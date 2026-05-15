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Stop paying the 'Apple tax': We tested 5 iPad alternatives that actually handle work and gaming in 2026

These Android tablets can rival base-level iPad variant with ease and they are available with an exchange bonus of up to 41,500 on Amazon right now.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published15 May 2026, 01:53 PM IST
These Android tablets are available with a discount of up to 40 percent on Amazon.
These Android tablets are available with a discount of up to 40 percent on Amazon.(HT Tech)
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Apple's iPad, for years, has felt like the default safe-choice for a lot of buyers. It's safe, it's reliable and it's expensive. But in 2026, the base-level iPad feels more like a gateway to Apple's ecosystem than a budget-friendly powerhouse. Sure, there was a time when iPad, even the entry level model represented the zenith of tablet technology. But times have changed and Android tablet makers have caught up. Now, you can easily get a powerful Android tablet at the cost of an entry-level or mid-budget iPad model.

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These Android tablets not just offer a powerful performance and a better multi-tasking experience but they also offer faster displays and bigger batteries. In some case you also get a bundled stylus, which leaves room to get more accessories.

If you don't subscribe to the Apple ecosystem and you are looking for a powerful Android tablet at the price of a entry-level or mid-budget iPad, we have just the right suggestions for you. We tested five of the most talked-about iPad alternatives from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Xiaomi - putting them through real-world tasks such as productivity, multitasking and note-taking, and gaming performance to check if they can handle back-to-back work meetings, handle movie marathons and will they survive a long gaming session? Simply put, are they good enough to be an iPad alternative? The answer: yes, if you pick the right one. Here are our top 5 alternatives for you.

Best Android tablets that are a powerful iPad alternative

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a slim, lightweight metal design with IP68-dust and water protection rating that increases durability in everyday usage. It comes with a 10.9-inch WQXGA LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate that delivers smooth visuals, while the Vision Booster feature improves brightness and outdoor visibility. It is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor and runs Android 15 with Galaxy AI features. It's an excellent device for multitasking, note-taking, productivity, and even gaming. What's more? It comes with a stylus in the box.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch LCD, 2304 x 1440 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate
Processor
Samsung Exynos 1580
RAM & Storage
8GB + 128GB
Battery
8000mAh, supports 45W fast charging
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C

Reason to buy

Great product quality

Excellent performance

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Limited gaming capability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet to be of good quality and value for money. They also believe that the device performs well and that it offers a good battery life. However, some have reported issues with its gaming performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its product quality and performance.

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a sleek all-metal chassis and ultra-slim profile that gives it a premium appeal. It features a large 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate that is ideal for gaming while its Dolby Vision support and precise colour calibration give it vibrant colours and excellent colour accuracy for creative work. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and it's paired with OxygenOS, which brings features like Open Canvas and OnePlus AI for productivity, and multitasking. It gets a massive 12,140mAh battery and eight-speaker setup, which also make it a strong laptop alternative.

Specifications

Display
13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
RAM & Storage
12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage
Battery
12,140mAh with fast charging support
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C

Reason to buy

Great sound quality

Vibrant display

Excellent performance

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Average screen brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's performance and battery life. The display has also received positive feedback. However, some have reported issues with its display brightness.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with a metal unibody design gives it a refined look. It sports a 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate that is ideal for gamers. It gets Xiaomi’s anti-reflective display technology and Dolby Vision support that offer vivid colours and ample brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and it runs HyperOS that handles multitasking smoothly. Additionally, it gets PC-style productivity tools, split-screen support, and stylus compatibility, making it a strong choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications

Display
11.2-inch 3.2K CrystalRes display, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, anti-reflective coating
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
RAM & Storage
12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage
Battery
8,850mAh with 45W fast charging
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C

Reason to buy

Great sound quality

Vibrant display

Excellent performance

Great multimedia capabilities

Reason to avoid

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting it runs multiple apps smoothly and is particularly good for multimedia and gaming. The display has also received positive feedback for being super crisp and stunning. However, some have reported issues with its battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro comes with a slim metal design with a 12.7-inch 3K display with Dolby Vision support that delivers sharp visuals and is large enough for multitasking. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor. When paired with Lenovo’s productivity software tools, it handles multitasking, note-taking, and entertainment with ease. Additional features include Stylus support, PC-style features, and a large battery life.

Specifications

Display
12.7-inch 3K LCD, anti-glare paper-like display, Dolby Vision
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8300
RAM & Storage
8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage
Battery
10,200mAh with fast charging support
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C

Reason to buy

Good product quality

Good display

Great sound

Reason to avoid

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's display, sound and overall product quality. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and sound.

The Google Pixel Tablet is for Android purists and it combines minimalist premium design with Google’s clean Android experience. It comes with a 11-inch LCD display delivers sharp visuals and it is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, which lets this tablet handle multitasking, video calls, and AI-powered features with ease. It runs pure Android with long software support, split-screen tools, and seamless Google ecosystem integration. It is ideal for both home and work users.

Specifications

Display
11-inch LCD display, 2560 x 1600 resolution
Processor
Google Tensor G2
RAM & Storage
8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Battery
7020mAh

Reason to buy

Clean Android experience

Premium build quality

Smooth performance

Reason to avoid

Limited screen refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's display, performance and pure Android experience.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and UI.

Top 3 features of Android tablets that are a powerful iPad alternative

NAMEDISPLAY SIZESTORAGE SPACEBATTERY
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE10.9-inch128GB8000mAh
OnePlus Pad 313.2-inch256GB12,140mAh
Xiaomi Pad 711.2-inch256GB8,850mAh
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro12.7-inch256GB10,200mAh
Google Pixel Tablet11-inch128GB7020mAh

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets, which not only includes Android tablets but also iPads. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used top five tablets across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their performance, their display, productivity features and battery life. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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FAQs

What screen size is ideal for an Android tablet?

It depends on the usage. 8-10-inch is good for reading, 11-12-inch is good for most users, while greater than 12-inch is best for gaming and productivity.

How much RAM is enough for an Android tablet?

It depends on your usage. 4GB is basic but 6GB to 8GB is ideal for most users while 12GB and more is ideal for gaming and heavy multi-tasking.

How much storage should I choose in a tablet?

128GB is the sweet spot in 2026. Choose 256GB or more if you store movies, games, or work files offline.

Is 5G necessary in an Android tablet?

Not always. Wi-Fi models are enough for home use. Choose 5G only if you need mobile internet while travelling.

Can Android tablets replace laptops?

For students, writers, and casual office users—yes. Add a keyboard and stylus, and many premium tablets can replace a lightweight laptop.

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