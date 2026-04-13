Stop paying for every print, bring home an inkjet printer that just makes sense

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Printing at home or in a small office often comes with two common frustrations — high printing costs and inconsistent output quality. Many users want a solution that handles both documents and colour prints without becoming expensive to maintain.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallCanon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for HomeView Details
Best value for moneyCanon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles (Per Black Bottle Yield 6000 Prints and Colour 7000 Prints) for Home/OfficeView Details
₹11,990
Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Inktank Colour Printer, BlackView Details
₹9,699
Epson Ecotank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer Ink, BlackView Details
₹14,299
Ink tank printerEpson Colour Ecotank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer, BlackView Details
₹11,649
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
This is where inkjet printers remain a practical choice. They are designed to deliver good colour accuracy for photos and graphics while also handling everyday document printing efficiently. Modern models now focus on better ink efficiency, wireless connectivity and compact designs, making them easier to use in daily setups. For students, home users and small offices, these printers offer a balanced mix of functionality and affordability.
Canon PIXMA E477 is a compact all-in-one inkjet printer designed for home and small office use. It supports printing, scanning, and copying with WiFi connectivity for wireless operation. The printer delivers good photo quality and decent text clarity, making it suitable for everyday tasks. USB setup is straightforward, though wireless setup may require patience. It is positioned as a budget-friendly option, but cartridge costs can impact long-term usage expenses.
Good photo print quality
Compact and user-friendly
High cartridge cost
Connectivity issues reported
Buyers like its print quality and ease of use, especially for photos. However, some report connectivity issues and mixed installation experiences.
You should choose this product because it offers good photo printing and basic all-in-one functionality at an affordable entry-level price.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 is an all-in-one ink tank printer built for high-volume printing with lower running costs. It delivers sharp text and decent colour prints, making it suitable for both home and office use. The refillable ink tank system significantly reduces cost per page. Installation is generally simple, though performance and print speed can vary. It is a practical choice for users who prioritise cost efficiency over premium speed or advanced wireless features.
Low printing cost
Easy installation
No WiFi connectivity
Inconsistent colour accuracy
Buyers appreciate its low printing cost and ease of use, though some mention slow printing speed and inconsistent colour output.
You should choose this product because it offers economical high-volume printing with a reliable refillable ink system.
Epson EcoTank L130 is a single-function ink tank printer designed for cost-effective colour printing. It features a compact build and easy ink refilling system, making it suitable for home users and small offices. Print quality is generally good for documents and images, though colour consistency may vary. Printing speed is moderate, and reliability depends on usage patterns. It is best suited for users who need affordable printing without scanning or copying functions.
Low running cost
Easy ink refill system
No scanning or copying
Mixed colour accuracy
Buyers find it cost-effective and easy to use, though some report colour inconsistencies and moderate printing speed.
You should choose this product because it provides economical printing with simple operation for basic home or office needs.
Epson EcoTank L3250 is a WiFi-enabled all-in-one ink tank printer suitable for home users seeking affordable colour printing. It supports printing, scanning, and copying with wireless connectivity for convenience. The ink tank system keeps operating costs low, while photo printing quality is decent for everyday use. However, speed and connectivity performance can vary. It is a balanced choice for users who want wireless functionality with cost-efficient printing.
Wireless printing support
Low cost per page
Slow print speed
Setup can be inconsistent
Buyers appreciate its affordability and ease of ink refill, but some report slow printing and connectivity issues.
You should choose this product because it offers wireless convenience with cost-efficient ink tank printing.
Epson EcoTank L3210 is an all-in-one ink tank printer designed for home and small office use. It offers reliable printing, scanning, and copying with low running costs. The printer is easy to install and operate, making it beginner-friendly. Print quality is decent for documents and photos, though some users report slight blurriness. Paper handling issues such as occasional jams are noted. It is a practical option for budget-conscious users needing regular printing.
Affordable printing cost
Easy to operate
Paper jam issues
Average print sharpness
Buyers like its value and ease of use, but some report paper jams and slightly inconsistent print quality.
You should choose this product because it offers reliable everyday printing with low operating costs.
HP Smart Tank 589 is a WiFi-enabled all-in-one colour printer designed for home users who need affordable printing with good output quality. It offers sharp text and vibrant colour prints, along with easy installation through guided steps. The ink tank system ensures low running costs, though printing speed is relatively slow. Connectivity is generally stable but may vary in some setups. It is suitable for users prioritising print quality and ease of use over speed.
Excellent print quality
Easy setup process
Slow printing speed
Occasional connectivity issues
Buyers praise print quality and ease of installation, though some report slow speed and occasional connectivity problems.
You should choose this product because it delivers high-quality prints with simple setup and affordable ink usage.
Canon PIXMA TS207 is a basic single-function inkjet printer designed for light home and office use. It offers decent print quality for documents and occasional colour prints. The compact design makes it suitable for limited spaces. However, high ink consumption and low page yield increase running costs. Reliability concerns are reported by some users, particularly with extended use. It is best suited for occasional printing needs rather than heavy usage.
Compact design
Easy to use
High ink consumption
Reliability concerns
Buyers find it easy to use for basic needs, but many report high ink usage and reliability issues.
You should choose this product because it suits occasional printing needs with a compact and simple design.
HP DeskJet 2820 is a WiFi-enabled all-in-one printer designed for basic home use. It supports printing, scanning, and copying with wireless connectivity. The printer is easy to operate but has limited page yield and slower print speeds. Ink consumption is relatively high, affecting long-term cost efficiency. Connectivity setup may take time for some users. It is best suited for light usage where convenience matters more than high-volume printing.
Wireless convenience
Simple interface
Low page yield
Slow printing speed
Buyers report mixed quality, noting ease of use but concerns with ink consumption and slow performance.
You should choose this product because it offers simple wireless printing for light home usage.
Epson M1120 EcoTank is a monochrome WiFi printer designed for cost-efficient black-and-white printing. It delivers sharp text output and significantly reduces printing costs compared to cartridge-based models. The compact design fits small workspaces, while wireless connectivity allows convenient printing. Reliability and connectivity feedback vary among users. It is ideal for students and offices focusing on high-volume document printing without needing colour output.
Very low printing cost
Sharp text quality
No colour printing
Mixed reliability feedback
Buyers appreciate the sharp prints and value, though some report connectivity and reliability concerns.
You should choose this product because it provides highly economical monochrome printing for regular document use.
Epson M2170 is a monochrome all-in-one EcoTank printer designed for offices requiring efficient black-and-white printing. It supports printing, scanning, copying, and automatic duplex printing, improving productivity. The WiFi and networking support allow easy integration into office setups. Print quality is sharp, though performance and display issues are reported by some users. It is suitable for medium workloads where cost-efficient monochrome output is essential.
Duplex printing support
Low running cost
No colour printing
Mixed performance feedback
Buyers report mixed experiences, with some praising performance while others mention display and reliability issues.
You should choose this product because it offers efficient monochrome printing with duplex support for office productivity.
Yes, they are commonly used for printing documents, assignments and images. Their ability to handle both text and colour prints makes them a versatile option for daily needs.
Running costs depend on usage and ink efficiency. Models with refillable ink tanks or high-yield cartridges can help reduce overall printing expenses.
Students, home users and small offices often benefit from inkjet printers due to their flexibility, compact size and ability to print both documents and photos.
|Inkjet printers
|Connectivity
|Functions
|Print Type
|Canon E477
|WiFi, USB
|Print/Scan/Copy
|Colour
|Canon G2012
|USB
|Print/Scan/Copy
|Colour
|Epson L130
|USB
|Colour
|Epson L3250
|WiFi, USB
|Print/Scan/Copy
|Colour
|Epson L3210
|USB
|Print/Scan/Copy
|Colour
|HP Smart Tank 589
|WiFi, USB
|Print/Scan/Copy
|Colour
|Canon TS207
|USB
|Colour
|HP DeskJet 2820
|WiFi, USB
|Print/Scan/Copy
|Colour
|Epson M1120
|WiFi, USB
|Mono
|Epson M2170
|WiFi, USB
|Print/Scan/Copy
|Mono
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more