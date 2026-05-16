Still visiting costly print shops for school assignments? These 7 printers can save money and time

School projects still end up on paper more often than many people expect. Worksheets, charts, lab records, assignments, presentation handouts, and research files continue to be part of daily school and college work. That is why owning a printer at home now feels less like an extra device and more like a practical tool for students.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price HP 303d Auto Duplex Laser Printer (New Launch), 30 PPM, 256 MB Memory, USB 2.0, Black View Details Get Price Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation View Details Get Price Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer, Black, Standard View Details ₹17,898 Check Offers HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty on Registration| Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Office/Home View Details ₹14,499 Check Offers Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer with Duplex and ADF with 2 Years Standard Warranty View Details ₹19,499 Check Offers View More

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The bigger question is not whether you need a printer, but which type makes sense for your workload. Laser printers are usually faster and work well for text-heavy assignments. Ink tank printers cost less per page and are more suitable for colour charts, graphics, and project covers. Features such as Wi-Fi printing, auto duplex support, and scan-copy functions also matter because most students now work across laptops, tablets, and phones.

To make things easier, we reviewed some of the most useful printers that students and parents can consider in 2026. The list includes both laser and ink tank models across different budgets and usage needs.

For Fast Assignment Printing

The HP 303d is built for students who mostly print notes, assignments, and black-and-white documents. Its automatic duplex printing helps reduce paper use, especially when printing long reports or study material. The printer supports speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and comes with 256MB of memory for handling larger print jobs. HP includes a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray, making it suitable for regular school or college use. Connectivity is limited to USB 2.0, so it works best with desktop and laptop setups rather than mobile-first users.

HP claims a monthly print capacity of up to 30,000 pages. The printer uses the HP 181A black toner cartridge.

2. Brother HL-L2440DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Brother HL-L2440DW is another strong option for students who need a monochrome printer with wireless support. Unlike many entry-level laser printers, this model supports Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and USB connectivity.

It delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing. Students can also print directly from Android and iPhone devices using mobile printing support.

The printer offers print resolution up to 1200 x 1200 dpi and includes a 250-sheet paper tray. Brother says the TN-2570XL toner cartridge can print up to 3,000 pages, which can help reduce running costs over time.

All-in-One Printers for Everyday School Work

The Canon MF3010 remains a practical choice for homes where scanning and copying are just as important as printing. It combines print, scan, and copy functions in one compact machine. This monochrome laser printer offers print speeds of up to 18 pages per minute with a print resolution of 600 x 600 dpi. It supports paper sizes including A4, A5, B5, Legal, and Letter formats.

The flatbed scanner also delivers 600 x 600 dpi resolution, which is useful for digitising notes, certificates, and project sheets. Connectivity is limited to USB 2.0, and there is no Wi-Fi or mobile printing support, which may matter for users who prefer wireless workflows.

Students working on colour-heavy projects may find the HP Smart Tank 580 more useful than a laser printer. This all-in-one ink tank printer supports printing, scanning, and copying, while keeping ink costs relatively low. It supports print speeds of up to 12 pages per minute for black prints and 5 pages per minute for colour. Draft printing speeds can go higher for quicker output during bulk jobs.

The printer includes built-in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct support. It also works with the HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and Android print services for mobile printing. HP includes a 100-sheet input tray and a flatbed scanner with up to 1200 dpi resolution. Manual duplex printing is supported as well.

Best Ink Tank Printers for Colour Projects

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 is designed for homes that print frequently. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, while also offering automatic duplex printing. The printer delivers speeds of around 11 images per minute for black and 6 images per minute for colour output. Canon claims the GI-71 ink bottles can print up to 6,000 black pages and 7,700 colour pages.

This model also includes a flatbed scanner and a 35-sheet automatic document feeder, which can save time while scanning multi-page assignments or records. Wi-Fi, USB, AirPrint, Mopria, and Canon PRINT app support are included for flexible connectivity across devices.

The Epson EcoTank L3250 focuses on low running costs and wireless convenience. It supports printing, scanning, and copying for home and student use. The printer offers maximum print resolution up to 4800 x 1200 dpi. Epson rates ISO print speeds at up to 15 images per minute for black and 8 images per minute for colour.

Its flatbed scanner supports scanning resolution up to 1200 x 2400 dpi. The EcoTank refill system is one of the main highlights here, with Epson claiming yields of up to 4,500 black pages and 7,500 colour pages. Students can also print wirelessly using Epson iPrint, Epson Smart Panel, and Remote Print Driver support.

The Brother DCP-T535DW is one of the newer printers in this category and covers most features students usually look for in 2026. It supports printing, scanning, and copying, while also offering auto duplex printing and borderless printing support. Dual-band Wi-Fi and USB connectivity are available, alongside mobile printing through the Brother Mobile Connect app.

Brother claims print speeds of up to 27 pages per minute for monochrome prints and 11 pages per minute for colour. The printer supports multiple paper formats, including A4, Letter, Legal, envelopes, and photo sizes. The company says its BTD100 ink bottles can deliver up to 15,000 black pages and 5,000 colour pages, making it suitable for homes with frequent printing needs.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Printer for School Projects 1. Printing Cost Matters More Than Printer Price A low-priced printer does not always mean lower long-term cost. Check ink bottle or toner refill prices and estimated page yield before buying. Students who print regularly should look for printers with refillable ink tanks or high-yield toner support.

2. Choose Between Laser and Ink Tank Carefully Laser printers are better for black-and-white assignments, notes, and PDFs because they print faster and usually need less maintenance. Ink tank printers make more sense for colour charts, diagrams, artwork, and presentation pages.

3. Wi-Fi and Mobile Printing Save Time Many students now work directly from phones, tablets, and laptops. A printer with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, AirPrint, or app support can make printing easier without depending on cables every time.

4. Auto Duplex Printing Can Reduce Paper Use Automatic two-sided printing helps save paper during large assignments, project reports, and study notes. It also reduces manual effort when printing long documents.

5. Print, Scan and Copy Features Are Useful for Students An all-in-one printer can handle project printouts, scanned notes, ID copies, and document submissions from one machine. This becomes useful during exams, admissions, and regular school work.