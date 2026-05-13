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Stop checking your phone on vacation: These 5 AI CCTV cameras only alert you for real threats

These AI-powered CCTV cameras come with motion tracking feature and they are available at a discount of up to 80% on Amazon.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published13 May 2026, 08:00 AM IST
These AI-powered CCTV cameras are ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.
These AI-powered CCTV cameras are ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.(HT Tech)
AI Quick Read

Vacations are the time for unplugging from your daily life and focusing on the experiences at hand and not checking your phone constantly to check if that motion alert from your home's CCTV camera was your neighbour's dog or swaying curtains. Yet a lot of home owners, who use traditional CCTV cameras live in anxiety than peace of mind. In 2026, the goal of having a security camera is not just surveillance but also autonomy, or in this case CCTV cameras that alert in case of real emergencies only. That is where the new generation of AI-powered CCTV cameras come into picture.

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Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Unlike traditional security cameras, AI-powered security cameras use advanced AI algorithms to distinguish between real threats and everyday movement. They can tell the difference between a person and a pet, identify unusual activity, recognise vehicles, and even alert you only when something genuinely important happens. The result is that you aren't bombarded with alerts. Also there are fewer interruptions and fewer false alarms.

So, if you are planning to add an AI-powered security camera to your home's security, here are our top picks for you.

Top 3 features of the best AI CCTV cameras for Indian homes

This security camera by Fireshell is designed for users who want wider indoor surveillance without installing multiple cameras. It features a compact dual-lens design that combines a fixed wide-angle camera with a PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) lens. This helps it monitor multiple corners of a room simultaneously. It comes with a 10MP dual-camera setup that delivers sharper footage with improved clarity, while full-colour night vision enhances visibility in low-light environments. On the AI front, it features AI-powered human detection feature that helps reduce false alerts caused by pets or moving objects. This camera also includes two-way audio for live communication, Wi-Fi connectivity for remote app access, and 360-degree coverage for monitoring homes, children, pets, or elderly family members with better situational awareness. Additionally, it comes with IP66 rating, which makes it ideal for almost all weather conditions.

Specifications

Lens and Camera Configuration
Dual-lens setup with 10MP resolution (5MP + 5MP), including PTZ movable lens and fixed lens
Coverage Area
360-degree PTZ rotation with continuous fixed wide-angle monitoring
Connectivity
Wi-Fi enabled with Android and iOS app support for remote access and monitoring
Sensors
AI human motion detection with instant smartphone alerts
Special Features
Full-colour night vision, two-way audio communication, remote pan and tilt controls
AI-Based Features
Smart human detection designed to minimise false motion alerts

Reason to buy

Good video quality

Easy to use

Accurate motion detection

Reason to avoid

Average Audio in noisy environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this CCTV camera for its video quality, motion detection feature and two-way audio.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its video quality and two-way audio.

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This AI-powered CCTV camera by Fire Turtle is designed for users who want broader home coverage from a single indoor camera. It features a compact wall-mount design that combines two 5MP lenses, one fixed and one PTZ-enabled, to deliver simultaneous wide-angle and movable views. This dual-camera setup improves scene clarity and detail, while colour night vision enhances visibility after dark. This camera supports 360-degree monitoring, which in turn helps in reducing blind spots. It gets a built-in two-way audio feature that allows real-time communication, while AI-powered human motion detection and smart alerts help filter out unnecessary notifications.

Specifications

Lens and Camera Configuration
Dual-lens setup with 5MP + 5MP; one fixed lens + one PTZ lens for dual-view monitoring.
Coverage Area
360° pan coverage with simultaneous fixed wide-angle view for reduced blind spots.
Connectivity
Wi-Fi enabled with smartphone app support for remote live view and alerts.
Sensors
Motion detection with instant mobile notifications; supports local storage up to 128GB microSD.
Special Features
1080p colour night vision, PTZ controls, built-in siren, and two-way audio.
AI-Based Features
AI human detection for smarter alerts and fewer false triggers

Reason to buy

Good camera and video quality

Easy to use

Versatile dual lens design

Reason to avoid

Average reliability

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this CCTV camera to be of good quality, with clear video and dual-lens functionality that allows viewing two different angles. They appreciate its ease of use and versatility for both home and office settings. However, its connectivity has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its video quality, two-way audio and ease of use.

This AI-powered CCTV camera by FINICKY WORLD comes with an HD camera that captures clear footage with colour-enhanced night vision for better low-light visibility. It comes with a 4MP wide-angle lens that helps cover larger indoor spaces, while 360-degree pan-and-tilt functionality reduces blind spots. It comes with built-in two-way audio feature that allows instant communication with family members, visitors and even pets. Additionally, it comes with an AI-based human motion detection feature that sends smarter alerts to your phone, reducing unnecessary notifications caused by non-human movement.

Specifications

Lens and Camera Configuration
Single HD lens with pan-and-tilt (PTZ) functionality for dynamic indoor monitoring.
Coverage Area
Wide-angle view with 360° rotational coverage for near-complete room visibility.
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi enabled; supports remote monitoring via mobile app.
Sensors
Motion detection sensor with instant alert notifications to connected smartphones.
Special Features
Two-way audio, infrared/colour night vision, SD card support, live streaming.
AI-Based Features
AI human detection for smarter alerts and reduced false triggers

Reason to buy

Good build and video quality

Clear night vision videos

Value for money buy

Reason to avoid

Average motion detection

Average connectivity.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this CCTV camera's excellent build quality, crystal-clear resolution, and easy installation with clear instructions. The night vision feature has also received positive feedback. However, its connectivity and motion detection feature has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its video quality and night vision feature.

This AI-powered security camera by Maizic features a sleek dome-style design that blends easily into homes while offering wide-area monitoring through motorised pan-and-tilt movement. It comes with an HD camera that captures sharp footage with enhanced colour night vision, delivering more natural and accurate visuals in low light conditions. Additionally, it comes with an AI-powered human tracking feature that automatically follows movement across the room, which in turn improves the overall monitoring efficiency. It also comes with built-in two-way audio that enables live conversations, while app-based remote access adds convenience.

Specifications

Lens and Camera Configuration
Single HD lens with motorised PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) support and AI auto-tracking.
Coverage Area
360° rotational coverage with wide-angle viewing for full-room surveillance.
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi enabled with smartphone app support for remote live monitoring.
Sensors
Motion sensor with instant push alerts and movement-triggered recording.
Special Features
Two-way audio, colour night vision, microSD storage support, remote PTZ controls.
AI-Based Features
AI human detection and auto-tracking for smarter surveillance and reduced false alerts

Reason to buy

Easy to use

Good functionality

Reason to avoid

Average image quality

Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera easy to set up and use, with good functionality and value for money. However, its connectivity and image quality has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its image quality and connectivity.

This AI-powered security camera by Qubo features a compact indoor form factor. Its dome-style design blends neatly into contemporary interiors. It comes with a high-resolution camera that delivers sharp footage while the NightPulse colour night vision ofefrs more natural, colour-accurate low-light visuals. Additionally, it comes with a motorised pan-and-tilt feature that enables near-complete room coverage, reducing blind spots. It also offers two-way audio support for real-time communication, while AI features like human tracking, person detection, and auto-alarm make alerts smarter and more relevant.

Specifications

Lens and Camera Configuration
Single 3MP/2K HD lens with PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) functionality and AI auto-tracking.
Coverage Area
360° horizontal coverage with wide-angle viewing for complete room monitoring.
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi with app-based remote access and cloud/local storage support.
Sensors
Motion detection, human detection, instant alerts, and event-triggered recording.
Special Features
NightPulse colour night vision, two-way audio, auto alarm/siren, SD card support.
AI-Based Features
AI human detection, smart motion tracking, and auto-alarm triggers

Reason to buy

Good camera and video quality

Good connectivity

Reliable night vision

Reason to avoid

Some premium features may require subscription

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this security camera to be excellent for home use, with clear video quality that can be seen on the app and performs well even in low-light conditions. The camera is easy to install and configure, connects smoothly to Wi-Fi, and features impressive night vision capability.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this CCTV camera for its image and video quality and connectivity.

Top 3 features of the best AI CCTV cameras for Indian homes

NAMECAMERACOVERAGE AREASENSORS
Fireshell Smarthome Dual Lens 10MP (5MP+5MP) WiFi CCTV Camera5MP + 5MP360-degreeAI human motion detection with instant smartphone alerts
Fire turtle Smarthome Dual Lens Mini Fox 5+5MP WiFi CCTV Camera5MP + 5MP360-degreeMotion detection with instant mobile notifications; supports local storage up to 128GB microSD
FINICKY-WORLD Dual Lens WiFi IP 360° Camera4MP + 4MP360-degreeMotion detection sensor
Maizic Smarthome Dual Lens Mini Fox WiFi CCTV Camera 5MP + 5MP360-degreeMotion sensor with instant push alerts
Qubo Smart 360° 3MP [2K] Baby Monitor by Hero Group3MP360-degreeMotion detection, human detection, instant alerts, and event-triggered recording

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of CCTV security cameras, including AI-powered security cameras and hidden security cameras. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of AI-powered security cameras across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about camera lens, night vision technology, use of AI for surveillance and audio technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesStop checking your phone on vacation: These 5 AI CCTV cameras only alert you for real threats

FAQs

Do AI CCTV cameras work without Wi-Fi?

Most AI features need Wi-Fi for app alerts and cloud services, but many cameras continue local recording via microSD cards even if internet connectivity is lost.

Can AI CCTV cameras detect only humans?

Most modern AI cameras can distinguish between humans, pets, vehicles, and general motion.

Do AI CCTV cameras record all the time?

It depends on the model. Many support 24/7 continuous recording, while others offer motion-triggered recording to save storage.

What resolution should I choose for a home CCTV camera?

For Indian homes, 1080p Full HD is the minimum recommended. 2K or 3MP/4MP cameras provide sharper facial details and better licence plate visibility.

Are indoor and outdoor AI CCTV cameras different?

Yes. Outdoor cameras usually have weatherproof IP ratings, stronger night vision, and wider coverage, while indoor cameras focus on compact design and PTZ movement.

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