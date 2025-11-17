Stop overthinking, here's your guide to pick the best handheld gaming console

So you finally gave in to the hype and decided to buy a handheld gaming console, but which one to buy? There are dozens to choose from, and if you look into each one of them, it will only get confusing for you. Here is an article to help you make the choice easier and explain each of the options clearly.

Team Xbox or team PlayStation If you are a PlayStation boy, then I would recommend the PlayStation Portal. It got the same DualShock orientation and all your PS exclusives are here. PS Portal was a console with crutches, and its crutches were a whole PlayStation 5, but only until Sony released an update that made it a powerful cloud gaming machine. And the best part is that now you don't need a PlayStation to use the Portal. You can just buy a PlayStation Premium subscription, and you are all set. And it's only Rs. 19,000 on Amazon, a perfect handheld for PlayStation fans.

For Xbox fans, we have the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally, which has the same Xbox-style controls on a handheld that can run games natively on the device itself. It is Windows-powered, and it can be used as a PC as well. Apart from Xbox exclusives, you also get the complete Steam library, Epic Games library and any other game store that you want to buy the games from. It is like a small gaming PC that you are buying.

Let's go the Steam way SteamDeck is one of the best handheld gaming computers, according to the value you are getting with it. Also, it is not a Windows handheld, so no glitches or crashes. It runs on SteamOS, which is based on Linux, offering the best performance out of the hardware it comes with. There is also an OLED version if picture quality is what you are after. And did I mention that since it is built by Valve, it can run the massive Steam library of games?

Then we have the special case, the Nintendo Switch If you are a big Nintendo fan and want to play the exclusives like Breath of the Wild and more, then the Switch is the perfect choice that you should go for. Well, you can go for Switch 1 instead of Switch 2 because it is a better value for money than the new version. There are a bunch of more reasons to go for Switch, like you can connect it to your TV, play local multiplayer games, and battery life is much better than other handhelds.