • Enjoy No Cost EMI options on select smartwatches, making premium models more affordable with flexible monthly payments.
  • Exchange your old smartwatch or smartphone to receive additional exchange value on eligible products.
  • Look out for on page coupons, as many smartwatch listings will include extra discounts that can be applied before checkout.
  • Amazon Pay users can earn cashback and rewards on eligible purchases, depending on the payment method and ongoing offers.

Your smartwatch can do much more than track your fitness

FeatureWhat you can do
Bluetooth callingAnswer and make calls from your wrist
Smart notificationsRead messages, emails and app alerts instantly
Sleep and wellnessTrack sleep, stress, heart rate and recovery
Built in GPSNavigate and record outdoor workouts phone free
Music and camera controlChange songs and remotely capture photos
Safety and productivityUse SOS, alarms, weather, reminders and Find My Phone

BEST OVERALL

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic is a premium Wear OS smartwatch that blends a timeless design with powerful health and productivity features. Its signature rotating bezel makes navigation effortless, while ECG, blood pressure monitoring and sleep tracking add to its appeal. With LTE support, you can stay connected without your phone. If you are planning to shop during the Amazon Sale, this model is expected to attract attractive discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Specifications

Display
1.3-inch Super AMOLED
Battery
Up to 40 hours with fast charging
Connectivity
LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Health features
ECG, BP, heart rate, sleep, SpO2
Durability
IP68 and 5ATM water resistance

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

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Amazfit Balance is built for users who want advanced fitness tracking without sacrificing battery life. It offers body composition analysis, dual-band GPS, AI-powered coaching and a bright AMOLED display inside a premium aluminium frame. The smartwatch is suitable for workouts as well as everyday wear. If you are waiting for the Amazon Sale, this smartwatch is worth adding to your wishlist thanks to its strong feature-to-price ratio.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch AMOLED
Battery
Up to 14 days
GPS
Dual-band GNSS
Health features
Body composition, VO₂ Max, temperature, heart rate
Connectivity
Bluetooth calling

WEAR OS POWERED

Powered by Wear OS 4 and Qualcomm Snapdragon W5, the OnePlus Watch 2R delivers a flagship smartwatch experience with excellent battery life. It combines smooth performance, accurate GPS tracking and more than 100 sports modes in a lightweight design. The long battery backup makes it ideal for daily use. During the Amazon Sale, this smartwatch is expected to become one of the most attractive Wear OS options in its segment.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Battery
Up to 100 hours
Processor
Snapdragon W5
GPS
Dual-frequency GPS
Durability
IP68 and 5ATM

Garmin Forerunner 55 focuses on runners who want accurate GPS tracking and detailed workout insights without paying for premium extras. Daily suggested workouts, recovery guidance and Garmin's trusted fitness ecosystem make it an excellent training companion. Its long battery life also reduces charging worries. If you are shopping during the Amazon Sale, this running watch is worth considering for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications

Display
Sunlight-visible colour display
Battery
Up to 2 weeks
GPS
Built-in GPS
Fitness features
Daily suggested workouts, pace guidance
Water resistance
5ATM

Garmin Venu Sq 2 combines a vibrant AMOLED display with Garmin's reliable health and fitness tracking platform. It offers detailed wellness insights, GPS tracking and impressive battery life in a lightweight square design. The smartwatch is ideal for users who prioritise health monitoring over smart apps. You may find attractive deals during the Amazon Sale, making it an even better value purchase.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED touchscreen
Battery
Up to 11 days
GPS
Built-in GPS
Health features
Heart rate, sleep, stress, Body Battery
Water resistance
5ATM

Amazfit Bip 6 delivers excellent value with a large AMOLED display, built-in GPS, AI features and up to 14 days of battery life. It also supports Bluetooth calling, offline maps and over 140 workout modes, making it suitable for both casual users and fitness enthusiasts. If you are planning your purchases for the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, this smartwatch deserves a place on your shortlist alongside other Amazon Sale offers.

Specifications

Display
1.97-inch AMOLED
Battery
Up to 14 days
GPS
Built-in GPS with free maps
Workout modes
140+
Water resistance
5ATM

RUGGED WATCH

Designed for outdoor adventures, the Noise Endeavour Pro features a rugged build, dual-band GPS and strong water resistance. Its long standby battery and AI companion make it suitable for trekking, hiking and travel. The smartwatch also works with both Android and iPhone devices. Keep an eye on the Amazon Sale, where rugged smartwatches often receive attractive discounts.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED display
Battery
Up to 28 days standby
GPS
Dual-band GPS
Water resistance
164ft water resistance
Compatibility
Android and iOS

Noise Pro 6R combines a premium stainless steel design with useful smart features like built-in GPS, Strava integration, AI assistance and Emergency SOS. Its bright AMOLED display remains visible even outdoors, while Bluetooth connectivity adds convenience. It is a stylish everyday smartwatch that also supports fitness tracking. The Amazon Sale could make this premium-looking smartwatch even more affordable.

Specifications

Display
1.46-inch AMOLED, 1000 nits
Battery
Long battery life
GPS
Built-in GPS
Special features
AI Pro, Strava, Emergency SOS
Durability
3ATM water resistance

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS offers built-in GPS, Gorilla Glass protection and AI-based automatic gym detection at an affordable price. It is designed for users who want reliable activity tracking without spending heavily. A bright AMOLED display and long battery life further improve its appeal. This smartwatch could become a popular budget pick during the Amazon Sale for fitness-focused buyers.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED with Gorilla Glass
Battery
Up to 15 days
GPS
Built-in GPS
Sensors
Advanced X2 chip with 6-axis sensors
Water resistance
3ATM

BUDGET FRIENDLY

Noise Pro 6 focuses on AI-powered features with intelligent assistance, AI-generated watch faces and a refreshed Nebula UI 2.0 experience. It also offers Emergency SOS, a large AMOLED display and compatibility with Android and iPhone devices. If you are looking for a feature-rich everyday smartwatch, this could be a good option to watch during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Display
1.85-inch AMOLED
Processor
EN2 processor
Software
Nebula UI 2.0
Special features
AI Companion, AI watch faces, Emergency SOS
Compatibility
Android and iOS

How to pick the right smartwatch

  • An AMOLED display offers richer colours, deeper blacks and significantly better outdoor visibility than a standard LCD, making it easier to read notifications in bright sunlight.
  • A smartwatch that comfortably lasts a week or more is generally more practical than one packed with features that needs charging every day.
  • If you frequently take calls on the move, Bluetooth calling is worth having. Outdoor runners and cyclists should prioritise built in GPS instead of relying on a connected smartphone.
  • Check whether the smartwatch supports your Android or iPhone properly, as some advanced features may only be available on specific operating systems.
  • Reliable heart rate and sleep tracking, water resistance, durable construction and good software support will usually have a bigger impact on your experience than dozens of rarely used features.

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FAQs

When does the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 begin?

The sale starts at 12:00 AM on August 7, 2026, with discounts across smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and other electronics.

What offers will be available during the sale?

Shoppers can expect instant bank discounts, exchange offers, No Cost EMI, coupons and Amazon Pay rewards on eligible products.

Can a smartwatch replace a fitness band?

Yes. Most smartwatches include fitness tracking while also offering Bluetooth calling, notifications, music controls and many other smart features.

Which smartwatch features should I prioritise?

Focus on display quality, battery life, health tracking accuracy, Bluetooth calling, GPS and compatibility with your smartphone.

Is it worth buying a smartwatch in 2026?

If you want a device that helps you stay connected, monitor your health and manage daily tasks from your wrist, a smartwatch is still a worthwhile upgrade, especially during major sale events.

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