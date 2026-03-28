Stop playing games on smaller screen! Check out these 32 inch gaming monitors

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
That moment when your current monitor starts feeling too small during intense gaming sessions is hard to ignore. A limited screen can make it difficult to fully enjoy detailed environments, fast action and immersive gameplay.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallASUS ROG Strix 32” 1440P USB-C Curved HDR Gaming Monitor (XG32WCS) - QHD, 180Hz, 1ms, Fast VA, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, FreeSync, DisplayWidget, Tripod Socket, AI Technology, 3 yr WarrantyView Details
₹33,054
Lenovo Legion-R32qc-30 | 32" (81.2cm) QHD 180Hz Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2Speaker, 2xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust | Black | 67C8GAC1INView Details
Curved monitorLG 32GS60QC 80cm (32 Inch) Ultragear Curved (1000R) QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Anti-Glare, DP, HDMI X 2, HP Out, AMD FreeSync™, Tilt Adjustment (Black)View Details
₹18,815
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Fast IPS Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|300nits|HDR10|AMD FreeSync|G-Sync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Swivel-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32FG502EWXXL|BlackView Details
₹25,699
Superior picture qualityLG 32G600A 80cm (32 Inch) Ultragear Curved QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms(GtG), 3-Side Virtually Borderless, Anti-Glare, AMD FreeSync, DP, HDMI X 2, Tilt/Height/Swivel Adjustable (Black)View Details
₹21,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
This is where 32 inch gaming monitors step in as a meaningful upgrade. They offer a larger viewing area that helps you see more detail while making games feel more engaging. Combined with features like higher refresh rates, better response times and improved colour accuracy, these monitors are designed to enhance both casual and competitive gaming experiences.
The ASUS ROG Strix XG32WCS is a 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor built for immersive and competitive gameplay. With a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it ensures ultra-smooth visuals. Fast VA panel technology and ELMB Sync reduce motion blur and ghosting effectively. USB-C connectivity adds versatility, while 90% DCI-P3 colour coverage enhances visual richness, making it ideal for both gaming and content consumption.
Excellent motion clarity with ELMB Sync
USB-C adds modern connectivity
VA panel viewing angles limited
No built-in speakers
Buyers like the smooth gameplay experience, sharp visuals, and strong build quality. However, some feel the brightness could be slightly better in well-lit rooms.
You should choose this product because it delivers high refresh rate gaming, immersive curved design, and modern connectivity for a premium gaming setup.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Lenovo Legion R32qc-30 is a 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor designed for smooth and responsive gameplay. It features a 180Hz refresh rate and extremely fast 0.5ms response time, reducing motion blur in fast-paced scenes. With 99% sRGB and HDR400 support, visuals appear vibrant and detailed. The fully ergonomic stand enhances comfort, while AMD FreeSync ensures tear-free gaming performance.
Highly adjustable ergonomic stand
Excellent refresh rate performance
Poor built-in speakers
Glossy surface reflections
Buyers appreciate the sturdy metal stand and smooth performance with high refresh rates. However, many complain about weak and underwhelming built-in speaker quality.
You should choose this product because it offers fast performance, ergonomic flexibility, and vibrant visuals for long gaming sessions.
The LG UltraGear 32GS60QC is a 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor offering a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for fluid gameplay. Its VA panel delivers deep contrast and wide viewing angles, while HDR10 enhances brightness and colour depth. With sRGB 99% accuracy and multiple gaming modes, it caters to enthusiasts. Eye-care features and anti-glare coating improve comfort during extended usage.
Excellent colour accuracy
Strong gaming features
Some brightness inconsistency
Occasional screen issues reported
Buyers praise the sharp display, colour accuracy, and value for money. However, some report brightness issues and occasional screen flickering or light bleed problems.
You should choose this product because it balances performance, colour accuracy, and comfort for both gaming and everyday use.
The Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor features a QHD Fast IPS panel with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It supports HDR10, AMD FreeSync, and G-Sync compatibility for smooth gameplay. The adjustable stand enhances ergonomics, while vibrant colours and sharp resolution improve visual clarity. Designed for gamers, it offers reliable performance and immersive visuals for both competitive and casual gaming.
Crisp and vibrant display
Wide compatibility with sync tech
No built-in speakers
Mixed build quality feedback
Buyers love the sharp visuals and smooth performance. However, some report display defects and limitations when using HDMI for higher refresh rates.
You should choose this product because it offers strong gaming performance with reliable visual quality and flexible adjustment options.
The LG UltraGear 32G600A is a 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor designed for immersive gameplay with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It features HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync, and multiple gaming enhancements like Black Stabiliser and crosshair overlays. With excellent colour calibration and ergonomic adjustments, it suits long gaming sessions while delivering consistent performance across various gaming genres.
Feature-rich gaming tools
Strong colour calibration
Minor brightness inconsistencies
Occasional panel issues
Buyers appreciate the colour accuracy and smooth gameplay. However, some mention brightness inconsistencies and screen-related issues during extended use.
You should choose this product because it combines advanced gaming tools with reliable display performance.
The Acer ED320QR is a 31.5-inch curved Full HD gaming monitor offering a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time. Its 1500R curvature enhances immersion, while AMD FreeSync Premium reduces screen tearing. HDR10 support improves contrast, and eye-care technologies reduce strain during long sessions. It is a budget-friendly option aimed at gamers seeking smooth performance without moving to higher-resolution displays.
Feature-rich gaming tools
Strong colour calibration
Minor brightness inconsistencies
Occasional panel issues
Buyers like the smooth gameplay and affordability. However, some report inconsistent colour accuracy and average display sharpness at Full HD resolution.
You should choose this product because it offers budget-friendly performance with high refresh rate gaming capabilities.
The MSI MAG 32C6X is a 32-inch curved Full HD gaming monitor built for competitive performance. It features an overclocked 250Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for ultra-smooth gameplay. The VA panel delivers deep contrast, while AI Vision enhances brightness and colour optimisation. Its curved design improves immersion, making it ideal for esports gamers seeking speed and responsiveness.
Extremely high refresh rate
Strong contrast levels
Full HD resolution
Limited sharpness on large screen
Buyers appreciate the ultra-fast refresh rate and smooth gameplay. However, some note that Full HD resolution feels less sharp on a 32-inch display.
You should choose this product because it prioritises speed and responsiveness for competitive gaming performance.
The Zebronics S32A is a 32-inch curved QHD gaming monitor offering a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Its 1800R curvature enhances immersion, while HDR10 support improves contrast and colour depth. Built-in speakers add convenience, and FreeSync ensures smoother gameplay. Designed as a value-focused option, it delivers a balanced mix of performance, display quality, and affordability for casual and mid-level gamers.
Good value for money
High refresh rate support
Average speaker quality
Mixed colour tuning
Buyers like the curved design, smooth performance, and pricing. However, some report colour inaccuracies and weak built-in speaker performance.
You should choose this product because it offers balanced features and performance at an affordable price point.
It depends on viewing distance and setup. For many users, it offers a more immersive experience, especially in open-world and story-driven games, without feeling overwhelming.
QHD and 4K resolutions are commonly preferred as they maintain sharpness and detail across a larger display.
Yes, especially models with higher refresh rates and low response times, which help deliver smoother and more responsive gameplay.
|Gaming monitors
|Screen Size
|Resolution
|Refresh Rate
|ASUS ROG Strix XG32WCS
|32″
|QHD
|180Hz
|Lenovo Legion R32qc-30
|32″
|QHD
|180Hz
|LG UltraGear 32GS60QC
|32″
|QHD
|180Hz
|Samsung Odyssey G5
|32″
|QHD
|180Hz
|LG UltraGear 32G600A
|32″
|QHD
|180Hz
|Acer ED320QR
|31.5″
|FHD
|165Hz
|MSI MAG 32C6X
|32″
|FHD
|250Hz
|Zebronics S32A
|32″
|QHD
|180Hz
Monitors with built-in speakers are worth checking out in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more