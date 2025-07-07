Stop Killing Games petition passes 1 million signatures, what's next for gamers?

The Stop Killing Game movement, a campaign to safeguard consumer rights and digital preservation in gaming, has reached over 1 million signatures. This petition demands legal protection for the games that have been purchased by gamers and, with this milestone, the EU has to create new laws regarding these demands. However, the petition now faces scrutiny over the validity of the signatures.

Launched back in 2024 by YouTuber Ross Scott, when Ubisoft shut down a game called The Crew, the movement was created from widespread frustration over the loss of access to purchased games. The Crew, a game that features a single-player mode, became entirely unplayable when Ubisoft shut down the servers and revoked licences. This left gamers with absolutely nothing in hand.

The demands of the movement are straightforward: if a game is sold without an expiration date, players should be able to retain access even after official support ends. The campaign does not ask the studios to keep the game online forever, but to keep providing offline patches and community server tools so the game stays playable after official shutdown.

To advance these goals, Stop Killing Games initiated a petition through the European Citizens’ Initiative process to drive legislative change across the EU. The overwhelming support for the petition shows the broad concern among gamers, but the founder of the movement warned that some signatures may be falsified.

The gaming industry is resisting, with major publishers arguing that mandating post-shutdown support access will increase costs, pose security risks and stifle creative freedom. Critics like the independent developer Pirate Software have stated their concerns that the demands could be burdensome for smaller studios.

Despite the challenges, the Stop Killing Games campaign has ignited a debate about digital ownership, consumer protection and preservation of games, as every game is becoming digital-only rather than a physical copy.

