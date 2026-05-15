Stop paying the 'Apple tax': We tested 5 iPad alternatives that actually handle work and gaming in 2026

Apple's iPad, for years, has felt like the default safe-choice for a lot of buyers. It's safe, it's reliable and it's expensive. But in 2026, the base-level iPad feels more like a gateway to Apple's ecosystem than a budget-friendly powerhouse. Sure, there was a time when iPad, even the entry level model represented the zenith of tablet technology. But times have changed and Android tablet makers have caught up. Now, you can easily get a powerful Android tablet at the cost of an entry-level or mid-budget iPad model.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details ₹49,999 Check Offers OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm Blue View Details ₹48,999 Check Offers XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2") Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite Grey View Details ₹29,999 Check Offers Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Paper-Like Anti Glare 12.7" 3K 144 Hz Display & Pen Plus (Matte Edition)| 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM|10200mAh with 45W Charger|MediaTek Dimensity 8300|4 JBL Speakers View Details ₹31,999 Check Offers Google - Pixel Tablet - 11" Android Tablet - 128GB - WiFi - Porcelain View Details ₹44,990 Check Offers

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These Android tablets not just offer a powerful performance and a better multi-tasking experience but they also offer faster displays and bigger batteries. In some case you also get a bundled stylus, which leaves room to get more accessories.

If you don't subscribe to the Apple ecosystem and you are looking for a powerful Android tablet at the price of a entry-level or mid-budget iPad, we have just the right suggestions for you. We tested five of the most talked-about iPad alternatives from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Xiaomi - putting them through real-world tasks such as productivity, multitasking and note-taking, and gaming performance to check if they can handle back-to-back work meetings, handle movie marathons and will they survive a long gaming session? Simply put, are they good enough to be an iPad alternative? The answer: yes, if you pick the right one. Here are our top 5 alternatives for you.

Best Android tablets that are a powerful iPad alternative

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a slim, lightweight metal design with IP68-dust and water protection rating that increases durability in everyday usage. It comes with a 10.9-inch WQXGA LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate that delivers smooth visuals, while the Vision Booster feature improves brightness and outdoor visibility. It is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor and runs Android 15 with Galaxy AI features. It's an excellent device for multitasking, note-taking, productivity, and even gaming. What's more? It comes with a stylus in the box.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch LCD, 2304 x 1440 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Samsung Exynos 1580 RAM & Storage 8GB + 128GB Battery 8000mAh, supports 45W fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C Reasons to buy Great product quality Excellent performance Long battery life Reason to avoid Limited gaming capability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the tablet to be of good quality and value for money. They also believe that the device performs well and that it offers a good battery life. However, some have reported issues with its gaming performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its product quality and performance.

2. OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm Blue Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a sleek all-metal chassis and ultra-slim profile that gives it a premium appeal. It features a large 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate that is ideal for gaming while its Dolby Vision support and precise colour calibration give it vibrant colours and excellent colour accuracy for creative work. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and it's paired with OxygenOS, which brings features like Open Canvas and OnePlus AI for productivity, and multitasking. It gets a massive 12,140mAh battery and eight-speaker setup, which also make it a strong laptop alternative.

Specifications Display 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage Battery 12,140mAh with fast charging support Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C Reasons to buy Great sound quality Vibrant display Excellent performance Long battery life Reason to avoid Average screen brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the tablet's performance and battery life. The display has also received positive feedback. However, some have reported issues with its display brightness.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with a metal unibody design gives it a refined look. It sports a 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate that is ideal for gamers. It gets Xiaomi’s anti-reflective display technology and Dolby Vision support that offer vivid colours and ample brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and it runs HyperOS that handles multitasking smoothly. Additionally, it gets PC-style productivity tools, split-screen support, and stylus compatibility, making it a strong choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, anti-reflective coating Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage Battery 8,850mAh with 45W fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C Reasons to buy Great sound quality Vibrant display Excellent performance Great multimedia capabilities Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting it runs multiple apps smoothly and is particularly good for multimedia and gaming. The display has also received positive feedback for being super crisp and stunning. However, some have reported issues with its battery life.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro comes with a slim metal design with a 12.7-inch 3K display with Dolby Vision support that delivers sharp visuals and is large enough for multitasking. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor. When paired with Lenovo’s productivity software tools, it handles multitasking, note-taking, and entertainment with ease. Additional features include Stylus support, PC-style features, and a large battery life.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K LCD, anti-glare paper-like display, Dolby Vision Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage Battery 10,200mAh with fast charging support Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C Reasons to buy Good product quality Good display Great sound Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the tablet's display, sound and overall product quality. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and sound.

The Google Pixel Tablet is for Android purists and it combines minimalist premium design with Google’s clean Android experience. It comes with a 11-inch LCD display delivers sharp visuals and it is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, which lets this tablet handle multitasking, video calls, and AI-powered features with ease. It runs pure Android with long software support, split-screen tools, and seamless Google ecosystem integration. It is ideal for both home and work users.

Specifications Display 11-inch LCD display, 2560 x 1600 resolution Processor Google Tensor G2 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Battery 7020mAh Reasons to buy Clean Android experience Premium build quality Smooth performance Reason to avoid Limited screen refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the tablet's display, performance and pure Android experience.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and UI.

Top 3 features of Android tablets that are a powerful iPad alternative

NAME DISPLAY SIZE STORAGE SPACE BATTERY Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 10.9-inch 128GB 8000mAh OnePlus Pad 3 13.2-inch 256GB 12,140mAh Xiaomi Pad 7 11.2-inch 256GB 8,850mAh Lenovo Idea Tab Pro 12.7-inch 256GB 10,200mAh Google Pixel Tablet 11-inch 128GB 7020mAh

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets, which not only includes Android tablets but also iPads. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used top five tablets across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their performance, their display, productivity features and battery life. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.