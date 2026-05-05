Stop overthinking! The top 7 beginner-friendly OTGs under ₹10,000 revealed

So, you have been putting off baking and grilling because choosing the right oven feels a little confusing and a pricey buy? Well, it's time to stop overthinking as you don't need to buy a costly and space-consuming oven to bake your favourite desserts or snacks. Oven Toaster Grillers or OTG, as they are popular called, let you bake desserts, grill meat and snacks toast veggies at home at a fraction of a price and space compared to traditional ovens.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price INALSA Oven Toaster Griller 10 L, Cake Baking Oven OTG Multi-Task with Temperature 800 Watts, Includes Baking Pan, Grill Tray & Tray Handle (Black/Silver), kitchen,2 Year Warranty View Details ₹2,499 CHECK DETAILS Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 25 Litre, 1700W, Oven Toaster Griller with 6 Heating Modes, Rotisserie, Convection Fan, Temperature Control, Bake, Grill & Toast, Oven for Baking -Black (SA5025RC) View Details ₹6,299 CHECK DETAILS Faber FOTG 20L Neo|1400 Watts OTG|Bake,Toast, Grill| 4 Stage Functions,Upper & Lower Heating|Cool-Touch Handle, Heat Resistant Glass, Indicator Light, Auto-Shut, Ready Bell| Removable Crumb Tray View Details ₹3,990 CHECK DETAILS Bajaj 1000T Oven Toaster Grill (10 liter Otg) | Temperature control | Stainless Steel Body With Transparent Glass Door | Black | 2 Year Warranty | 800 Watts View Details GET PRICE Morphy Richards 20R Otg Oven For Kitchen, Cooking Range With Oven And Grill For Baking, Tandoor, Rotisserie Function, Manual, 1400 Watts, 20L View Details ₹5,199 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Unlike traditional ovens, OTGs are available in capacities as low as 10L and come at a price of less than ₹10,000. These OTGs are designed to make cooking simple, efficient, and beginner-friendly. Whether you are baking your first cake or grilling quick snacks, these ovens offer simple yet all the essential features without overwhelming you. To help you with your decision we have curated a list of the seven best OTGs that you can buy in India under ₹10,000. But before we get into that, let's look at all the factors that you need to look into before buying an OTG.

Factors to consider while buying an OTG Capacity: Choose the size that best suits your needs. For instance, an OTG with a capacity ranging between 9L and 20L is ideal for individuals and couples, while the ones with capacity ranging between 21L and 40L is ideal for families of three to five people. Similarly, OTGs with capacity of greater than 40L is suitable for large families of five or more people.

Power consumption: The calculation is simple, a higher wattage OTG will heat up faster and therefore cook faster. The ideal wattage for an OTG with a capacity of up to 20L would be somewhere between 800W and 1000W. OTGs with a capacity of 20L and more should have a wattage of 1000W and higher.

Cooking functions: Look for different cooking functions like convection mode, rotisserie function and multiple racks to get the best out of the appliance.

Temperature control: Look for a temperature control knob to set the temperature that best suits the dish that you are cooking.

Safety features: Look for features such as tempered glass door and cool-touch handle for safety.

Now that you have all the information, let's take you through our list of the best OTGs under ₹10,000.

Best OTGs under ₹ 10,000 for beginners

This OTG by Inalsa features a sleek stainless-steel finish with a compact, countertop-friendly design that is ideal for modern Indian kitchens. It comes with an adjustable temperature control and multiple heating modes that allow precise baking, grilling, and toasting. It comes with a convection function, which ensures even heat distribution, while the motorised rotisserie function makes roasting simple and effortless. It comes with a sturdy glass door, timer with auto shut-off, and heat-resistant handles, all of which help this OTG to balance performance with safety. It is designed for families with up to two members and it includes all essential accessories like a baking tray, grill rack, and crumb tray for easy cooking and cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 10L Wattage 800W Temperature Range 100 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius Cooking Features Convection, motorised rotisserie, 4-stage heat selection Reasons to buy Good build quality Good cooking performance Premium look Easy to use Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this OTG to be of good quality, well-designed, and solidly built, with easy-to-use controls and excellent baking performance. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this OTG for its cooking performance and features.

2. Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 25 Litre, 1700W, Oven Toaster Griller with 6 Heating Modes, Rotisserie, Convection Fan, Temperature Control, Bake, Grill & Toast, Oven for Baking -Black (SA5025RC) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This OTG by Glen features a sleek black, compact design with a stainless-steel interior. It comes with a capillary thermostat for precise temperature control and a 60-minute timer with auto shut-off for hassle-free cooking. It is equipped with convection, motorised rotisserie, and 6 heating modes, that handle everything from baking and grilling to roasting efficiently. This oven comes with a light and a transparent door that improve visibility, while the cool-touch handle, sturdy knobs, and removable crumb tray enhance safety and ease of maintenance, which makes it a practical pick for people who are just starting their baking journeys.

Specifications Capacity 25L Wattage 1700W Temperature Range 90 degrees Celsius to 230 degrees Celsius Cooking Features Convection fan, motorised rotisserie, 6 heating modes, upper and lower heating Reasons to buy Good build quality Good cooking performance Easy to use Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its versatility and affordability, especially appreciating convection and rotisserie features at this price. However, its durability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this OTG for its cooking performance and affordability.

This OTG by Faber features a sleek, modern black design with a compact countertop footprint and durable build. It comes with an adjustable temperature control and multiple heating modes, which makes it suitable for baking, grilling, and toasting. This oven is equipped with a timer and auto shut-off for precise cooking and added safety. It comes with a heat-resistant glass door and cool-touch handle that enhance usability and safety. It is designed for beginners and it balances performance with convenience, making everyday cooking simple and efficient.

Specifications Capacity 20L Wattage 1400W Temperature Range 100 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius Cooking Features Baking, grilling, toasting, multiple heating modes, timer control Reasons to buy Good build quality Good cooking performance Easy to use Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average heating consistency

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers consider this oven to be a reliable workhorse. They appreciate its value for money. However, its heating consistency has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this OTG for its cooking performance and ease of use.

The Bajaj Majesty 1603T OTG features a compact, powder-coated stainless steel body with a transparent tempered glass door, making it both durable and easy to monitor while cooking. Designed for beginners, it offers adjustable temperature control (up to 250°C) with a thermostat for consistent results. Its multi-function cooking capabilities include baking, grilling, and toasting, supported by convection heating and multiple element selection modes. A 60-minute timer with auto shut-off enhances precision and safety, while features like a cool-touch handle and slide-out crumb tray ensure convenient and safe everyday use.

Specifications Capacity 16L Wattage 1200W Temperature Range 0 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius Cooking Features Baking, grilling, toasting, convection heating, timer with auto shut-off Reasons to buy Good build quality Good baking performance Easy to use Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average heat distribution Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this oven to be of good quality and consider it a great value for money. They also consider this oven to be simple to use and performs well for baking. However, its heat distribution has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this OTG for its baking performance and ease of use.

This OTG by Morphy Richards features a premium stainless-steel body with a compact, modern design that fits neatly on kitchen countertops. It offers precise temperature control with a thermostatic knob with up to 250 degree Celsius of temperature control and a 60-minute timer with auto shut-off for accurate cooking. It is equipped with convection heating and a motorised rotisserie, which ensures even baking and perfectly grilled dishes. It offers multiple cooking modes and it has a heat-resistant glass door, and a cool-touch handle for safety.

Specifications Capacity 20L Wattage 1400W Temperature Range 100 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius Cooking Features Baking, grilling, toasting, convection, motorised rotisserie, timer control Reasons to buy Premium appeal Good baking performance Good build quality Reason to avoid Average heat distribution Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this oven's appearance appealing and appreciate its solid build quality and baking performance, particularly for grilling. However, the oven's durability receives negative feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this OTG for its baking performance and its design.

This OTG by Milton features a compact, space-saving design with a premium black body and a heat-resistant tempered glass door. It offers thermostat-based temperature control up to 250 degrees Celsius for precise cooking. It includes manual knobs for temperature and timer, which ensure simple operation, while the 60-minute timer with auto shut-off and bell indicator enhances safety. It supports baking, grilling, and toasting, and comes with essential accessories like a grill rack and baking tray, making it ideal for small kitchens and quick cooking tasks.

Specifications Capacity 10L Wattage 800W Temperature Range Up to 250 degrees Celsius Cooking Features Baking, grilling, toasting, thermostat control, timer with auto shut-off Reasons to buy Versatile design Good cooking performance Good build quality Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its compact size, affordability, and ease of use for basic baking and toasting. However, the oven's performance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this OTG for its cooking performance and its design.

This OTG by Wonderchef features a sleek black metal body with a compact, space-saving design and a heat-resistant tempered glass door. It offers precise temperature control up to 250 degrees Celsius with easy rotary knobs, along with multi-stage heat selection for baking, grilling, and toasting. It is equipped with convection and rotisserie functions, which ensures even cooking. For safety it has an auto shut-off timer and bell indicator and for durability it has stainless steel heating elements and a removable crumb tray.

Specifications Capacity 19L Wattage 1280W Temperature Range Up to 250 degrees Celsius Cooking Features Baking, grilling, toasting, convection, rotisserie, multi-stage heat selection Reasons to buy Versatile design Good cooking performance Good build quality Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this oven to be of good quality, simple to use with user-friendly controls. However, its durability has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this OTG for its cooking performance, ease of use and its design.

Top 3 features of the best OTGs under ₹ 10,000

NAME CAPACITY WATTAGE TEMPERATURE RANGE INALSA Oven Toaster Griller 10L 10L 800W 100 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 10L 1700W 90 degrees Celsius to 230 degrees Celsius Faber FOTG 20L Neo 20L 1400W 100 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius Bajaj 1000T Oven Toaster Grill 16L 1200W 0 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius Morphy Richards 20R Otg Oven 20L 1400W 100 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius Milton 10L OTG Oven Toaster Griller 10L 800W 0 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller 19L 1280W 0 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees Celsius

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of Oven Toaster Grillers (OTG). I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of Oven Toaster Grillers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking features and temperature control features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.