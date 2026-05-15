Stop paying the 'Apple tax': We tested 5 iPad alternatives that actually handle work and gaming in 2026

Apple's iPad, for years, has felt like the default safe-choice for a lot of buyers. It's safe, it's reliable and it's expensive. But in 2026, the base-level iPad feels more like a gateway to Apple's ecosystem than a budget-friendly powerhouse. Sure, there was a time when iPad, even the entry level model represented the zenith of tablet technology. But times have changed and Android tablet makers have caught up. Now, you can easily get a powerful Android tablet at the cost of an entry-level or mid-budget iPad model.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹49,999
OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm BlueView Details
₹48,999
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2") Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Graphite GreyView Details
₹29,999
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Paper-Like Anti Glare 12.7" 3K 144 Hz Display & Pen Plus (Matte Edition)| 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM|10200mAh with 45W Charger|MediaTek Dimensity 8300|4 JBL SpeakersView Details
₹31,999
Google - Pixel Tablet - 11" Android Tablet - 128GB - WiFi - PorcelainView Details
₹44,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
These Android tablets not just offer a powerful performance and a better multi-tasking experience but they also offer faster displays and bigger batteries. In some case you also get a bundled stylus, which leaves room to get more accessories.
If you don't subscribe to the Apple ecosystem and you are looking for a powerful Android tablet at the price of a entry-level or mid-budget iPad, we have just the right suggestions for you. We tested five of the most talked-about iPad alternatives from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Xiaomi - putting them through real-world tasks such as productivity, multitasking and note-taking, and gaming performance to check if they can handle back-to-back work meetings, handle movie marathons and will they survive a long gaming session? Simply put, are they good enough to be an iPad alternative? The answer: yes, if you pick the right one. Here are our top 5 alternatives for you.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a slim, lightweight metal design with IP68-dust and water protection rating that increases durability in everyday usage. It comes with a 10.9-inch WQXGA LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate that delivers smooth visuals, while the Vision Booster feature improves brightness and outdoor visibility. It is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor and runs Android 15 with Galaxy AI features. It's an excellent device for multitasking, note-taking, productivity, and even gaming. What's more? It comes with a stylus in the box.
Great product quality
Excellent performance
Long battery life
Limited gaming capability
Buyers find the tablet to be of good quality and value for money. They also believe that the device performs well and that it offers a good battery life. However, some have reported issues with its gaming performance.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its product quality and performance.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a sleek all-metal chassis and ultra-slim profile that gives it a premium appeal. It features a large 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate that is ideal for gaming while its Dolby Vision support and precise colour calibration give it vibrant colours and excellent colour accuracy for creative work. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and it's paired with OxygenOS, which brings features like Open Canvas and OnePlus AI for productivity, and multitasking. It gets a massive 12,140mAh battery and eight-speaker setup, which also make it a strong laptop alternative.
Great sound quality
Vibrant display
Excellent performance
Long battery life
Average screen brightness
Buyers praise the tablet's performance and battery life. The display has also received positive feedback. However, some have reported issues with its display brightness.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with a metal unibody design gives it a refined look. It sports a 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate that is ideal for gamers. It gets Xiaomi’s anti-reflective display technology and Dolby Vision support that offer vivid colours and ample brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and it runs HyperOS that handles multitasking smoothly. Additionally, it gets PC-style productivity tools, split-screen support, and stylus compatibility, making it a strong choice for students and professionals alike.
Great sound quality
Vibrant display
Excellent performance
Great multimedia capabilities
Average battery life
Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting it runs multiple apps smoothly and is particularly good for multimedia and gaming. The display has also received positive feedback for being super crisp and stunning. However, some have reported issues with its battery life.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro comes with a slim metal design with a 12.7-inch 3K display with Dolby Vision support that delivers sharp visuals and is large enough for multitasking. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor. When paired with Lenovo’s productivity software tools, it handles multitasking, note-taking, and entertainment with ease. Additional features include Stylus support, PC-style features, and a large battery life.
Good product quality
Good display
Great sound
Average battery life
Buyers praise the tablet's display, sound and overall product quality. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and sound.
The Google Pixel Tablet is for Android purists and it combines minimalist premium design with Google’s clean Android experience. It comes with a 11-inch LCD display delivers sharp visuals and it is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, which lets this tablet handle multitasking, video calls, and AI-powered features with ease. It runs pure Android with long software support, split-screen tools, and seamless Google ecosystem integration. It is ideal for both home and work users.
Clean Android experience
Premium build quality
Smooth performance
Limited screen refresh rate
Buyers praise the tablet's display, performance and pure Android experience.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and UI.
|NAME
|DISPLAY SIZE
|STORAGE SPACE
|BATTERY
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
|10.9-inch
|128GB
|8000mAh
|OnePlus Pad 3
|13.2-inch
|256GB
|12,140mAh
|Xiaomi Pad 7
|11.2-inch
|256GB
|8,850mAh
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
|12.7-inch
|256GB
|10,200mAh
|Google Pixel Tablet
|11-inch
|128GB
|7020mAh
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets, which not only includes Android tablets but also iPads. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used top five tablets across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their performance, their display, productivity features and battery life. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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